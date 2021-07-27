checkAd

Policygenius Expands Its Tailored Homeowners Insurance Options with Openly

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

Partnership harnesses power of two market-leading digital insurance brandsBOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance carrier, today announced its homeowners insurance quotes are now available on Policygenius, …

Partnership harnesses power of two market-leading digital insurance brands

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance carrier, today announced its homeowners insurance quotes are now available on Policygenius, a U.S.-based tech platform for online insurance and financial protection. Together, Openly and Policygenius now bring more comprehensive and personalized insurance policy options to homeowners in participating states.

Policygenius offers a number of insurance quotes to customers and provides the best and most comprehensive options available. Through Policygenius' online insurance marketplace, homeowners can compare Openly insurance policies with those from other insurance companies and work with experienced Policygenius agents to purchase the policy that is right for their needs.

"We are an insurance company built upon transparency, and our partnership with Policygenius fuels our goal of offering the most comprehensive policies driven by speed and market-leading technology," said Ty Harris, co-founder and CEO of Openly.

"Being able to offer Openly quotes on our marketplace further reaffirms our commitment to helping consumers get insurance right, and adds a new and transparent tech-enabled product to our marketplace," said Jennifer Fitzgerald, co-founder and CEO of Policygenius.

Founded in 2014, Policygenius strives to enable consumers to secure financial protection, ranging from insurance to estate plans. Through Policygenius, consumers can understand their insurance options, compare quotes and purchase a policy all in one marketplace. Policygenius is also known as an educator in the fintech space, providing leading online content to help customers understand complex financial topics. To date, the platform has helped over 30 million people shop for insurance and placed over $100 billion in coverage.

Openly's homeowners insurance product benefits consumers and insurance agents alike. It provides consumers with more comprehensive coverage and top-notch service. At the same time, agents benefit from the ability to generate fully underwritten policies in seconds, getting back precious time to customize coverage to meet each client's needs, rather than tediously entering data. For more information about the partnership, please visit Policygenius.com.

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.

About Policygenius

Policygenius is the leading tech platform for financial protection, from insurance to wills. Since launching in 2014, Policygenius has helped more than 30 million people shop for all types of insurance and has placed over $100 billion in coverage. Policygenius is an insurtech pioneer known for its emphasis on digital convenience and consumer education. The company has received numerous accolades including four consecutive years as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, being named to the Forbes Fintech 50 and winning a Bronze Stevie Award for customer service.

To receive Policygenius announcements, email press@policygenius.com. Subscribe to the Easy Money by Policygenius newsletter here.

Openly Media Contact

Jamie Kemp
jamie@calibercorporateadvisors.com
(516) 417-3975

Policygenius Media Contact

Brooke Niemeyer
Associate Director of Media Relations, Policygenius
brooke.niemeyer@policygenius.com

SOURCE: Openly



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657119/Policygenius-Expands-Its-Tailored-Ho ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Policygenius Expands Its Tailored Homeowners Insurance Options with Openly Partnership harnesses power of two market-leading digital insurance brandsBOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance carrier, today announced its homeowners insurance quotes are now available on Policygenius, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Calian Enables Department of National Defence to Track Millions of Assets
Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. to Exhibit at the Champs Trade Show Being Held ...
Digitalage On-Schedule to Launch a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy Feature Set for Fall Release ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX to Conduct 6 Part Interview Series to be Broadcasted on Fox Business, ...
Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team ...
Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
Lexaria Receives US$3,817,643 From Warrant Exercises
Titel
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services