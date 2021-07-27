checkAd

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of TiENCHAT and T8 Exchange (T8EX)

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC:AXTG) ('AXTG' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has executed share exchange agreements with each of the shareholders of TienChat Pte Ltd ('TiENCHAT') and …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC:AXTG) ('AXTG' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has executed share exchange agreements with each of the shareholders of TienChat Pte Ltd ('TiENCHAT') and T8 Exchange Pty Ltd ('T8 Exchange') making each of TiENCHAT and T8 Exchange wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, signifying the Company's commitment to acquiring, developing and promoting decentralized finance (DeFi) business assets and the further development of blockchain and DeFi related projects.

Foto: Accesswire

About TiENCHAT

TiENCHAT is a Singapore company that has designed, developed and built a global social software that relies on blockchain technology to create a borderless global access in 'multilingual social networking + cross-border payment + digital currency transactions'. TiENCHAT subverts the current mainstream social and payment models in the global mobile network, and applies blockchain technology to the social and payment, and further integrates people's daily lives. TiENCHAT is a comprehensive application platform integrating communication, payment, transaction, shopping, information acquisition, knowledge sharing, etc., making global mutual notifications more complicated and more efficient and in-depth.

'We have produced a disruptive social payment software through market research, data analysis, and development seminars,' commented Mr. William Tien, the Company's President and CEO and original founder of TiENCHAT. 'TiENCHAT plays an active and effective role in promoting globalizations, bringing international social interaction back to the pure 'people-oriented.' At the same time, based on real-time, efficient, and borderless social networking, it uses its unique integrated methods of life, entertainment, games, and financial management to realize the value of time and the decentralized finance of social products, and create access to users in every country and region in the world. This is another breakthrough of the global sharing economy in the field of social payment, which has brought mobile social payment to a completely different level. We are committed to making 'TiENCHAT' the number one mobile social and mobile payment portal for users worldwide,' further commented Mr. Tien.

TiENCHAT is currently available to download for free for Android users with the application anticipated to be available for Apple iPhone users in the 3rd quarter of 2021. Visit www.TiENCHAT.com for more details.

About T8 Exchange

T8 Exchange is an Australian company that owns the T8EX and Trams Dex application, a decentralized exchange platform that enables existing TiENCHAT users to trade, swap utilize cryptocurrencies as payment inside the application. Some of the advantages include a) viewing account fund information online in real time, b) supporting digital currency multi-currency scan code payment and transfer, c) supporting multi-currency online transfer/withdrawal, d) Real-time value of the digital currency market price, and e) complete decentralized exchange that anyone with an ERC20 token can be pooled and trade on this platform within 15 minutes.

Additionally, T8 Exchange developed ETHFUND, a decentralized NFT minting, swap, listing and exchange platform that enable existing TiENCHAT users to trade, swap and utilize NFT tokens as a form of payment inside the platform. Users can view NFT token limited, listed and upload critical information that will be embedded onto this ERC721 and ERC1155 token on the Ethereum blockchain, support digital currency multi-currency scan code payment and transfer, support multi-currency online transfer/withdrawal, and view real-time values of the NFT market price.

Visit www.t8ex.com.au and www.ETHFUND.io to learn more about the T8 Exchange and the ETHFUND.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Axis Technologies Group, Inc.
ceo@axtg.us

SOURCE: AXTG Management



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657193/Axis-Technologies-Group-Inc-Announce ...

Axis Technologies Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of TiENCHAT and T8 Exchange (T8EX) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC:AXTG) ('AXTG' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has executed share exchange agreements with each of the shareholders of TienChat Pte Ltd ('TiENCHAT') and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Calian Enables Department of National Defence to Track Millions of Assets
Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. to Exhibit at the Champs Trade Show Being Held ...
Digitalage On-Schedule to Launch a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy Feature Set for Fall Release ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX to Conduct 6 Part Interview Series to be Broadcasted on Fox Business, ...
Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team ...
Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
Lexaria Receives US$3,817,643 From Warrant Exercises
Titel
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services