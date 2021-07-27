checkAd

DGAP-News EcoGraf Limited: Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Material Achieves 99.98%C

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.07.2021, 15:15  |  30   |   |   

DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EcoGraf Limited: Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Material Achieves 99.98%C

27.07.2021 / 15:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Material Achieves 99.98%C

BATTERY CELL PERFORMANCE TESTS UNDERWAY WITH BATTERY MANUFACTURER

Diversified battery anode materials company EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE: FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to announce the results of the EcoGraf(TM) HFfree purification of a lithium-ion anode cell production scrap sample from SungEel Hitech Co. Ltd (SungEel).

The result is a significant achievement, with the purification process upgrading the material to 99.98% carbon and reducing impurities to minimum levels, whilst retaining the original physical characteristics. These results are in line with major lithium-ion battery manufacturer specifications.

The carbon anode cell production sample that was purified is representative of production anode scrap materials from lithium-ion battery cell manufacture. Battery manufacturers currently generate several thousand tonnes of this material per annum, which is expected to increase significantly with the adoption of EV's.

SungEel will now submit the purified product to the South Korean lithium-ion battery manufacturer for battery cell tests and evaluation to assess the potential to recycle this material back into the supply chain.

This purified carbon anode material is a high value finished product, which is comprised of both natural and synthetic graphite, and by weight, represents over half the contained raw materials of a lithium-ion battery. The recovery and recycling provides significant benefits to battery manufacturers, including lowering of battery unit costs and a reduction in carbon emissions.

SungEel is one of the largest lithium-ion battery recycling groups in Asia. EcoGraf is working closely with SungEel to include a tailored EcoGraf(TM) recycling process in their proposed new South Korean and European recycling plants to support SungEel ecofriendly process and provide a total recycling solution for lithium-ion batteries.

Seite 1 von 3


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News EcoGraf Limited: Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Material Achieves 99.98%C DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous EcoGraf Limited: Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Material Achieves 99.98%C 27.07.2021 / 15:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.   Recycled Lithium-Ion …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG führt Gespräche mit russischen Banken über weitere Finanzierung der Gruppe inkl. ...
DGAP-News: MicroVision Inc.: MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces ...
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: KION Group hebt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 an
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Sechster Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares erhält Put-Option zum Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-News: Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
DGAP-Adhoc: Ekosem-Agrar AG in discussions with Russian banks on further financing of the Group incl. equity ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx: Außerordentliche Hauptversammlung beschließt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr Group increases annual forecast and looks set to achieve record order intake
DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: KION Group raises outlook for fiscal year 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:15 UhrDGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Recyceltes Anodenmaterial für Lithium-Ionen-Batterien erreicht 99,98 % Kohlenstoffgehalt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
15:15 UhrDGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Recyceltes Anodenmaterial für Lithium-Ionen-Batterien erreicht 99,98 % Kohlenstoffgehalt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
14.07.21DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Commercial Scale Program Delivers 20% Product Yield Increase
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten