Spectral Medical Inc. Closes $10 Million Offering of Units
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
TORONTO, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (TSX: EDT) ("Spectral" or the "Company"), a late stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock as well as commercializing a new proprietary platform targeting the renal replacement therapy market through its wholly-owned subsidiary Dialco Medical Inc., has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units"). Aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering were approximately $10 million.
The Offering was conducted by Paradigm Capital Inc., as sole Canadian underwriter and bookrunner, and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, as the exclusive U.S. placement agent for the Offering (together, the "Underwriters"), and consisted of the sale of 23,530,000 Units, at a price of $0.425 per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole Common Share purchase warrant a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.50 for a period of 36 months from today's date.
The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 6.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and the Company also issued the Underwriters such number of compensation options ("Compensation Options") as is equal to 6.5% of the Units issued under the Offering, with each Compensation Option entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.486 for a period of 24 months from today's date.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for its Phase III registration trial for its PMX treatment for endotoxemic septic shock, patient enrolment into the DIMI usability trial, product development and regulatory approval for the DIMI device, an observational study in support of Tigris, and for general corporate and working capital purposes, as more fully described in the prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") of the Company dated July 23, 2021.
The securities issued pursuant to the Offering were qualified for distribution pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement and a short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") dated July 3, 2020, filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada other than Québec, and offered and sold elsewhere outside of Canada on a private placement basis. The Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, are available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
