Pulmonx Announces Long-Term Follow-Up Data Confirming Significant Benefits of Zephyr Valve for Patients with Severe COPD/Emphysema

Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease, today announced the publication of long-term follow-up data of the IMPACT Study, a multi-center randomized clinical trial of the Zephyr Valves. The IMPACT data show that Zephyr Valves deliver significant benefits to a group of severe COPD/emphysema patients that have very few treatment options because of widespread destruction of lung tissue across their lungs (also known as homogenous distribution of emphysema). The Zephyr Valve is the only endobronchial valve to receive approval from the FDA for treatment of patients with homogenous distribution of the disease, making it the only minimally invasive option to help these patients breathe easier once medications no longer control disease symptoms.

The findings reported in the July edition of RESPIRATION - International Journal of Thoracic Medicine1 show the durability of the benefits of Zephyr Valve treatment in patients with homogeneous emphysema out to at least 12-months with clinically and statistically significant improvements including: