Policygenius Expands Its Tailored Homeowners Insurance Options with Openly

Policygenius offers a number of insurance quotes to customers and provides the best and most comprehensive options available. Through Policygenius' online insurance marketplace, homeowners can compare Openly insurance policies with those from other insurance companies and work with experienced Policygenius agents to purchase the policy that is right for their needs.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Openly , the premium homeowners insurance carrier, today announced its homeowners insurance quotes are now available on Policygenius , a U.S.-based tech platform for online insurance and financial protection. Together, Openly and Policygenius now bring more comprehensive and personalized insurance policy options to homeowners in participating states.

"We are an insurance company built upon transparency, and our partnership with Policygenius fuels our goal of offering the most comprehensive policies driven by speed and market-leading technology," said Ty Harris, co-founder and CEO of Openly.

"Being able to offer Openly quotes on our marketplace further reaffirms our commitment to helping consumers get insurance right, and adds a new and transparent tech-enabled product to our marketplace," said Jennifer Fitzgerald, co-founder and CEO of Policygenius .

Founded in 2014, Policygenius strives to enable consumers to secure financial protection, ranging from insurance to estate plans. Through Policygenius, consumers can understand their insurance options, compare quotes and purchase a policy all in one marketplace. Policygenius is also known as an educator in the fintech space, providing leading online content to help customers understand complex financial topics. To date, the platform has helped over 30 million people shop for insurance and placed over $100 billion in coverage.

Openly's homeowners insurance product benefits consumers and insurance agents alike. It provides consumers with more comprehensive coverage and top-notch service. At the same time, agents benefit from the ability to generate fully underwritten policies in seconds, getting back precious time to customize coverage to meet each client's needs, rather than tediously entering data. For more information about the partnership, please visit Policygenius.com .

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.

About Policygenius

Policygenius is the leading tech platform for financial protection, from insurance to wills. Since launching in 2014, Policygenius has helped more than 30 million people shop for all types of insurance and has placed over $100 billion in coverage. Policygenius is an insurtech pioneer known for its emphasis on digital convenience and consumer education. The company has received numerous accolades including four consecutive years as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, being named to the Forbes Fintech 50 and winning a Bronze Stevie Award for customer service.

To receive Policygenius announcements, email press@policygenius.com . Subscribe to the Easy Money by Policygenius newsletter here .

