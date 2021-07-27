RJD Green Inc. Earthlinc Division Executes Environmental Services Management Contract

Ron Brewer, RJDG Green Inc. CEO, states: “Through our Earthlinc Environmental Division, RJD Green has received a contract for environmental services and oversight of environmental requirements with Agrico that encompasses the needs from Agrico’s forestation projects and accompanying planned related revenue streams to be created that includes commercial cattle operations.”

TULSA, OK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green (OTCPK: RJDG) announced today the Earthlinc Environmental Division of the Company has been awarded a management agreement for oversight of environmental services and requirements with Agrico LLC. for the Company’s forestation land program operations in Belize.

About Agrico LLC

Agrico LLC is an Oklahoma based enterprise that is involved in forestation and natural resource conservation internationally focused on efforts with developing countries.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer; Earthlinc Division, which is focused in developing green technologies providing environmental services.

Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com





Company Contact:

RJD Green, Inc.

Ron Brewer, CEO

(918) 551-7883

ronb@rjdgreen.com





Investor Relations:

OTCPR Group

Douglas Baker

(561) 807-6350

corp@otcprgroup.com





Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.