 Three New Patents for Know Labs Expand IP Portfolio and Signal Further Applications for Bio-RFID

Advancing the development of its proprietary Bio-RFIDTM platform technology while continuing to deliver against its IP strategy, Know Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: KNWN) today announced it has been granted three new patents that support its medical diagnostic focus while also signaling potential for additional non-medical applications. These new patents expand Know Labs’ intellectual property portfolio in radio frequency and microwave spectroscopy, further improving its technological position as it readies to launch non-invasive diagnostic devices.

“While we remain sharply focused on diagnostic medical device applications for Bio-RFID, these new patents, combined with our current portfolio, enhance Know Labs’ position beyond the diagnostic realm and its potential for non-medical applications,” said Phil Bosua, Bio-RFID inventor and Know Labs CEO. “Our IP portfolio covers more than 100 different analytes, which means Know Labs can offer valuable diagnostic solutions beyond glucose monitoring devices.”