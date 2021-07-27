Arizona Gold and Golden Predator File Joint Circular

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Gold Corp. (“Arizona”) (TSX: AZG, OTCQB: AGAUF) and Golden Predator Mining Corp. (“Golden Predator”) (TSX.V:GPY; OTCQX:NTGSF) announced today that they have filed a joint management information circular (the “Circular”), which will be mailed out to their respective shareholders for the meetings to be held on August 25, 2021, in connection with the previously announced transaction (the “Transaction”) whereby Arizona will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Golden Predator pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) previously announced on June 28, 2021.



Arizona and Golden Predator encourage shareholders to read the meeting materials in detail. An electronic copy of the Circular is available on Arizona's website at www.arizona-gold.com and on Golden Predator’s website at www.goldenpredator.com. The Circular is also available on SEDAR under the issuer profiles of both companies at www.sedar.com. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote online following the instructions set out on the form of proxy or voting instruction form which will be mailed along with the Circular.