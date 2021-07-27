checkAd

Sunshine Biopharma Opens Twitter Account For Increased Shareholder Engagement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

MONTREAL, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK: “SBFM”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs, is pleased to announce that we have opened an official company Twitter account under the handle @SunshineBio1.

We will be using this account to make more frequent updates to shareholders in between press releases. Given that Twitter is a sanctioned medium by the SEC to deliver company updates, we are happy to add this method to our communications.

Sunshine Biopharma’s CFO, Camille Sebaaly, stated, “We have received feedback that Twitter is a preferred medium to engage with shareholders. We understand that shareholder engagement is paramount in the modern age of transparency and speed of information dissemination. We want you to hear directly from the Company whenever we can share updates with the public.”

About Sunshine Biopharma

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causative agent of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of over 4.1 million people worldwide since it first appeared in December 2019. There are currently no drugs that can effectively arrest replication of the virus in people who have contracted the illness. Sunshine Biopharma has completed the synthesis of four potential inhibitors of PLpro and subsequently identified a lead compound, SBFM-PL4. On February 1, 2021, Sunshine Biopharma entered into an exclusive license agreement with the University of Georgia for two Anti-Coronavirus compounds which the University of Georgia had previously developed and patented. The Company is currently advancing the development of these two compounds in parallel with its own SBFM-PL4 by conducting a transgenic mice study in collaboration with the University of Georgia, College of Pharmacy. The mice being used in the study have been genetically engineered to express the human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) transmembrane protein in their lungs making them susceptible to lethal infection by SARS-CoV-2. The SARS-CoV-2 virus uses the hACE2 receptor to gain entry into human cells to replicate. The goal of the study is to determine if these protease inhibitors will protect the hACE2-transgenic mice from disease progression and death following infection with SARS-CoV-2. Should these mice studies prove successful, Sunshine Biopharma plans to submit the results to the FDA for authorization to conduct testing on actual COVID-19 patient volunteers in a Phase I clinical trial setting.

