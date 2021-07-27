checkAd

Sol-Gel Technologies Announces FDA Approval of TWYNEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 15:15  |  36   |   |   

  • TWYNEO, a once-daily cream treatment for acne vulgaris, is the first FDA-approved fixed-dose combination of tretinoin and benzoyl peroxide

  • TWYNEO utilizes Sol-Gel’s proprietary microencapsulation technology and is patent protected until 2038
  • Under a previously announced license, Sol-Gel to receive regulatory milestone payment from U.S. commercialization partner, Galderma, in conjunction with this approval and retains the option to regain commercialization rights five years following first commercialization in the U.S.

NESS ZIONA, Israel, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL), a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its first proprietary drug product, TWYNEO (tretinoin/benzoyl peroxide) cream, 0.1%/3%, indicated for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older. TWYNEO uses Sol-Gel’s patented technology to entrap tretinoin, a retinoid, and benzoyl peroxide within silica-based microcapsules to stabilize tretinoin from being degraded by benzoyl peroxide and to slowly release each of the active drug ingredients over time to provide a favorable efficacy and safety profile. TWYNEO is patent protected until 2038. Sol-Gel has partnered with Galderma to commercialize TWYNEO in the U.S. Sol-Gel expects to receive a regulatory milestone payment in conjunction with this approval and retains the option to regain U.S. commercialization rights five years following first commercialization in the U.S.

“The FDA approval of TWYNEO underscores our ability to deliver innovative, proprietary drugs to the market,” stated Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sol-Gel. “Based on the clinical data observed, we believe that TWYNEO has the potential to change the treatment landscape for the tens of millions of patients suffering from acne vulgaris. With market leader, Galderma, handling the product launch of TWYNEO, we are excited that TWYNEO will soon be available to patients in the U.S.,” continued Dr. Seri-Levy. “We remain focused on obtaining FDA approval of EPSOLAY (benzoyl peroxide), our other Galderma-partnered product – the approval of which has been delayed due to FDA’s COVID-19-related restrictions. We are also making progress on our innovative earlier stage programs for erlotinib, roflumilast and tapinarof with the intent of advancing them into the clinic,” he concluded.

