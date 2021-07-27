checkAd

DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

Energy company to keep almost 80 jobs in the city after spinoff from DTE

  • Modern, collaborative office to incorporate 26,000 square feet in Detroit’s growing technology district
  • Ally Detroit Center location to oversee operations and retain more than 80 full-time positions after spinoff from DTE
  • DT Midstream employs nearly 300 team members nationwide

See here for multimedia assets

DETROIT, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM), a premier natural gas pipeline, storage and gathering provider, today announced its new corporate headquarters will open in Bedrock’s Ally Detroit Center near Campus Martius, keeping almost 80 jobs in downtown Detroit.

Planned to open Nov. 1, 2021, DTM will occupy 26,000 square feet on the 29th floor of the Ally Detroit Center. A contemporary office setting will feature attractive and inviting traditional office space and assigned workspace for up to 84 people, coupled with modern collaboration areas to meet the needs of today's dynamic and growing diverse workforce. DT Midstream, which employs nearly 300 people nationwide, completed its spinoff from DTE Energy on July 1, 2021.

“With the move of our headquarters into the Ally Detroit Center, we have an opportunity to showcase the city among many important customers from highly respected companies across the U.S. and Canada and meet our goal to attract and retain talent,” said David Slater, president and CEO of DT Midstream. “Detroit is a global leader in technology and innovation with a diverse, talented workforce who are part of a team that will drive DTM toward our goals of sustained growth within the natural gas industry while also making a positive impact on the environment.”

DTM's Detroit headquarters, home to the company’s executive leadership team, will oversee assets in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, New York, Louisiana and Texas.

“We are so excited to welcome DT Midstream into our growing portfolio of companies committed to sustainability in Downtown Detroit,” said Naumann Idrees, Bedrock’s senior vice president of Leasing. “The company’s forward-thinking strategy will not only set them up for success for years to come but provide continued momentum to the wave of industrial technology launching in Detroit."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DT Midstream to Open National Headquarters in Downtown Detroit Energy company to keep almost 80 jobs in the city after spinoff from DTE Modern, collaborative office to incorporate 26,000 square feet in Detroit’s growing technology districtAlly Detroit Center location to oversee operations and retain more than …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
BioNTech Provides Update on Plans to Develop Sustainable Solutions to Address Infectious Diseases ...
Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Name Change and Qualifying Transaction
PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Q1 2021/22 Sales
ERYTECH to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
JCDecaux wins a 10-year contract for advertising bus shelters in the city of Antwerp (Belgium)
Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board