checkAd

Flying Cauldron Launches a NEW 16 oz. Can in Celebration of Everyone’s Favorite Wizard

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 15:05  |  23   |   |   


For more wizardry excitement, enter for a chance to win a year’s worth of butterscotch cream soda

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/799e8332-8e76-4d90 ...

NORWALK, Conn., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grab your wands! Flying Cauldron, the non-alcoholic butterscotch beer from Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), is celebrating the birthday of everyone’s favorite wizard with a new Flying Cauldron 16 oz. can and a big giveaway!

Just in time for the birthday celebration, Flying Cauldron has debuted its magical brew in new 16 oz. aluminum cans, available exclusively online through the Flying Cauldron Web Store, and soon to be on Amazon. Previously only available in a glass bottle option, it is now easier than ever for the magic-obsessed to enjoy Flying Cauldron butterscotch beer anytime and anywhere – on the go, at home, from backyard barbeques and beach days to themed celebrations.

Flying Cauldron is also brewing up a year’s worth of its canned butterscotch cream soda for one lucky winner to honor the boy wizard himself. Until August 15th, witches and wizards nationwide can enter the giveaway at https://flyingcauldron.com/wizardly-giveaway/ for a chance to win.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/886490cf-09e2-48c9 ...

“Flying Cauldron fans have been asking for a canned format, and what a better way to launch then on our favorite wizard’s birthday,” shared Lindsay Martin, Vice President of Marketing at Reed’s Inc. “With more in each container, and now easier to ship via e-commerce, our consumers can get, share and enjoy this magical butterscotch cream soda even easier!”

Each sip of Flying Cauldron brings a taste of a butterscotch, vanilla cream soda with all-natural ingredients and no artificial preservatives, flavors, sweeteners, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs. Perfect for the whole family, it is delicious straight from the can, in a chilled mug, or poured over vanilla ice cream for a classic float.

The new 16 oz. cans are currently available to pre-order on the Flying Cauldron Web Store for $35/ 12-pack, and rolling out on Amazon this summer.

For more information about Flying Cauldron, please visit https://flyingcauldron.com/. Follow Flying Cauldron on Flying Cauldron Twitter, Flying Cauldron Instagram, and Flying Cauldron Facebook.

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed’s Inc. is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's Inc. is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s, Virgil’s and Flying Cauldron brand names. The company’s beverages are now sold in over 40,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America's #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil's is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine or GMOs. 

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

Media Contact:
5W Public Relations
reeds@5wpr.com
212.999.5585





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flying Cauldron Launches a NEW 16 oz. Can in Celebration of Everyone’s Favorite Wizard For more wizardry excitement, enter for a chance to win a year’s worth of butterscotch cream soda A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/799e8332-8e76-4d90-93c2-17550fcb76f1 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
BioNTech Provides Update on Plans to Develop Sustainable Solutions to Address Infectious Diseases ...
Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Name Change and Qualifying Transaction
PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Q1 2021/22 Sales
ERYTECH to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
JCDecaux wins a 10-year contract for advertising bus shelters in the city of Antwerp (Belgium)
Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board