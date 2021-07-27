checkAd

First Financial Northwest, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $3.8 Million or $0.40 per Diluted Share

RENTON, Wash., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: FFNW), the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, of $3.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $2.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $6.3 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the comparable six-month period in 2020.

“I am pleased to report that we have no nonperforming loans and no loans over 30 days delinquent at June 30, 2021. During the quarter, a $2.0 million nonperforming loan paid off and our credit team continues to work diligently to maintain our excellent credit quality,” stated Joseph W. Kiley III, President and CEO. “In addition, we saw a further reduction in our cost of funds, with the average cost of deposits decreasing to 0.68% in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.85% in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 1.38% in the quarter ended June 30, 2020,” continued Kiley. “If market interest rates remain low, we expect this decline to continue as we have approximately $172.1 million in certificates of deposit maturing in the next 12 months and an additional $84.5 million of certificates of deposit maturing in the subsequent 12 months, all at a weighted average rate of 1.46%,” continued Kiley.

“As a result of our quarterly analysis of our loan portfolio, we downgraded to special mention $6.5 million of loans where we are a participating lender. These loans are secured by medical rehabilitation facilities and we expect improvement as elective medical procedures are currently being undertaken that were not available during the pandemic. In addition, we further downgraded $10.5 million in loans made to a single lending relationship to substandard. These substandard loans were analyzed for impairment and the analysis showed that no losses are anticipated from these loans. We also upgraded loans totaling $2.9 million in the quarter. As a result, we recorded a recapture of provision for loan losses of $700,000 during the quarter, compared to a provision for loan losses of $300,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2021,” concluded Kiley.

Highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2021:

  • Nonperforming loans reduced to none following resolution of a $2.0 million previously nonperforming multifamily loan.
  • The Company’s book value per share was $16.75, compared to $16.35 at March 31, 2021, and $15.32 at June 30, 2020.
  • The Company repurchased 43,430 shares at an average price of $14.21 per share during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, bringing the total to 132,449 shares repurchased at an average price of $13.42 per share under its most recent stock repurchase plan which went into effect February 1, 2021, and will expire no later than August 13, 2021.
  • The Company paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 to shareholders.
  • The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage and total capital ratios were 10.2% and 15.7%, respectively, at June 30, 2021, compared to 10.2% and 15.6%, respectively, at March 31, 2021, and 10.0% and 15.0% at June 30, 2020.
  • The Bank recorded a $700,000 recapture of provision for loan losses based on management’s evaluation of the adequacy of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (“ALLL”) including the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deposits totaled $1.13 billion at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020. The $52.3 million increase in money market deposits in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, more than offset the reduction in retail certificates of deposit based on strategic deposit pricing from the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The following table presents a breakdown of our total deposits (unaudited):

  Jun 30,
2021 		  Mar 31,
2021 		  Jun 30,
2020 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
Deposits: (Dollars in thousands)  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 111,240   $ 114,437   $ 91,593   $ (3,197 )   $ 19,647  
Interest-bearing demand   110,338     114,098     102,707     (3,760 )     7,631  
Statement savings   21,281     20,470     18,946     811       2,335  
Money market   552,964     500,619     429,987     52,345       122,977  
Certificates of deposit, retail   338,479     384,031     450,487     (45,552 )     (112,008 )
Certificates of deposit, brokered           32,448           (32,448 )
Total deposits $ 1,134,302   $ 1,133,655   $ 1,126,168   $ 647     $ 8,134  

The following tables present an analysis of total deposits by branch office (unaudited):

June 30, 2021
  Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Statement savings Money market Certificates of deposit, retail Total
(Dollars in thousands)
King County            
Renton $ 41,247 $ 46,092 $ 14,611 $ 296,292 $ 285,563 $ 683,805
Landing   6,324   3,827   177   22,677   5,905   38,910
Woodinville   4,546   7,115   729   18,631   5,230   36,251
Bothell   2,565   2,314   110   7,450   1,481   13,920
Crossroads   10,952   9,504   85   53,510   4,911   78,962
Kent   6,311   8,131   1   23,699   296   38,438
Kirkland   6,577   354   2   5,199   25   12,157
Issaquah (1)   480   18   3   1,299   100   1,900
Total King County   79,002   77,355   15,718   428,757   303,511   904,343
             
Snohomish County            
Mill Creek   5,275   3,343   1,288   16,616   7,954   34,476
Edmonds   12,962   9,983   688   38,773   13,439   75,845
Clearview   5,662   5,676   1,456   21,899   1,796   36,489
Lake Stevens   3,106   9,613   937   19,874   4,561   38,091
Smokey Point   3,834   3,874   1,135   24,999   7,216   41,058
Total Snohomish County   30,839   32,489   5,504   122,161   34,966   225,959
             
Pierce County            
University Place   1,007   164   28   484   2   1,685
Gig Harbor   392   330   31   1,562     2,315
Total Pierce County   1,399   494   59   2,046   2   4,000
             
Total retail deposits   111,240   110,338   21,281   552,964   338,479   1,134,302
Total deposits $ 111,240 $ 110,338 $ 21,281 $ 552,964 $ 338,479 $ 1,134,302

(1) Issaquah opened March 1, 2021.

March 31, 2021
  Noninterest-bearing demand Interest-bearing demand Statement savings Money market Certificates of deposit, retail Total
(Dollars in thousands)
King County            
Renton $ 41,934 $ 48,476 $ 14,070 $ 255,917 $ 318,113 $ 678,510
Landing   8,425   2,904   133   16,165   6,912   34,539
Woodinville   4,351
   7,350   757   18,530   6,076   37,064
Bothell   3,056   1,160   55   6,286   2,646   13,203
Crossroads   10,515   13,881   72   59,995   6,023   90,486
Kent   6,752   7,508   1   22,924   346   37,531
Kirkland   8,144   157   18   4,400     12,719
Issaquah (1)   361     1   325     687
Total King County   83,538   81,436   15,107   384,542   340,116   904,739
             
Snohomish County            
Mill Creek   4,811   4,258   1,414   14,553   8,286   33,322
Edmonds   13,210   8,672   615   37,765   17,910   78,172
Clearview   4,814   5,615   1,217   20,309   3,257   35,212
Lake Stevens   3,352   9,974   922   18,005   4,726   36,979
Smokey Point   3,418   3,690   1,098   22,330   9,736   40,272
Total Snohomish County   29,605   32,209   5,266   112,962   43,915   223,957
             
Pierce County            
University Place   940   174   24   670     1,808
Gig Harbor   354   279   73   2,445     3,151
Total Pierce County   1,294   453   97   3,115     4,959
             
Total retail deposits   114,437   114,098   20,470   500,619   384,031   1,133,655
Total deposits $ 114,437 $ 114,098 $ 20,470 $ 500,619 $ 384,031 $ 1,133,655

(1) Issaquah opened March 1, 2021.

Net loans receivable declined to $1.08 billion at June 30, 2021, from $1.10 billion at March 31, 2021, and $1.14 billion at June 30, 2020. Loan repayments and loan forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $16.4 million contributed to this reduction. The average balance of net loans receivable totaled $1.09 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.10 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $1.12 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The Company recorded a $700,000 recapture of provision for loan losses in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a $300,000 provision for loan losses in both the quarters ended March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, management evaluated the adequacy of the ALLL and concluded that a $700,000 recapture of provision for loan losses was appropriate. This recapture of provision was primarily attributed to the downgrade to substandard of $10.5 million of loans made to a single lending relationship secured by a facility housing bowling, roller skating and restaurant operations, and a separate hostel business, as these properties continue to be adversely impacted by government-imposed restrictions due to the pandemic. The impairment analysis on these properties showed no anticipated loss on these loans, resulting in a recapture of provision. In addition, upgrades to $2.9 million of loans and a reduction in loan balances contributed to the recapture of provision for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Partially offsetting this recapture of provision, $6.5 million of loans secured by medical rehabilitation facilities were downgraded to special mention during the quarter.

The ALLL represented 1.35% of total loans receivable at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.39% of total loans receivable at March 31, 2021, and 1.20% of total loans receivable at June 30, 2020. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan balances, which are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”), the ALLL represented 1.39% of total loans receivable at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.45% of total loans receivable at March 31, 2021, and 1.25% of total loans receivable at June 30, 2020. The ALLL as a percent of total loans excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent.

There were no nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021, compared to $2.0 million at March 31, 2021, and $2.2 million at June 30, 2020. The prior quarter’s nonperforming loan balance consisted of a single multifamily loan in foreclosure that was sold and repaid in full in the second quarter. OREO remained unchanged at $454,000 at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020.

The following table presents a breakdown of our nonperforming assets (unaudited):

  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Jun 30,   Three
Month 		  One
Year
   2021     2021     2020    Change   Change
  (Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming loans:                  
One-to-four family residential $     $     $ 87     $     $ (87 )
Multifamily       2,036       2,104       (2,036 )     (2,104 )
Total nonperforming loans       2,036       2,191       (2,036 )     (2,191 )
                   
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)   454       454       454            
                   
Total nonperforming assets (1) $ 454     $ 2,490     $ 2,645     $ (2,036 )   $ (2,191 )
                   
Nonperforming assets as a percent                  
of total assets   0.03 %     0.17 %     0.19 %        

(1) The difference between nonperforming assets reported above, and the totals reported by other industry sources, is due to their inclusion of all Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs") as nonperforming loans, although 100% of the Bank’s TDRs were performing in accordance with their restructured terms at June 30, 2021.

The Company accounts for certain loan modifications or restructurings as TDRs. In general, the modification or restructuring of a debt is considered a TDR if, for economic or legal reasons related to the borrower’s financial difficulties, the Company grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. At June 30, 2021, TDRs totaled $3.6 million, compared to $3.8 million at March 31, 2021, and $4.3 million at June 30, 2020. All TDRs were performing according to their modified repayment terms for the periods presented. As discussed below, The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 (“CARES Act”), signed into law on March 27, 2020, provided guidance on the modification of loans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and outlined, among other criteria, that short-term modifications made on a good faith basis to borrowers who were current as defined under the CARES Act prior to any relief, are not TDRs. The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 (“CAA”), signed into law on December 27, 2020, provided additional COVID relief and extended TDR relief to the earlier of 60 days after the national emergency termination date or January 1, 2022.

Net interest income totaled $11.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $10.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $10.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The improvement was due to lower deposit-related interest expense and additional interest income from the payoff of the $2.0 million nonperforming loan in the quarter, as discussed below.

Total interest income was $13.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $13.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $14.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the current quarter compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was primarily due to lower interest income on loans, including fees, as yields on loans continue to decline as loans either adjust downward or are refinanced in this low interest rate environment. In addition, rates on new loans and investments are lower than the average yield on existing interest-earning assets, which further adversely impacts interest income. The average balance of loans receivable declined by $6.7 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, negatively impacting interest income. However, the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was positively impacted by the receipt of $394,000 in interest and late charges from the payoff of the $2.0 million nonperforming loan, resulting in a modest increase in total interest income from the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Total interest expense was $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $2.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $4.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits declined to 0.75% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.94% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 1.49% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decline from the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was due primarily to the repricing of maturing certificates of deposits to a lower interest rate and a reduction in the average balance of higher cost certificates of deposit. Advances from the FHLB remained unchanged at $120.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020. The FHLB advances are tied to cash flow hedge agreements where the Bank pays a fixed rate and receives a variable rate in return to assist in the Bank’s interest rate risk management efforts. The average cost of borrowings was 1.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 1.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 1.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The net interest margin was 3.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.31% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 3.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The expansion in the net interest margin is due to a number of factors, including the 17 basis point reduction in the Company’s average cost of interest-bearing liabilities during the quarter to 0.82% from 0.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and a 62 basis point reduction from 1.44% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Offsetting this improvement was a nine basis point reduction in the average yield on interest-earning assets to 4.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from 4.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and a 31 basis point reduction from 4.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. These asset yields were impacted by net deferred fee recognition on PPP loans, with the recognition of previously unamortized deferred fees and costs on forgiven PPP loans totaling $512,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $718,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the balance of net deferred fees relating to PPP loans totaled $1.1 million, which will be recognized in future periods. In addition, the payoff of the $2.0 million nonperforming loan resulted in recognition of $394,000 in interest and late charge income during the quarter, further contributing to the improvement in the net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, totaled $972,000, compared to $764,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $789,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase in noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was primarily due to higher loan related fees in the current quarter, including an increase of $162,000 in prepayment penalty income.

Noninterest expense totaled $8.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $8.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $7.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Salaries and employee benefits for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, increased $117,000 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, while occupancy and equipment increased $87,000 between the same periods, due to various maintenance items. In addition, the aforementioned payoff of a nonperforming loan resulted in an $84,000 reimbursement of legal fees, contributing to the reduction in professional fees during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

COVID-19 Related Information

The Bank is committed to assisting its customers and communities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing certain short-term loan modifications and participating in the PPP as an SBA lender. The Bank continues to work with its loan customers and manage its portfolio through the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the impact, duration and government response to the crisis.

Paycheck Protection Program
The SBA provided assistance to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 through the PPP, which was designed to provide near-term relief to help small businesses sustain operations. The SBA deadline for the final round of PPP loan applications was May 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, there were 275 PPP loans outstanding totaling $30.8 million, compared to 324 PPP loans outstanding totaling $45.2 million as of March 31, 2021, and 372 PPP loans totaling $41.3 million as of December 31, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, 211 PPP loans have an outstanding balance of $150,000 or less, totaling $10.0 million, or 32.4% of total PPP loans outstanding, including 135 loans representing $3.1 million with an outstanding balance of $50,000 or less. As of June 30, 2021, 457 PPP loans totaling $46.7 million were approved for forgiveness under the PPP loan program.

Modifications
The primary method of relief is to allow borrowers to defer their loan payments for three to six months, while certain borrowers are allowed to pay interest only or were granted payment deferrals for periods longer than six months depending upon their specific circumstances. The CARES Act and regulatory guidelines suspend the determination of certain loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic from being treated as TDRs. Recent legislation extended this accounting treatment through the earlier of 60 days after the national emergency termination date or January 1, 2022. The following table provides detail on the balance of loans remaining on deferral status as of June 30, 2021:

  As of June 30, 2021
  Balance of loans with modifications of 4-6 months   Balance of loans with modifications of greater than 6 months   Total balance of loans with modifications granted   Total loans
   Modifications as % of total loans in each category
  (Dollars in thousands)    
One-to-four family residential $ -   $ 1,063   $ 1,063   $ 370,935   0.3 %
Multifamily   -     -     -     142,881   -  
                   
Commercial real estate:                  
Office   -     7,153     7,153     83,120   8.6  
Retail   -     3,972     3,972     103,175   3.8  
Mobile home park   -     -     -     26,894   -  
Hotel/motel   -     16,613     16,613     65,446   25.4  
Nursing home   -     6,368     6,368     12,818   49.7  
Warehouse   -     -     -     17,217   -  
Storage   -     -     -     33,332   -  
Other non-residential   -     -     -     28,704   -  
Total commercial real estate   -     34,106     34,106     370,706   9.2  
                   
Construction/land   -     -     -     104,922   -  
                   
Business:                  
Aircraft   -     -     -     9,315   -  
SBA   -     -     -     884   -  
PPP   -     -     -     30,823   -  
Other business   -     -     -     26,409   -  
Total business   -     -     -     67,431   -  
                   
Consumer:                  
Classic/collectible auto   -     -     -     30,593   -  
Other consumer   -     -     -     10,752   -  
Total consumer   -     -     -     41,345   -  
                   
Total loans with COVID-19 pandemic modifications $ -   $ 35,169   $ 35,169   $ 1,098,220   3.2 %

Total loans with modifications granted were $35.2 million, or 3.2% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2021, a decrease from $56.7 million, or 5.1% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2021, and $132.1 million, or 11.4% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2020. The decline in the current quarter is due to the improvement in economic conditions in our market areas, and the return to regular payments for many of our loan customers. As of June 30, 2021, all of these loans had been granted modifications of greater than six months.

Additional Loan Portfolio Details
The Bank is monitoring its loan portfolio for potentially delinquent loans that have not requested a loan modification qualifying under the CARES Act or regulatory guidance. The following table presents the loan to value (“LTV”) ratios of select segments of its loan portfolio at June 30, 2021, that may be more likely to be impacted by COVID-19 pandemic considerations. The LTV ratio is derived by dividing the current loan balance by the lower of the original appraised value or purchase price of the real estate or other collateral:

  As of June 30, 2021
  LTV 0-60%   LTV 61-75%   LTV 76%+   Total   Average LTV
Category: (1) (Dollars in thousands)
One-to-four family $ 241,997   $ 144,389   $ 20,672   $ 407,058   46.89 %
Church   1,351     -     -     1,351   45.61  
Classic/collectible auto   5,781     12,454     12,358     30,593   77.24  
Gas station   3,463     -     499     3,962   50.31  
Hotel/motel   54,160     11,286     -     65,446   59.70  
Marina   7,754     -     -     7,754   37.72  
Mobile home park   18,854     7,665     375     26,894   45.64  
Nursing home   12,818     -     -     12,818   24.58  
Office   44,651     38,190     4,245     87,086   40.19  
Other non-residential   13,396     2,241     -     15,637   44.90  
Retail   72,122     31,053     -     103,175   48.23  
Storage   24,342     11,079     -     35,421   43.74  
Warehouse   15,084     2,133     -     17,217   47.91  

(1) Represents select segments of loans that may include construction loans; classifications may differ from those used elsewhere in this release because they are based on collateral type rather than loan category.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 15 full-service banking offices. For additional information about us, please visit our website at ffnwb.com and click on the “Investor Relations” link at the bottom of the page.

Forward-looking statements:
When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – that are available on our website at www.ffnwb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect our operating and stock performance.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

Assets Jun 30,
2021 		  Mar 31,
2021 		  Jun 30,
2020 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
Cash on hand and in banks $ 7,518     $ 7,211     $ 7,688     4.3 %   (2.2 )%
Interest-earning deposits with banks   72,045       75,023       66,250     (4.0 )   8.7  
Investments available-for-sale, at fair value   187,873       168,042       128,874     11.8     45.8  
Annuity held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   2,419       2,413       2,395     0.2     1.0  
Loans receivable, net of allowance of $14,878, $15,502, and $13,836 respectively   1,081,640       1,098,832       1,138,243     (1.6 )   (5.0 )
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost   6,465       6,465       6,410     0.0     0.9  
Accrued interest receivable   5,498       5,702       4,981     (3.6 )   10.4  
Deferred tax assets, net   688       1,163       2,007     (40.8 )   (65.7 )
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   454       454       454     0.0     0.0  
Premises and equipment, net   22,567       22,512       22,222     0.2     1.6  
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net   35,536       33,357       32,561     6.5     9.1  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   2,332       3,398       1,513     (31.4 )   54.1  
Right of use asset ("ROU"), net   4,025       3,976       2,972     1.2     35.4  
Goodwill   889       889       889     0.0     0.0  
Core deposit intangible, net   754       789       896     (4.4 )   (15.8 )
Total assets $ 1,430,703     $ 1,430,226     $ 1,418,355     0.0 %   0.9 %
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                  
                   
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 111,240     $ 114,437     $ 91,593     (2.8 )%   21.5 %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,023,062       1,019,218       1,034,575     0.4     (1.1 )
Total deposits   1,134,302       1,133,655       1,126,168     0.1     0.7  
Advances from the FHLB   120,000       120,000       120,000     0.0     0.0  
Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance   2,616       4,813       2,475     (45.6 )   5.7  
Lease liability, net   4,176       4,123       3,070     1.3     36.0  
Accrued interest payable   193       197       218     (2.0 )   (11.5 )
Other liabilities   7,795       8,995       12,448     (13.3 )   (37.4 )
Total liabilities   1,269,082       1,271,783       1,264,379     (0.2 )   0.4  
                   
Commitments and contingencies                  
                   
Stockholders' Equity                  
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding   -       -       -     n/a     n/a  
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 90,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 9,651,180 shares at June 30, 2021, 9,692,610 shares at March 31, 2021, and 10,048,961 shares at June 30, 2020   97       97       100     0.0     (3.0 )
Additional paid-in capital   80,770       81,099       85,119     (0.4 )   (5.1 )
Retained earnings   82,224       79,455       75,181     3.5     9.4  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (59 )     (515 )     (3,885 )   (88.5 )   (98.5 )
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares   (1,411 )     (1,693 )     (2,539 )   (16.7 )   (44.4 )
Total stockholders' equity   161,621       158,443       153,976     2.0     5.0  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,430,703     $ 1,430,226     $ 1,418,355     0.0 %   0.9 %


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  Quarter Ended        
  Jun 30,
2021 		  Mar 31,
2021 		  Jun 30,
2020 		  Three
Month
Change 		  One
Year
Change
Interest income                  
Loans, including fees $ 12,641     $ 12,624   $ 13,183   0.1 %   (4.1 )%
Investments available-for-sale   850       735     796   15.6     6.8  
Investments held-to-maturity   4       13     9   (69.2 )   (55.6 )
Interest-earning deposits with banks   17       12     8   41.7     112.5  
Dividends on FHLB Stock   83       79     81   5.1     2.5  
Total interest income   13,595       13,463     14,077   1.0     (3.4 )
Interest expense                  
Deposits   1,915       2,299     3,666   (16.7 )   (47.8 )
Other borrowings   413       418     344   (1.2 )   20.1  
Total interest expense   2,328       2,717     4,010   (14.3 )   (41.9 )
Net interest income   11,267       10,746     10,067   4.8     11.9  
(Recapture of provision) provision for loan losses   (700 )     300     300   (333.3 )   (333.3 )
Net interest income after (recapture of provision) provision for loan losses   11,967       10,446     9,767   14.6     22.5  
                   
Noninterest income                  
Net gain on sale of investments   -       -     69   n/a     (100.0 )
BOLI income   246       269     254   (8.6 )   (3.1 )
Wealth management revenue   167       160     183   4.4     (8.7 )
Deposit related fees   227       200     184   13.5     23.4  
Loan related fees   281       132     97   112.9     189.7  
Other   51       3     2   1600.0     2450.0  
Total noninterest income   972       764     789   27.2     23.2  
                   
Noninterest expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   5,062       4,945     4,801   2.4     5.4  
Occupancy and equipment   1,187       1,100     1,031   7.9     15.1  
Professional fees   389       532     455   (26.9 )   (14.5 )
Data processing   680       697     687   (2.4 )   (1.0 )
OREO related expenses, net   -       1     5   (100.0 )   (100.0 )
Regulatory assessments   113       121     127   (6.6 )   (11.0 )
Insurance and bond premiums   111       124     103   (10.5 )   7.8  
Marketing   23       29     29   (20.7 )   (20.7 )
Other general and administrative   625       580     706   7.8     (11.5 )
Total noninterest expense   8,190       8,129     7,944   0.8     3.1  
Income before federal income tax provision   4,749       3,081     2,612   54.1     81.8  
Federal income tax provision   939       584     469   60.8     100.2  
Net income $ 3,810     $ 2,497   $ 2,143   52.6 %   77.8 %
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.40     $ 0.26   $ 0.22        
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.40     $ 0.26   $ 0.22        
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding   9,434,004       9,490,058     9,808,854        
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding   9,528,623       9,566,671     9,819,664        



FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Income Statements
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  Six Months Ended
June 30, 		   
    2021       2020   One Year
Change
Interest income          
Loans, including fees $ 25,265     $ 26,657   (5.2 )%
Investments available-for-sale   1,586       1,715   (7.5 )
Investments held-to-maturity   16       11   45.5  
Interest-earning deposits with banks   29       37   (21.6 )
Dividends on FHLB Stock   162       157   3.2  
Total interest income   27,058       28,577   (5.3 )
Interest expense          
Deposits   4,213       8,032   (47.5 )
Other borrowings   832       814   2.2  
Total interest expense   5,045       8,846   (43.0 )
Net interest income   22,013       19,731   11.6  
(Recapture of provision) provision for loan losses   (400 )     600   (166.7 )
Net interest income after (recapture of provision) provision for loan losses   22,413       19,131   17.2  
           
Noninterest income          
Net gain on sale of investments   -       69   (100.0 )
BOLI income   515       509   1.2  
Wealth management revenue   327       348   (6.0 )
Deposit related fees   426       359   18.7  
Loan related fees   413       489   (15.5 )
Other   55       4   1275.0  
Total noninterest income   1,736       1,778   (2.4 )
           
Noninterest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   10,007       10,013   (0.1 )
Occupancy and equipment   2,286       2,103   8.7  
Professional fees   921       885   4.1  
Data processing   1,377       1,381   (0.3 )
OREO related expenses, net   1       6   (83.3 )
Regulatory assessments   235       271   (13.3 )
Insurance and bond premiums   235       223   5.4  
Marketing   53       93   (43.0 )
Other general and administrative   1,204       1,236   (2.6 )
Total noninterest expense   16,319       16,211   0.7  
Income before federal income tax provision   7,830       4,698   66.7  
Federal income tax provision   1,523       871   74.9  
Net income $ 6,307     $ 3,827   64.8 %
           
Basic earnings per share $ 0.66     $ 0.39    
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66     $ 0.39    
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding   9,461,876       9,852,544    
Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding   9,546,784       9,890,239    

The following table presents a breakdown of the loan portfolio (unaudited):

  June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020
  Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
  (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate:                      
Residential:                      
Micro-unit apartments $ 11,652     1.1 %   $ 11,708     1.0 %   $ 11,177     1.0 %
Other multifamily   131,229     11.9       128,360     11.5       148,194     12.8  
Total multifamily residential   142,881     13.0       140,068     12.5       159,371     13.8  
                       
Non-residential:                      
Office   83,120     7.6       83,176     7.5       83,439     7.3  
Retail   103,175     9.4       110,843     9.9       121,936     10.6  
Mobile home park   26,894     2.4       29,708     2.7       25,961     2.2  
Hotel / motel   65,446     6.0       65,475     5.9       68,165     5.9  
Nursing Home   12,818     1.2       12,852     1.1       11,768     1.0  
Warehouse   17,217     1.6       17,435     1.6       17,422     1.5  
Storage   33,332     3.0       33,498     3.0       36,266     3.1  
Other non-residential   28,704     2.5       32,483     2.8       25,793     2.2  
Total non-residential   370,706     33.7       385,470     34.5       390,750     33.8  
                       
Construction/land:                      
One-to-four family residential   36,123     3.3       27,817     2.5       45,128     3.9  
Multifamily   56,090     5.1       58,718     5.3       40,120     3.5  
Commercial   6,056     0.6       5,837     0.5       6,134     0.5  
Land development   6,653     0.6       2,173     0.2       5,115     0.4  
Total construction/land   104,922     9.6       94,545     8.5       96,497     8.3  
                       
One-to-four family residential:                      
Permanent owner occupied   191,906     17.5       199,845     17.9       208,484     18.1  
Permanent non-owner occupied   179,029     16.3       179,401     16.1       173,729     15.1  
Total one-to-four family residential   370,935     33.8       379,246     34.0       382,213     33.2  
                       
Business                      
Aircraft   9,315     0.8       9,512     0.8       15,460     1.3  
Small Business Administration ("SBA")   884     0.1       906     0.1       737     0.1  
Paycheck Protection Plan ("PPP")   30,823     2.8       45,220     4.1       51,661     4.5  
Other business   26,409     2.4       22,656     2.0       18,212     1.6  
Total business   67,431     6.1       78,294     7.0       86,070     7.5  
                       
Consumer                      
Classic auto   30,593     2.8       26,488     2.4       24,767     2.1  
Other consumer   10,752     1.0       12,280     1.1       14,464     1.3  
Total consumer   41,345     3.8       38,768     3.5       39,231     3.4  
                       
Total loans   1,098,220     100.0 %     1,116,391     100.0 %     1,154,132     100.0 %
Less:                      
Deferred loan fees, net   1,702           2,057           2,053      
ALLL   14,878           15,502           13,836      
Loans receivable, net $ 1,081,640         $ 1,098,832         $ 1,138,243      
                       
Concentrations of credit: (1)                      
Construction loans as % of total capital   69.3 %         64.0 %         67.3 %    
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate as % of total capital   384.4 %         391.8 %         420.7 %    

(1) Concentrations of credit percentages are for First Financial Northwest Bank only using classifications in accordance with FDIC regulatory guidelines.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Quarter Ended
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
  2021
   2021
   2020
   2020
   2020
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Performance Ratios: (1)                  
Return on assets   1.07 %     0.73 %     0.77 %     0.60 %     0.63 %
Return on equity   9.54       6.42       6.76       5.34       5.59  
Dividend payout ratio   27.50       42.31       35.71       45.45       45.45  
Equity-to-total assets   11.30       11.08       11.26       11.34       10.86  
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (2)   11.19       10.97       11.15       11.22       10.74  
Net interest margin   3.36       3.31       3.29       3.07       3.12  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   117.99       117.92       116.42       116.08       115.96  
Efficiency ratio   66.92       70.63       68.55       70.88       73.18  
Noninterest expense as a percent of average total assets   2.31       2.36       2.46       2.26       2.33  
Book value per common share $ 16.75     $ 16.35     $ 16.05     $ 15.62     $ 15.32  
Tangible book value per share (2)   16.58       16.17       15.88       15.44       15.14  
                   
Capital Ratios: (3)                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.15 %     10.15 %     10.29 %     10.03 %     10.02 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   14.45       14.36       14.32       14.01       13.70  
Tier 1 capital ratio   14.45       14.36       14.32       14.01       13.70  
Total capital ratio   15.70       15.62       15.57       15.26       14.95  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans   0.00       0.18       0.19       0.18       0.19  
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets   0.03       0.17       0.18       0.19       0.19  
ALLL as a percent of total loans   1.35       1.39       1.36       1.27       1.20  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans receivable, net   (0.01 )     (0.00 )     (0.00 )     (0.00 )     (0.00 )
                   
Allowance for Loan Losses:                  
ALLL, beginning of the quarter $ 15,502     $ 15,174     $ 14,568     $ 13,836     $ 13,530  
Provision   (700 )     300       600       700       300  
Charge-offs   -       -       (2 )     -       -  
Recoveries   76       28       8       32       6  
ALLL, end of the quarter $ 14,878     $ 15,502     $ 15,174     $ 14,568     $ 13,836  

(1) Performance ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.
(2) Tangible equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The tangible equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP equivalents.
(3) Capital ratios are for First Financial Northwest Bank only.


FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Key Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)

  At or For the Quarter Ended
  Jun 30,   Mar 31,   Dec 31,   Sep 30,   Jun 30,
   2021     2021     2020     2020     2020 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Yields and Costs: (1)                  
Yield on loans   4.64 %     4.66 %     4.61 %     4.49 %     4.72 %
Yield on investments available-for-sale   1.92       1.91       2.21       2.32       2.41  
Yield on investments held-to-maturity   0.66       2.18       0.99       0.99       1.52  
Yield on interest-earning deposits   0.11       0.09       0.11       0.10       0.10  
Yield on FHLB stock   5.13       5.00       4.99       4.95       4.84  
Yield on interest-earning assets   4.06 %     4.15 %     4.26 %     4.16 %     4.37 %
                   
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   0.75 %     0.94 %     1.12 %     1.27 %     1.49 %
Cost of borrowings   1.37       1.41       1.40       1.28       1.08  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   0.82 %     0.99 %     1.15 %     1.27 %     1.44 %
                   
Cost of total deposits   0.68 %     0.85 %     1.03 %     1.18 %     1.38 %
Cost of funds   0.75       0.91       1.07       1.19       1.34  
                   
Average Balances:                  
Loans $ 1,092,710     $ 1,099,364     $ 1,126,554     $ 1,137,742     $ 1,122,913  
Investments available-for-sale   177,713       155,795       127,456       128,885       133,038  
Investments held-to-maturity   2,415       2,413       2,410       2,399       2,378  
Interest-earning deposits   64,035       52,336       26,092       32,701       30,989  
FHLB stock   6,485       6,412       6,459       6,592       6,736  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,343,358     $ 1,316,320     $ 1,288,971     $ 1,308,319     $ 1,296,054  
                   
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,018,083     $ 996,295     $ 985,945     $ 1,002,518     $ 989,549  
Borrowings   120,494       120,000       121,218       124,543       128,154  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,138,577       1,116,295       1,107,163          1,127,061          1,117,703  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   110,207       99,013       83,719          81,694          82,750  
Total deposits and borrowings $ 1,248,784     $ 1,215,308     $ 1,190,882     $ 1,208,755     $ 1,200,453  
                   
Average assets $ 1,424,126     $ 1,394,213     $ 1,366,061     $ 1,383,736     $ 1,371,269  
Average stockholders' equity   160,189       157,856       155,765       154,988       154,115  

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that include tangible equity; tangible assets; tangible book value per share; tangible equity-to-tangible assets; and ALLL as a percent of total loans excluding PPP loans. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provides an alternative view of the Company’s performance over time and in comparison to the Company’s competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation and are not a substitute for other measures in this earnings release that are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables provide a reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures:

    Quarter Ended  
    Jun 30, 2021       Mar 31, 2021       Dec 31, 2020       Sep 30, 2020       Jun 30, 2020  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  
Tangible equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share:                                      
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 161,621     $ 158,443     $ 156,302     $ 154,778     $    153,976  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible, net   754       789       824       860       896  
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) $ 159,978     $ 156,765     $ 154,589     $ 153,029     $    152,191  
                   
Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,430,703     $ 1,430,226     $ 1,387,669     $ 1,365,469     $ 1,418,355  
Less:                  
Goodwill   889       889       889       889       889  
Core deposit intangible, net   754       789       824       860       896  
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 1,429,060     $ 1,428,548     $ 1,385,956     $ 1,363,720     $    1,416,570  
                   
Common shares outstanding at period end   9,651,180       9,692,610       9,736,875       9,911,607       10,048,961  
                   
Equity-to-total assets (GAAP)   11.30 %     11.08 %     11.26 %     11.34 %     10.86 %
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (Non-GAAP)   11.19       10.97       11.15       11.22       10.74  
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 16.75     $ 16.35     $ 16.05     $ 15.62     $ 15.32  
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)   16.58       16.17       15.88       15.44       15.14  

ALLL on loans to total loans receivable, excluding PPP loans:

Allowance for loan losses $ 14,878     $ 15,502     $ 15,174     $ 14,568     $ 13,836  
                   
Total loans (GAAP) $ 1,098,220     $ 1,116,391     $ 1,117,410     $ 1,150,481     $ 1,154,132  
Less:                  
PPP loans   30,823       45,220       41,251       52,045       51,661  
Total loans excluding PPP loans (Non-GAAP) $ 1,067,397     $ 1,071,171     $ 1,076,159     $ 1,098,436     $ 1,102,471  
                   
ALLL as a percent of total loans (GAAP)   1.35 %     1.39 %     1.36 %     1.27 %     1.20 %
ALLL as a percent of total loans excluding PPP loans (Non-GAAP)   1.39       1.45       1.41       1.33       1.25  

For more information, contact:
Joseph W. Kiley III, President and Chief Executive Officer
Rich Jacobson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(425) 255-4400

 





