T-Mobile Has Most Reliable 5G Network (Again) According to New Report

Another day, another network report win. A new report published today by independent research firm umlaut shows T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers get the most reliable 5G, the most 5G coverage and the highest 5G speed score. umlaut examines real customer usage from millions of device measurements across top wireless providers, and this is the second time in a row its research shows T-Mobile is #1 on 5G reliability, coverage and speed. Today T-Mobile also announced it added even more coverage to the nation’s largest 5G network, with Extended Range 5G now covering 305 million people – nearly everyone in the country, and now 165 million of those people are covered with Ultra Capacity 5G, too.

“umlaut’s report is just the latest to prove customers and businesses alike can count on T-Mobile 5G to deliver a fast and reliable 5G connection in more places than anyone else,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “While the other networks play catch up, we’ll keep adding more 5G coverage and capacity to bring a transformative experience to customers across the country.”

In addition to the nationwide results, umlaut also published a report commissioned by T-Mobile examining 5G performance in 10 major metros across the U.S., including Austin, TX, Charlotte, NC, Chicago, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, Minneapolis – St. Paul, New York City, Newark–Jersey City, NJ, Philadelphia, and Washington DC and found T-Mobile delivers the fastest average 5G speeds with testers spending 96% of time connected to 5G on average across the major metros. Average download speeds for T-Mobile’s 5G clocked in at 228 Mbps across the cities and reached a blazing 300 Mbps in Washington DC, and average 5G upload speeds across the 10 metros reached 46 Mbps – nearly double the closest competitor. And testers on average spent 74% of time connected to T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G across the 10 metros and connected to Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G just 3% of the time on average.

umlaut’s nationwide report is based on real customer experience. The company gathered extensive results from actual wireless customers across the U.S., examining over 43 million data samples from over 70,000 5G users – recorded in all the places where people live, work and play. In addition to ranking first in 5G overall, T-Mobile received top marks for 5G reliability, coverage and speed.

Third-party network reports continue to show T-Mobile’s 5G network is miles ahead of the competition. In addition to umlaut’s latest findings, just last week more independent network reports, based on data from real 5G users, also show T-Mobile customers get the fastest 5G speeds and a 5G signal more often than anyone else.

T-Mobile’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network allows the Un-carrier to power innovative 5G experiences, like 5G augmented reality and 5G integrated cameras for sports fans, and driverless car services. After blanketing the country in 5G, T-Mobile continues to layer on the capacity and speed. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G spans 1.7 million square miles – 4x more than Verizon and nearly 2x more than AT&T – and covers 305 million people – nearly everyone in the country. And 165 million of those people are covered with Ultra Capacity 5G, which can deliver average download speeds of 350 Mbps with peaks up to 1 Gbps.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit t-mobile.com/coverage.

Capable device required for 5G. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. 5G mobile network results in the US are based on an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from January 2021 until July 2021. Full details can be found on: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

