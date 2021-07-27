checkAd

MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ Lead Compound MYMD-1 Shows Commonality in Comparative Study with FDA-Approved Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-Autoimmune Drugs Used for Arthritis, Colitis and Dermatitis

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD) (“MyMD” or “the Company”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, today announced data from a comparative study conducted by Eurofins Discovery showing commonality between its lead clinical compound MYMD-1 and three FDA-approved JAK inhibitor drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Janus Kinases (JAKs) are enzymes found in cells in the immune system that are critical for the cell signaling process. JAK inhibitors block the inflammatory signaling pathways, inhibiting the genes that trigger autoimmune processes.

“This new comparative data adds to the growing body of evidence demonstrating MYMD-1’s efficacy in preventing and treating a range of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases,” said Chris Chapman, M.D., President, Director and Chief Medical Officer of MyMD. “JAK inhibitor drugs alone represent an $11 billion global market today, growing to a $300 billion-plus global market by the end of 2026, according to data from 360 Market Updates. That is only a fraction of the total market for anti-inflammatory drugs. With only a few FDA-approved JAK inhibitors on the market today, there is ample opportunity for new related products to capture a significant share of this massive addressable market.”

The FDA has issued Boxed Warnings for one of the marketed JAK inhibitor drugs used in the comparative study. The public was notified of serious side effects including an increased risk of blood clots in the lungs and death in rheumatoid arthritis patients taking a standard dose of the product.

Dr. Chapman noted, “The FDA safety alert was specific to the mechanisms of that particular drug alone, not to the safety profile of JAK inhibition as a treatment. There are many successful and effective treatments for autoimmune diseases on the market, and JAK inhibition is only one therapeutic strategy. As an inhibitor of two of the key drivers of chronic inflammation – JAKs and tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) – we are confident that MYMD-1 will become a high value next generation immunometabolic regulator for autoimmune and age-related diseases.”

