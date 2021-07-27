Summit State Bank Reports 76% Increase in Net Income to $3,898,000 for Second Quarter 2021 and Declaration of Dividend

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) today reported record net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $3,898,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.64. This compares to net income of $2,218,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share was declared for common shareholders.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.12 per share quarterly dividend on July 26, 2021 to be paid on August 20, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 13, 2021.

Net Income and Results of Operations

Net income increased $1,680,000 or 76% the second quarter of 2021 compared to second quarter of 2020. Net interest income increased to $8,976,000 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $7,174,000 in the second quarter of 2020.

“The Bank continues to experience strong core earnings growth in the first half of 2021,” noted Brian Reed, President and CEO. “The full opening of local businesses in June was a welcomed change. Although the future impacts to the economy is unknown and many economic indicators provide a mixed review on the speed of the recovery, we are pleased to see many businesses beginning to feel the positive impact of this transition.”

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 4.13%, annualized return on average assets was 1.76% and annualized return on average equity was 20.18%. The second quarter of 2020 had a net interest margin was 3.71%, annualized return on average assets was 1.12% and annualized return on average equity was 12.71%. The Bank is experiencing growth in its margin due to a reduction in cost of funds; this reduction was caused by repricing high cost maturing deposits and an increase in low-cost, non-maturing deposit volume.

Interest income increased to $10,082,000 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $8,816,000 in the second quarter of 2020, this was an increase of 14%. The increase in interest income is primarily attributable to $1,201,000 from increases in loan balances and $87,000 from increases in income, net of fees, due to the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. The fees collected from all SBA PPP loans are amortized over the life of the loan and upon forgiveness the remaining fee income, net of cost, is taken into interest income. In the second quarter of 2021, the Bank recorded $468,000 in PPP fees net of costs; the Bank has $1,094,000 in remaining PPP fees net of costs left to amortize.

“The Bank funded $134,000,000 of PPP loans for both Round 1 and Round 2 to over 860 loans averaging about $156,000 per loan,” said Reed. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to provide our customers and communities with these loans. We are now focused on actively working with our customers to request forgiveness from the SBA for both rounds of PPP loans. Currently the Bank has approximately $13,000,000 in SBA Round 1 loans and $35,000,000 in SBA Round 2 loans remaining to be forgiven.”

Loans increased 8% to $765,461,000 at June 30, 2021 compared to $709,689,000 at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans increased 17% to $717,295,000 at June 30, 2021 compared to $614,155,000 at June 30, 2020. Total deposits increased 8% to $763,953,000 at June 30, 2021 compared to $709,473,000 at June 30, 2020.

Non-interest income increased in the second quarter of 2021 to $1,597,000 compared to $693,000 in the second quarter of 2020. The Bank recognized $1,160,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loan balances in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $320,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loans balances in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses increased $821,000 or 19% in the second quarter of 2021 to $5,037,000 compared to $4,216,000 in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in expenses is primarily due to deferred loan costs for PPP loans boarded Q2 2020 totaling approximately $590,000; these costs are amortized over two-years and all remaining balances are expensed when a PPP loan is paid in full, or the forgiveness payment is received by the SBA. Other factors causing the increase in expense is a $113,000 increase in commissions directly related to the Bank’s loan portfolio growth and a $70,000 increase in salary expenses net of deferred loan costs. The Bank is achieving economies of scale as it grows, resulting in an efficiency ratio improvement which went from 53.59% for the second quarter of 2020 to 47.86% for the second quarter of 2021.

Nonperforming assets were $464,000 or 0.05% of total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to $407,000 or 0.05% on June 30, 2020. The nonperforming assets on June 30, 2021 consist of 2 loans that are secured by real property and another loan that has a guarantee.

The Bank had no provision expense in the second quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses to total loans including SBA-guaranteed PPP loans was 1.50% on June 30, 2021 and 1.11% on June 30, 2020. Excluding $48,166,000 of PPP loan balances, the non-GAAP financial measurement ratio of allowance for credit losses increases to 1.60% and 1.28% on June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

As of June 30, 2021, 5 loans totaling $3,169,000 or 0.4% of the loan portfolio excluding PPP loans were in principal and interest deferral. The loan to value ranges from 11% to 68%, and 93% of the deferred loans are real estate secured.

Reed further explains “we are fortunate to maintain improved financial performance on our core operations during an unforgettable global crisis. With the recent change to fully opening businesses Sonoma County, we continue to support our customers as they transition into the post-pandemic recovery process.”

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $902 million and total equity of $79 million at June 30, 2021. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures, and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service and results for shareholders. Presently, 66% of management are women and minorities with 60% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Corporate Philanthropy Award and Best Places to Work in the North Bay. Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank will be conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank’s control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

SUMMIT STATE BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands except earnings per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 9,618 $ 8,329 $ 19,591 $ 16,148 Interest on deposits with banks 7 7 15 51 Interest on investment securities 396 393 779 762 Dividends on FHLB stock 61 87 104 146 Total interest income 10,082 8,816 20,489 17,107 Interest expense: Deposits 818 1,343 1,751 2,788 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 194 205 387 433 Junior Subordinated Debt 94 94 187 188 Total interest expense 1,106 1,642 2,325 3,409 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 8,976 7,174 18,164 13,698 Allowance for credit losses (1) - 500 335 1,100 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 8,976 6,674 17,828 12,598 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 208 178 411 393 Rental income 88 88 175 175 Net gain on loan sales 1,160 320 1,509 1,017 Net securities gain 49 - 56 871 Other income 92 107 142 167 Total non-interest income 1,598 693 2,293 2,623 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,153 2,431 6,170 5,154 Occupancy and equipment 418 424 832 807 Other expenses 1,466 1,361 2,874 2,676 Total non-interest expense 5,037 4,216 9,877 8,637 Income before provision for income taxes 5,536 3,151 10,244 6,584 Provision for income taxes 1,638 933 3,031 1,950 Net income $ 3,899 $ 2,218 $ 7,214 $ 4,634 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.64 $ 0.37 $ 1.19 $ 0.76 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.64 $ 0.37 $ 1.19 $ 0.76 Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,070 6,070 6,070 6,070 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,075 6,074 6,072 6,072 (1) Allowance in 2021 reported with current expected credit loss ("CECL") method, all prior period allowance is reported in accordance with previous GAAP incurred loss method.





SUMMIT STATE BANK BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share data) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020

June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 56,143 $ 30,826 $ 67,954 Total cash and cash equivalents 56,143 30,826 67,954 Investment securities: Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost of $66,666, $66,335 and $58,807) 67,096 67,952 60,472 Total investment securities 67,096 67,952 60,472 Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $11,482, $8,882 and $7,881 (1) 753,979 745,939 701,808 Bank premises and equipment, net 5,841 5,994 6,191 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,320 3,429 3,429 Goodwill 4,119 4,119 4,119 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 10,145 7,595 6,686 Total assets $ 901,643 $ 865,854 $ 850,659 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits:

Demand - non interest-bearing $ 232,206 $ 199,097 $ 202,012 Demand - interest-bearing 120,664 88,684 79,570 Savings 50,380 42,120 36,887 Money market 162,157 167,113 136,754 Time deposits that meet or exceed the FDIC insurance limit 32,535 35,765 44,092 Other time deposits 166,011 193,516 210,158 Total deposits 763,953 726,295 709,473 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 48,500 53,500 58,500 Junior subordinated debt 5,884 5,876 5,869 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,329 4,554 5,581 Total liabilities 822,666 790,225 779,423 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; shares authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,069,600, 6,069,600 and 6,069,600 36,981 36,981 36,981 Retained earnings

41,693 37,510 33,083 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 303 1,138 1,172 Total shareholders' equity 78,977 75,629 71,236 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 901,643 $ 865,854 $ 850,659 (1) Allowance in 2021 reported with current expected credit loss ("CECL") method, all prior period allowance is reported in accordance with previous GAAP incurred loss method.





Financial Summary (Dollars in thousands except per share data) As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Statement of Income Data: Net interest income $ 8,976 $ 7,174 $ 18,164 $ 13,698 Provision for credit losses (5) - 500 335 1,100 Non-interest income 1,598 693 2,293 2,623 Non-interest expense 5,037 4,216 9,877 8,637 Provision for income taxes 1,638 933 3,031 1,950 Net income $ 3,899 $ 2,218 $ 7,214 $ 4,634 Selected per Common Share Data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.64 $ 0.37 $ 1.19 $ 0.76 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.64 $ 0.37 $ 1.19 $ 0.76 Dividend per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 Book value per common share (1) $ 13.01 $ 11.74 $ 13.01 $ 11.74 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Assets $ 901,643 $ 850,659 $ 901,643 $ 850,659 Loans, net (5) 753,979 701,808 753,979 701,808 Deposits 763,953 709,473 763,953 709,473 Average assets 888,439 794,442 880,752 741,642 Average earning assets 872,483 775,852 864,616 724,791 Average shareholders' equity 77,477 69,969 76,520 69,269 Nonperforming loans 464 407 464 407 Total nonperforming assets 464 407 464 407 Troubled debt restructures (accruing) 2,160 2,214 2,160 2,214 Selected Ratios: Return on average assets (2) 1.76 % 1.12 % 1.65 % 1.25 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (2) 20.18 % 12.71 % 19.01 % 13.42 % Efficiency ratio (3) 47.87 % 53.59 % 48.41 % 55.90 % Net interest margin (2) 4.13 % 3.71 % 4.24 % 3.81 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.03 % 10.40 % 10.03 % 10.40 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.03 % 10.40 % 10.03 % 10.40 % Total capital ratio 12.04 % 12.60 % 12.04 % 12.60 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.29 % 8.20 % 8.29 % 8.20 % Common dividend payout ratio (4) 18.68 % 32.82 % 20.19 % 31.44 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 8.72 % 8.81 % 8.69 % 9.34 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans (5) 1.50 % 1.11 % 1.50 % 1.11 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding PPP (5)* 1.60 % 1.28 % 1.60 % 1.28 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (5) 2476.35 % 1938.33 % 2476.35 % 1938.33 % (1) Total shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. (2) Annualized. (3) Non-interest expenses to net interest and non-interest income, net of securities gains. (4) Common dividends divided by net income available for common shareholders. (5) Allowance in 2021 reported with current expected credit loss ("CECL") method, all prior period allowance is reported in accordance with previous GAAP incurred loss method. *Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This news release contains a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP for the allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding PPP loans. The Bank has presented this non-GAAP financial measure in the earnings release because it believes that it provides useful information to assess the Bank’s allowance for credit loss reserves. This non-GAAP financial measure has inherent limitations, is not required to be uniformly applied, and is not audited. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the allowance for credit losses to total loans determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other financial institutions. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measurement is presented below.





June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 (In thousands) Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on loans to Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) $ (11,482 ) $ (11,476 ) $ (8,882 ) $ (8,393 ) $ (7,881 ) Loans receivable (GAAP) $ 765,461 $ 761,416 $ 754,820 $ 735,252 $ 709,689 Excluding SBA PPP loans 48,166 66,313 69,583 96,710 95,534 Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP (non-GAAP) $ 717,296 $ 695,103 $ 685,237 $ 638,542 $ 614,155 ACL on loans to Loans receivable (GAAP) 1.50 % 1.51 % 1.18 % 1.14 % 1.11 % ACL on loans to Loans receivable, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.60 % 1.65 % 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.28 % (1) Allowance in 2021 reported with current expected credit loss ("CECL") method, all prior period allowance is reported in accordance with previous GAAP incurred loss method.

