Three New Patents for Know Labs Expand IP Portfolio and Signal Further Applications for Bio-RFID
Advancing the development of its proprietary Bio-RFIDTM platform technology while continuing to deliver against its IP strategy, Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN) today announced it has been granted three new patents that support its medical diagnostic focus while also signaling potential for additional non-medical applications. These new patents expand Know Labs’ intellectual property portfolio in radio frequency and microwave spectroscopy, further improving its technological position as it readies to launch non-invasive diagnostic devices.
“While we remain sharply focused on diagnostic medical device applications for Bio-RFID, these new patents, combined with our current portfolio, enhance Know Labs’ position beyond the diagnostic realm and its potential for non-medical applications,” said Phil Bosua, Bio-RFID inventor and Know Labs CEO. “Our IP portfolio covers more than 100 different analytes, which means Know Labs can offer valuable diagnostic solutions beyond glucose monitoring devices.”
Each of the newly issued patents relates to the unique configuration of the antennas used in Know Labs’ Bio-RFID sensors. This unique arrangement enhances Bio-RFID’s performance and improves its detection capabilities in identifying and measuring a variety of analytes non-invasively. The specific patents are:
- U.S. Patent No. 11,063,373: Non-invasive analyte sensor and system with decoupled transmit and receive antennas
- U.S. Patent No. 11,031,970: Non-invasive analyte sensor and system with decoupled and inefficient transmit and receive antennas
- U.S. Patent No. 11,058,317: Non-invasive detection of an analyte using decoupled and inefficient transmit and receive antennas
“Our primary focus is the development of our non-invasive glucose monitoring device, and we continue to work toward FDA clinical trials. However, Bio-RFID is a platform technology with a vast number of potential applications that can add significant value to multiple industries,” said Ron Erickson, Know Labs Founder and Chairman. “It can be used for other medical applications, such as validating the composition of drugs in ampoules or measuring ketone levels in the body, and for non-medical applications, such as detecting contaminants in food and drinks as part of the quality control process. Our platform technology, supported by our IP strategy, puts us in a great position to build solutions for medical diagnostics and beyond.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare