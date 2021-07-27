checkAd

Seanergy Announces Delivery & Immediate Period Employment of one Capesize Vessel and New Bank Loan Facility

July 27, 2021 - Glyfada, Greece - Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Seanergy”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) reported today the delivery of a previously-announced Capesize vessel acquisition, the M/V Friendship (the “Vessel”). The Vessel is a 176,952 dwt Capesize bulk carrier, built in 2009 by Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in Japan. The M/V Friendship is the fifth Capesize delivery that Seanergy has successfully completed in 2021 to date.

The Vessel has been fixed on a time charter (“T/C”) with NYK Line, a leading Japanese corporation, which is an existing charterer of Seanergy. The T/C is expected to commence immediately, upon finalization of the customary transition process and will have a term of minimum 17 to maximum 24 months from the delivery. The gross daily rate of the T/C is based at a premium over the Baltic Capesize Index (“BCI”).

Moreover, Seanergy received approval, from one of its existing lenders to partially finance the acquisition of the M/V Friendship. The loan facility of up to $13.0 million bears interest rate of LIBOR + 3.25%, has a four-year term and will be repaid through 4 quarterly instalments of $0.7 million followed by 12 quarterly instalments of $0.38 million and a balloon of $5.7 million payable together with the last instalment.

Company fleet on a fully delivered basis and following the sale of the M/V Leadership:

Vessel Name Vessel Size Class Capacity (DWT) Year Built Yard Scrubber Fitted Employment Type
Partnership Capesize 179,213 2012 Hyundai Yes T/C Index Linked
Championship Capesize 179,238 2011 Sungdong Yes T/C Index Linked
Lordship Capesize 178,838 2010 Hyundai Yes T/C Index Linked
Premiership Capesize 170,024 2010 Sungdong Yes T/C Index Linked
Squireship Capesize 170,018 2010 Sungdong Yes T/C Index Linked
Knightship Capesize 178,978 2010 Hyundai Yes T/C Index Linked
Gloriuship Capesize 171,314 2004 Hyundai No T/C Index Linked
Fellowship Capesize 179,701 2010 Daewoo No T/C Index Linked
Geniuship Capesize 170,058 2010 Sungdong No T/C Index Linked
Hellasship Capesize 181,325 2012 Imabari No T/C Index Linked
Flagship Capesize 176,387 2013 Mitsui Engineering No T/C Index Linked
Patriotship Capesize 181,709 2010 Saijo - Imabari Yes T/C Fixed Rate -$31,000/day
Tradership Capesize 176,925 2006 Namura Shipbuilding No T/C Index Linked
Friendship Capesize 176,952 2009 Namura Shipbuilding No T/C Index Linked
Goodship Capesize 177,536 2005 Mitsui Engineering No Voyage/Spot
Worldship * Capesize 181,415 2012 Japanese Shipyard Yes T/C Fixed Rate -$31,750/day
Total / Average age   2,829,631 11.4      

* Delivery expected within August 2021

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. On a fully-delivered basis, the Company's operating fleet will consist of 16 Capesize vessels with an average age of 11.4 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 2,829,631 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”, its Class A warrants under “SHIPW” and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ”.

Please visit our company website at: www.seanergymaritime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as "may", "should", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company's operating or financial results; the Company's liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations outside the United States; risks associated with the length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effects on demand for dry bulk products and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company's filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Seanergy Investor Relations
Tel: +30 213 0181 522
E-mail: ir@seanergy.gr

Capital Link, Inc.
Daniela Guerrero
230 Park Avenue Suite 1536
New York, NY 10169
Tel: (212) 661-7566
E-mail: seanergy@capitallink.com

