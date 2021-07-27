Hyatt Meets Leisure Travel Demand with Global Growth Among Luxury and Lifestyle Brands

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the sustained growth of several luxury and lifestyle brands including Alila, Andaz, Caption by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, Park Hyatt, and Thompson Hotels – to meet the growing demand of the leisure travel market globally. With more than 35 properties expected to open across these brands through 2022, including eight that have already opened so far in 2021, this news comes as 78% of consumers indicated a desire to travel in 2021 to relieve the stresses of 2020 (Source: American Express Global Travel Trends Study – January 2021).

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyatt’s expanding luxury and lifestyle portfolio provides guests with best-in-class offerings unique to each destination’s local fabric to deliver compelling experiences designed to excite and inspire. Rooted in data, insights and member feedback, Hyatt’s new and forthcoming luxury and lifestyle hotels will satisfy the desires of global travelers and members looking for experiences that are reflective of local culture.

“The growth of these lifestyle brands is reflective of the current demand for authentic leisure travel experiences,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, Global Brand Leader, Lifestyle & Luxury Brands for Hyatt. “Hyatt is committed to delivering thoughtful and immersive stays and experiences in top-tier destinations all over the world to meet the needs of our guests as they begin planning vacations again.”

Hyatt is reimagining the guest experience through a variety of initiatives catered to today’s traveler, with a focus on enhanced safety measures, wellbeing, unique food and beverage experiences, and opportunities to give back to the local community. From pop-up movie theaters and outdoor exercise classes to interactive, private dining experiences and hotel-led volunteering opportunities, Hyatt hotels continue to optimize and reimagine the hotel experience for guests as recovery around the world continues.

To date in 2021, Hyatt has celebrated growth of its luxury and lifestyle brands with the openings of one-of-a-kind properties, including:

Alila:

The Alila brand features luxury hotels in unique locations, distinguished by innovative eco-design and a strong commitment to sustainable tourism. Alila means “surprise” in Sanskrit, which suitably describes the refreshing character of Alila hotels and the impression guests feel when they stay as a guest. alilahotels.com

Andaz:

Global in scale while local in perspective, the Andaz brand of luxury lifestyle hotels weave the sights, sounds, and tastes of each property’s surroundings for a distinctively local experience. Every Andaz hotel is a unique expression of the culture that surrounds it and enables guests to go beyond the familiar and satiate their curiosity. andaz.com

Andaz Bali (Bali, Indonesia), April 2021

Hyatt Centric:

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created to connect guests to the heart of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are launchpads to exploration and discovery so they never miss a moment of adventure. Each hotel offers social spaces to connect with others in the lobby, meanwhile the bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. hyattcentric.com

Thompson Hotels:

Founded in 2001, the Thompson Hotels brand is a collection of award-winning luxury hotels with timelessly original properties in urban and resort destinations. Each hotel delivers a new take on modern luxury and tailored stays for guests with connections to world-class culinary offerings, arts and entertainment, and groundbreaking design. thompsonhotels.com

Thompson San Antonio (San Antonio, Texas), February 2021

Thompson Savannah (Savannah, Ga.), July 2021

Looking ahead through 2021 and beyond, Hyatt is thrilled to announce a selection of anticipated new properties across its luxury and lifestyle portfolio, including:

Alila:

Alila Dalit Bay (Sabah, Malaysia)

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives (Raa Atoll, Maldives)

Alila Taihu Suzhou (Suzhou, China)

Andaz:

Andaz Nanjing Hexi (Nanjing, China)

Andaz Macau (Macau, China)

Andaz Prague (Prague, Czech Republic)

Andaz Toronto (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

Caption by Hyatt:

Caption by Hyatt hotels are redefining what hospitality looks like in the modern world. Designed to be truly of the community—not just in it—the people will make the place throughout each Caption by Hyatt hotel. Caption by Hyatt hotels hire local, buy local, and vibe local. Be it an open-mic night or a pop-up art installation, each space within Caption by Hyatt hotels will be programmed to reflect each destination and its community. captionbyhyatt.com

Caption by Hyatt Beale St. Memphis (Memphis, Tenn.)

Hyatt Centric:

Park Hyatt:

Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. parkhyatt.com

Park Hyatt Toronto (Toronto, Ontario, Canada), reopening in 2021 after multi-million-dollar redesign

Park Hyatt Jakarta (Jakarta, Indonesia)

Park Hyatt Los Angeles at Oceanwide Plaza (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Park Hyatt Marrakech (Marrakech, Morocco)

Park Hyatt Phu Quoc (Phu Quoc, Vietnam)

Thompson Hotels:

Inspiring Travel with Special Offers

Guided by insights from guests, World of Hyatt members, and colleagues, Hyatt is rethinking the guest experience with creativity and care to provide enhanced convenience, flexibility and wellbeing through the following special offers:

Pride: Hyatt’s carefully curated and celebratory pride offerings include up to 20% off a qualifying hotel stay with the code “PRIDE” at select locations throughout the U.S. and globally, as they celebrate pride through the end of the year. Guests can find participating hotels and full terms and conditions at hyatt.com/pride.

Choose Your Adventure, Choose Your Offer: This summer, more than 850 participating Hyatt hotels around the world are offering a choose your adventure offer with either a free night with qualifying stays or 10% to 25% savings for reservations booked by July 30, 2021, for stays through September 30, 2021¹. Travelers who take advantage of this special offer will be rewarded no matter what type of experience they choose with a variety of destinations available. To learn more and reserve Hyatt’s limited time offer, please visit hyatt.com/adventure.

For more information about Hyatt hotels, please visit: https://www.hyatt.com/ or call a Hyatt Global Contact Center at 1-800-233-1234.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleagues and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

