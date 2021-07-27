Medicenna Announces That Initiation of MDNA11 Phase 1/2 Study is on Track; Update to be Provided at the PropThink Digital Conference

- Study to start enrollment in the third quarter of 2021 in Australia, with expansion to additional sites in the US, UK and Canada

- Presentation by management team to take place today, July 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET

TORONTO and HOUSTON, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, is providing an update on its MDNA11 program today. The update will be delivered by Dr. Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna, together with Dr. Mann Muhsin (Chief Medical Officer) and Ms. Elizabeth Williams (Chief Financial Officer) during a PropThink Digital conference taking place today, July 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET. Those interested in viewing the management presentation can register here.

Medicenna’s Phase 1/2 ABILITY Study (A Beta-only IL-2 ImmunoTherapY Study) of MDNA11, the Company’s selective, long-acting and novel IL-2 super-agonist, is designed to assess safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and anti-tumor activity of various doses of intravenously administered MDNA11 in patients with advanced solid tumors. The study, MDNA11-01, includes a monotherapy dose escalation phase followed by expansion phase for both the MDNA11 monotherapy arm at the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D), and a combination arm designed to evaluate MDNA11 with a checkpoint inhibitor. As previously announced, in addition to enrolling patients in Australia, the Phase 1/2 ABILITY Study will be expanding enrollment to clinical sites in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

Medicenna recently submitted a clinical trial application to a Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) in Australia to initiate the Phase 1/2 ABILITY Study and expects the remaining regulatory submissions and approvals for other trial jurisdictions to be completed this year.

Following discussions with Australian clinicians, investigators, contract research organizations, and clinical trial sites participating in the study regarding the status of oncology clinical trials amid COVID-19-related government restrictions in Australia, the Company continues to expect to initiate the Phase 1/2 ABILITY Study in Australia in the third quarter of 2021, as previously disclosed. Key points from these discussions include: