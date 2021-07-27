DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc . (NYSE: DTM), a premier natural gas pipeline, storage and gathering provider, today announced its new corporate headquarters will open in Bedrock’s Ally Detroit Center near Campus Martius, keeping almost 80 jobs in downtown Detroit.

Planned to open Nov. 1, 2021, DTM will occupy 26,000 square feet on the 29th floor of the Ally Detroit Center. A contemporary office setting will feature attractive and inviting traditional office space and assigned workspace for up to 84 people, coupled with modern collaboration areas to meet the needs of today's dynamic and growing diverse workforce. DT Midstream, which employs nearly 300 people nationwide, completed its spinoff from DTE Energy on July 1, 2021.

“With the move of our headquarters into the Ally Detroit Center, we have an opportunity to showcase the city among many important customers from highly respected companies across the U.S. and Canada and meet our goal to attract and retain talent,” said David Slater, president and CEO of DT Midstream. “Detroit is a global leader in technology and innovation with a diverse, talented workforce who are part of a team that will drive DTM toward our goals of sustained growth within the natural gas industry while also making a positive impact on the environment.”

DTM's Detroit headquarters, home to the company’s executive leadership team, will oversee assets in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, New York, Louisiana and Texas.

“We are so excited to welcome DT Midstream into our growing portfolio of companies committed to sustainability in Downtown Detroit,” said Naumann Idrees, Bedrock’s senior vice president of Leasing. “The company’s forward-thinking strategy will not only set them up for success for years to come but provide continued momentum to the wave of industrial technology launching in Detroit."