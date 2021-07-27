Spectral Medical Inc. Closes $10 Million Offering of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (TSX: EDT) ("Spectral" or the "Company"), a late stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock as well as commercializing a new proprietary platform targeting the renal replacement therapy market through its wholly-owned subsidiary Dialco Medical Inc., has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units"). Aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering were approximately $10 million.

The Offering was conducted by Paradigm Capital Inc., as sole Canadian underwriter and bookrunner, and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, as the exclusive U.S. placement agent for the Offering (together, the "Underwriters"), and consisted of the sale of 23,530,000 Units, at a price of $0.425 per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole Common Share purchase warrant a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 for a period of 36 months from today's date.