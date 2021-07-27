US Patent Office issues Notice of Allowance status for NRGBiotic for treating, preventing, or Ameliorating depression or a Depressive disorder.

The Notice of Allowance refers to a USPTO designation that the Patent is allowed to be granted, and Medlab is expecting this pending formality should occur within the next 3 to 4 months.

SYDNEY, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medlab Clinical Ltd (ASX.MDC), an Australian biotech using delivery platforms to enhance medicines is very pleased to announce the United States Patent Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for Application number 15/523,271 for the formulation known as NRGBiotic, currently available in Australian Pharmacies.

For context, The World Health Organization (WHO) in January 2020 stated, Depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide with more than 264 million people suffering from Depression.1 With close to 800,000 deaths associated annually, overall, costing approximately US$1 trillion per year in lost productivity.2

In today’s environment and somewhat exaggerated by the COVID-19 related issues, Australian peer group, Beyond Blue estimates 3,000,000 Australians live with Depression, over 10% of the Australian population and is reflected globally.

The patent covers both the formulation of NRGBiotic and a method for treating, preventing, or ameliorating at least one symptom of depression or a depressive disorder and is valid through to 28 October 2035.

Dr Sean Hall, CEO of Medlab stated “the USPTO decision to allow is welcoming news. NRGBiotic has both the formulation and capabilities of that formulation previously approved in Australia. Receiving this notification off the back of successful trial outcomes (announced on 5 July 2021) attests to the robust work Medlab undertakes. From a commercial aspect, NRGBiotic is a branded line here in Australia, and will now go to our partnering network in the Northern Hemisphere.”

On 5 July 2021, Medlab announced the NRGBiotic Depression Trial conducted at Queensland University of Technology (QUT) under Australian Clinical Trial Research Number ACTRN12617000419369 / HREC Approval: 2017000186, NRGBiotic MET 4 of the 5 endpoints:

The Primary Outcomes (2/2 MET) were:

MET – Participants taking both NRGBiotic, and an anti-depressant had greater symptom remission over the 8 weeks period than those on an anti-depressant alone (p=0.015)*. MET - Incidence of dysbiosis assessed by faecal analysis showed both groups were dysbiotic, holding to the premise that anti-depressant medications adversely affect the intestinal bacteria leading to an unbalanced dysbiotic gut.

The Secondary Outcomes (2/3 MET) were: