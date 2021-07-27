checkAd

Lithoquest Appoints Mr. Rahim Kassim-Lakha as Strategic Advisor

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSXV:LDI) ("Lithoquest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed global investment and capital markets professional, Mr. Rahim Kassim-Lakha, as a strategic …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSXV:LDI) ("Lithoquest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed global investment and capital markets professional, Mr. Rahim Kassim-Lakha, as a strategic advisor.

Rahim will act as a special advisor to the CEO and the Board of Directors to evaluate corporate development opportunities such as mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, as well as assist with the financing needs of the Company. He is the founder and Principal at Blue Sail Capital; Toronto based consulting and strategic advisory firm specializing in the mining and technology sectors

Rahim has more than 25 years of experience in asset management and financial markets and has been instrumental in more than $5 billion of transactions. He has served in senior and executive roles for Fidelity Capital, US Global Investors, GMP, and National Bank.

Lithoquest recently closed an oversubscribed and upsized financing which saw strong participation from existing shareholders, management, advisors as well as attracting new institutional and accredited investors to the shareholder registry. The operating team is now focused on exploring for multi-million-ounce gold deposits in the Miminiska-Fort Hope Greenstone Belt in Northwestern Ontario.

"Lithoquest continues to attract best-in-class professionals and I am pleased to welcome Rahim to the Advisory Board," stated Bruce Counts, President and CEO of Lithoquest. "Rahim has an exceptional track record of adding value through corporate development in the public markets and I am looking forward to working together to build a leading gold exploration company."

Mr. Kassim-Lakha commented, "I look forward to assisting Lithoquest as it advances this incredible opportunity. The team at Lithoquest is amassing a very talented management team and I am excited to join at such an integral time in the Company's growth and development."

About Lithoquest Resources Inc.

Lithoquest is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on three district-scale projects in the Fort Hope greenstone belt in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik and Attwood.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company's strategic plans, future operations, future work programs and objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Lithoquest Resources Inc.
+1 (604) 506-2804
bcounts@lithoquest.com

SOURCE: Lithoquest Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657171/Lithoquest-Appoints-Mr-Rahim-Kassim- ...

Lithoquest Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lithoquest Appoints Mr. Rahim Kassim-Lakha as Strategic Advisor VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSXV:LDI) ("Lithoquest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed global investment and capital markets professional, Mr. Rahim Kassim-Lakha, as a strategic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Calian Enables Department of National Defence to Track Millions of Assets
Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. to Exhibit at the Champs Trade Show Being Held ...
Digitalage On-Schedule to Launch a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy Feature Set for Fall Release ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX to Conduct 6 Part Interview Series to be Broadcasted on Fox Business, ...
Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team ...
Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
Lexaria Receives US$3,817,643 From Warrant Exercises
Titel
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21Lithoquest Resources Announces Grant of Options
Accesswire | Analysen
02.07.21Lithoquest Resources Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen