NI Unlocks the Power of Test Data and Software at NI Connect

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced its latest product advancements designed to fuel innovation across the production process, from testing and validation to R&D and design. NI unveiled these product advancements at NI Connect, a virtual experience dedicated to exploring how test and data analytics will shape the world’s newest innovations and provide engineers the information they need to make the next big breakthrough.

NI’s software-connected approach creates a more complete enterprise data and insight chain, collecting and connecting the data that accelerates digital transformation, enabling customers to optimize every step of the product life cycle (Graphic: Business Wire)

Today’s rapid pace of technology advancements requires increasingly complex products and more efficient product development. By leveraging a software-connected approach, organizations can unlock the value of test data to not only keep up with that pace but get there faster, smarter and with the right data insights to make informed engineering decisions.

NI’s software-connected approach creates a more complete enterprise data and insight chain, collecting and connecting the data that accelerates digital transformation, enabling customers to optimize every step of the product life cycle.

“A digital thread of data across each phase of the product life cycle delivers powerful insights to enhance product performance,” said NI CEO Eric Starkloff. “At NI, our software-connected approach unlocks the power of test, from early research to the production floor and beyond. We continue to aggressively invest in the technology to make this compelling vision a reality.”

As part of NI Connect, NI shared its latest product updates and innovations designed to help engineers and enterprises save time, reduce costs, gain data insights to help them innovate and ultimately get to market faster. Product advancements include:

Streamlined SystemLink Software Interface to Increase Efficiency — By connecting test systems and test data to enterprise outcomes, SystemLink software substantially accelerates each phase of the product life cycle. With a unified view of test operations in design validation and production environments, SystemLink manages and simplifies test scheduling, resource utilization, system health and maintenance.​ The latest software enhancements include new UI customization options, simplified product navigation and expanded asset health monitoring capabilities. The result is test insight acceleration, more efficient use of assets and reduced cost of test.

New LabVIEW 2021 to Improve Interoperability with Python and MathWorks MATLAB Software — Open-source software is increasingly important as systems become more diverse and complex. NI’s 2021 version of LabVIEW, the leading software platform for building test and measurement systems, features improved interoperability with Python and MathWorks MATLAB software, improved support for version control using Git and usability enhancements. These updates make it easier for engineers to connect disparate systems and hardware to accelerate innovation, especially in the design and validation environments.

New PXI Hardware Solution to Enable Software-Connected Workflow in a Smaller, Cost-Effective Package — Like open-source software, modular hardware is also increasingly important to flexibly connect with existing systems and workflows. PXI hardware delivers openness, software options, modularity and I/O coverage for customers seeking to develop adaptive and scalable systems. NI’s first 2-slot PXI chassis delivers these benefits in a smaller, more cost-effective package. Modular hardware like PXI enables a software-connected workflow to achieve better results.

NI also announced new products to enable the fast-moving technology behind ADAS and wireless: