Local Communities and Camino Employees in Chala, Peru Receive First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ('Camino' or the 'Company') considers the health and safety of its workers and host communities a fundamental aspect of the Company's operations and is pleased to report that the Los Chapitos copper project's local community of Atiquipa, Jaqui, y Yauca, and the nearby township of Chala have started to receive their first COVID-19 vaccinations of Sinopharm. The vaccination program will benefit Camino's operations and improve overall safety conditions, as the Company has hired locally to staff its housing, operations, and to support and execute the geophysical program that is currently underway. During the pandemic, Camino provided the local community with COVID-19 testing kits, financial support for ranchers to purchase feed for animals, and food packages for those infected with COVID-19. Camino is also supplying the community of Atiquipa with 10 computer tablets and new satellite internet access, while the community's existing network is undergoing an upgrade. Other, non-local, Camino employees have also received vaccinations.

With strict protocols in place, Camino remained active in Peru through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has recently raised $8M (see news release dated May 19, 2021) to continue its investment in Peru. Major milestones achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic at its Los Chapitos copper project include the 2020 drilling program (see news release dated January 19, 2021), various exploration programs, and a geophysics campaign (see news release dated July 6, 2021). The Company expects to start a drilling campaign at Los Chapitos in the middle of August, 2021.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company also advanced exploration of its Plata Dorada silver and copper project and increased its land package (see news release dated May 12, 2021) and acquired the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project (see news release dated March 30, 2021).

'We are very grateful that the local community of Atiquipa, Jaqui, y Yauca, the township of Chala, and our employees in Peru are starting to receive COVID-19 vaccinations,' said Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino. 'This is a very dynamic time in Peru, with a new president inaugurated this week. The mining industry's investments and actions support Peru's development goals and initiatives through community investments, and employment and training, particularly in remote locations. I have been in Lima speaking with government transition teams and liaison offices to begin to position Camino for future opportunities. We are a very active entrepreneurial group with long-term vision and we are ready to review new opportunities and consider increasing our investment in the country.'