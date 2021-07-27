checkAd

Arizona Gold and Golden Predator File Joint Circular

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Gold Corp. (“Arizona”) (TSX: AZG, OTCQB: AGAUF) and Golden Predator Mining Corp. (“Golden Predator”) (TSX.V:GPY; OTCQX:NTGSF) announced today that they have filed a joint management information circular (the “Circular”), which will be mailed out to their respective shareholders for the meetings to be held on August 25, 2021, in connection with the previously announced transaction (the “Transaction”) whereby Arizona will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Golden Predator pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) previously announced on June 28, 2021.

Arizona and Golden Predator encourage shareholders to read the meeting materials in detail. An electronic copy of the Circular is available on Arizona's website at www.arizona-gold.com and on Golden Predator’s website at www.goldenpredator.com. The Circular is also available on SEDAR under the issuer profiles of both companies at www.sedar.com. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote online following the instructions set out on the form of proxy or voting instruction form which will be mailed along with the Circular.

TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS

  • Creates a diversified near-term gold producer in North America through sequential development of the fully permitted Copperstone mine in Arizona followed by the Brewery Creek mine in the Yukon;
  • Combined resource base1 of approximately 1.1 million oz gold in the Measured & Indicated categories, plus an additional approximate 1.5 million oz gold in the Inferred category, paired with considerable exploration upside at each project;
  • Improved capital markets scale to enhance investor visibility and positioning amongst peers, plus a broadened shareholder base;
  • Combined cash and investments of $23M2, including shareholdings in Seabridge Gold Inc., C2C Gold Corp. and Group 11 Technologies Inc.;
  • Experienced leadership team including Giulio Bonifacio as President & CEO and William Sheriff as Non-Executive Chairman, to be supported by a technical team with backgrounds in both mine-building and operations; and
  • On closing of the Transaction, it is anticipated that Arizona will change its name to Sabre Gold Mines Corp.

Shareholders of each of Arizona and Golden Predator holding, in the aggregate, approximately 36.20% of the issued and outstanding Arizona shares and approximately 22.03% of the issued and outstanding Golden Predator shares, respectively, as at July 23, 2021, have entered into voting support agreements pursuant to which they have agreed, among other things, to vote in favour of the Share Issuance Resolution and the Arrangement Resolution, respectively (each as hereinafter defined). These include voting support agreements from entities affiliated with Eric Sprott, in the case of Arizona and Golden Predator, and from PowerOne Capital Limited and Pat DiCapo, in the case of Golden Predator.

