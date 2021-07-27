checkAd

Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the State of Florida

With a $12.5 million grant, Blink will create a robust network of 52 DC fast chargers along Florida’s major interstate highways and enhance resilience against natural disasters

Miami Beach, FL, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that it has been awarded Phase 2 grants from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to deploy DC fast charging stations. The 25 sites, featuring a total of 52 DC fast chargers, will be located in high-traffic areas along Florida’s major interstate highways, increasing access to EV charging for residents and travelers and strengthening the state’s resilience measures. This project is designed to provide fast charging opportunities across the state’s evacuation routes in the event of natural disasters.

As the country looks to address the consequences of climate change and extreme weather, such as from hurricanes, new infrastructure powered by renewable energy is critical. Blink’s charging sites are intended to enhance the state’s resilience measures by increasing the availability and accessibility of its electric charging infrastructure at strategic site placements along Florida’s four main interstates on Routes 95, 75, 10 and 4. In addition, 23 of the charging stations deployed will include modular battery storage and solar canopies to further support the strength of the energy grid.

“As Miami continues to position itself as a national leader of electric vehicle and renewable energy infrastructure, we are delighted to have companies like Blink here in our backyard building towards a better tomorrow,” said Mayor Francis Suarez.

The objective of Phase 2 of the Florida DEP grants is to develop a robust network of DC fast charging infrastructure across the state’s interstate highway system. With funds available from the Volkswagen Settlement, Florida made $16 million available for a total of 32 proposed sites, with a maximum grant award of $500,000 per site, all of which were individually awarded. With 25 sites, Blink was awarded nearly 80 percent of all available sites, bringing the company’s total grant award up to $12.5 million.

