Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

“The second quarter of 2021 ended with total assets of $2.01 billion, down just $22.2 million from March 31, 2021 despite $173.2 million in PPP loan forgiveness, pay-offs and principal paydowns during the quarter, and the payoff of $158.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) borrowings that were obtained to help fund PPP loans. Deposit growth was strong, increasing $130.0 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Core deposits increased $133.3 million and represented 95.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021. And to top it off, we were thrilled at the announcement that Coastal was again named one of the “Top 200 Community Banks” by American Banker for 2021, making this the third year in a row we have received this recognition.

EVERETT, Wash., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $7.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $6.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, and $3.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“As a preferred Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lender, we worked with the SBA to provide financial assistance via PPP loans to existing and new small business customers as provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”). We diligently accepted and processed applications from the start of the first round of the program back in March of 2020 and until the latest round of PPP loans closed for applications on May 31, 2021. We are proud to report that we funded a grand total of $763.9 million in PPP loans for small businesses in our communities during that time.

“We remain focused on our three-prong strategy for success and growth. Our community bank, CCBX division, which provides Banking as a Service (“BaaS”) and CCDB division, our digital banking division, each play an integral role in the future success of our Company. Our CCBX division has a total of 24 relationships as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 14 relationships compared to June 30, 2020. CCBX generates additional fee and interest income for the Company by providing BaaS to broker dealers and digital financial service providers who offer their clients these banking services. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, we were pleased with the growth in CCBX loans and deposits. CCDB is our digital banking division, and we are excited to introduce our digital bank accounts later this year or early next year in collaboration with Google,” stated Eric Sprink, the President and CEO of the Company and the Bank.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $18.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.3 million, or 7.5%, from $17.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and an increase of $4.6 million, or 33.0%, from $14.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase compared to the prior quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 was largely related to increased interest income resulting from loan growth. Average loans receivable for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $1.75 billion, compared to $1.64 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and $1.33 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Interest and fees on loans totaled $19.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $18.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $15.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in interest and fees on loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, was largely due to $692,000 and $2.1 million in increased interest income as a result of loan volume, compared to March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Also contributing to the increase was the recognition of interest and deferred fees on PPP loans which totaled $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $4.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, there were $398.0 million in PPP loans, compared to $543.8 million as of March 31, 2021, and $438.1 million as of June 30, 2020. In the three months ended June 30, 2021, a total of $27.0 million in new PPP loans were generated and $173.2 million in PPP loans were forgiven or repaid. Net deferred fees recognized on PPP loans contributed $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, $12.4 million in net deferred fees on PPP loans remains to be recognized in interest income along with interest on loans. Net deferred fees on PPP loans are earned over the life of the loan, as a yield adjustment in interest income. Forgiveness of principal, early paydowns and payoffs on PPP loans will increase interest income earned in those periods from the recognition of PPP deferred fees. PPP loans in round one and two were originated in 2020, and were predominately two year loans. PPP loans in round three were originated in 2021 and are all five year loans. The fees recognized on PPP loans originated in 2021 will be recognized over the term of the loan until forgiven or paid off.

Interest income from interest earning deposits with other banks was $74,000 at June 30, 2021, an increase of $4,000 due to higher balances compared to March 31, 2021, and a decrease of $56,000, as a result of lower interest rates, compared to June 30, 2020.

Interest expense was $959,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a $84,000 decrease from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a $474,000 decrease from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Interest expense on interest bearing deposits decreased despite an increase of $45.0 million and $192.4 million in average interest bearing deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 over the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, as a result of lower interest rates. This contributed to our improved cost of deposits which decreased 17.5% and 59.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Interest expense on borrowed funds was $331,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $383,000 and $337,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The decrease in interest expense on borrowed funds from the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 is the result of a decrease in average PPPLF borrowings, which were paid off in full as of June 30, 2021. PPPLF borrowings were obtained to provide liquidity to fund the three rounds of PPP loans.

Net interest margin decreased for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to 3.70%, compared to 3.76% and 3.78% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The net interest margin will likely fluctuate over the near term as PPP loans originated in 2020 and 2021 are forgiven and paid off. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 was largely a result of the low interest rate on PPP loans and lower interest rates on all other loans, especially variable rate loans. Gross PPP loans averaged $509.3 million in for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and have a contractual interest rate of 1.0%, and a yield of approximately 3.80% after considering the amortization of deferred PPP loan fees, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Cost of funds decreased four basis points in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to 0.20%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and decreased 21 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 0.14%, a decrease of three basis points, or a 17.5% decrease, from 0.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and a 21 basis point decrease, or a 59.5% decrease, from 0.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, largely due to the decrease in interest expense. Deposit growth, primarily from CCBX, in noninterest bearing and low interest bearing accounts contributed to the reduced cost of funds in conjunction with rate reductions on deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $119.2 million, or 15.5%, and $324.1 million, or 57.5%, compared to the quarters ended March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. Market conditions for deposits continued to be competitive during the quarter ended June 30, 2021; however, we have been able to keep cost of deposit down by increasing low interest bearing and noninterest bearing deposits and permitting high cost deposits to run-off when appropriate, such as when we are able to replace them with lower cost core deposits.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, total loans receivable decreased by $108.6 million, to $1.66 billion, compared to $1.77 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Non-PPP loans increased $35.7 million, or 2.9%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. PPP loans decreased $145.8 million and totaled $398.0 million as of June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021. In the three months ended June 30, 2021, a total of $27.0 million in new PPP loans were generated and $173.2 million in PPP loans were forgiven or repaid during that same period.

Total yield on loans receivable for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 4.44%, compared to 4.51% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 4.57% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in yield on loans receivable compared to the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 is attributed to the lower 1.0% rate that PPP loans earn and the downward repricing of our variable rate loans in the low interest rate environment established by the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee, which decreased the Fed funds rate in the first quarter of 2020. Although we have rate floors in place for $429.8 million, or 25.7%, in existing loans, the lowered rates may have a corresponding impact on yield on loans receivables and the net interest margin in future periods. PPP loans reduced the yield on loans receivable* by 26 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees* approximated 3.46% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 3.91% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the average balance of PPP loans was $509.3 million. These loans bear a contractual rate of 1.0%, which negatively impacted the average yield on loans. Excluding PPP loans from the calculation results in a yield on loans receivable of 4.65%* for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Also contributing to the reduction in yield is the current low-rate environment, which has resulted in lower rates on our variable rate loans and on new and renewing loans.

Return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 1.28% and 0.96% for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. ROA was impacted in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 by increased provision for loan losses due to the economic uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and loan growth. Pre-tax, pre-provision ROA* was 1.87% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 1.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 1.72% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

During the first half of 2021, significant focus was placed on helping the small businesses in our communities through the third round of PPP loans, which ended on May 31, 2021. The PPP loans originated in the first and second rounds during 2020 and in the third round in 2021 have had a significant impact on our financial statements. These PPP loans will continue to impact our results in the future. We continued to receive forgiveness payments from the SBA. Throughout this earnings release, we will address the impact, to the extent possible, of these loans including borrowings received through PPPLF to help fund these loans and to aid in liquidity, in addition to earnings and expenses related to these activities. Any estimated adjusted ratios that exclude the impact of this activity are non-GAAP measures. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this earnings release.

The table below summarizes information about total PPP loans originated in 2020 and 2021.

Total PPP Loan Origination Round 1 & 2

2020 Round 3

2021 Total (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Loans Originated $ 452,846 $ 311,012 $ 763,858 Deferred fees, net 12,933 13,334 $ 26,267

The table below summarizes key information regarding the PPP loans originated in 2020 as of the period indicated:

Round 1 and 2 - Originated in 2020 Original Loan Size As of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 $0.00 -

$50,000.00 $50,0000.01 -

$150,000.00 $150,000.01 -

$350,000.00 $350,000.01 -

$2,000,000.00 > 2,000,000.01 Totals (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Principal outstanding: Existing customer $ 6,333 $ 6,496 $ 12,864 $ 17,256 $ 27,852 $ 70,801 New customer 2,076 3,649 4,550 13,878 15,540 39,693 Total principal outstanding 8,409 10,145 17,414 31,134 43,392 110,494 Deferred fees outstanding (227 ) (214 ) (333 ) (351 ) (145 ) (1,270 ) Deferred costs outstanding 128 30 27 15 2 202 Net deferred fees $ (99 ) $ (184 ) $ (306 ) $ (336 ) $ (143 ) $ (1,068 ) Number of loans: Existing customer 107 41 21 19 5 193 New customer 379 77 60 27 9 552 Total loan count 486 118 81 46 14 745 Percent of total 65.3 % 15.8 % 10.9 % 6.2 % 1.9 % 100.0 % Forgiveness/Payoffs/Paydowns in Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Dollars $ 7,227 $ 15,346 $ 15,788 $ 41,375 $ 69,959 $ 149,695 Deferred fee recognized 104 370 425 613 358 1,870

The table below summarizes key information regarding the PPP loans originated in 2021 as of the period indicated:

Round 3 - Originated in 2021 Original Loan Size As of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 $0.00 -

$50,000.00 $50,0000.01 -

$150,000.00 $150,000.01 -

$350,000.00 $350,000.01 -

$2,000,000.00 > 2,000,000.01 Totals (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Principal outstanding: Existing customer $ 14,830 $ 33,279 $ 43,218 $ 106,856 $ 2,956 $ 201,139 New customer 13,735 15,541 22,804 34,325 - 86,405 Total principal outstanding 28,565 48,820 66,022 141,181 2,956 287,544 Deferred fees outstanding (3,524 ) (2,272 ) (3,045 ) (3,895 ) (27 ) (12,763 ) Deferred costs outstanding 854 323 172 118 1 1,468 Net deferred fees $ (2,670 ) $ (1,949 ) $ (2,873 ) $ (3,777 ) $ (26 ) $ (11,295 ) Number of loans: Existing customer 724 362 187 133 1 1,407 New customer 838 181 100 51 - 1,170 Total loan count 1,562 543 287 184 1 2,577 Percent of total 60.6 % 21.1 % 11.1 % 7.1 % 0.0 % 100.0 % First or Second Draw First Draw $ 9,881 $ 6,265 $ 2,728 $ 6,024 $ 2,956 $ 27,854 Second Draw 18,684 42,555 63,294 135,157 - 259,690 Forgiveness/Payoffs/Paydowns in Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Dollars $ 5,047 $ 8,402 $ 2,585 $ 7,433 $ - $ 23,467 Deferred fee recognized 586 433 259 407 2 1,687

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated. The table also includes ratios that were adjusted by removing the impact of the PPP loans as described above. The adjusted ratios are non-GAAP measures. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, see the end of this earnings release.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (unaudited) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Return on average assets (1) 1.36 % 1.28 % 1.04 % 0.95 % 0.96 % 1.31 % 0.96 % Return on average equity (1) 18.60 % 16.84 % 13.36 % 12.14 % 11.37 % 17.65 % 10.03 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (1)(2) 1.87 % 1.69 % 1.90 % 1.72 % 1.72 % 1.78 % 1.74 % Yield on earnings assets (1) 3.89 % 3.99 % 4.16 % 3.93 % 4.16 % 3.94 % 4.43 % Yield on loans receivable (1) 4.44 % 4.51 % 4.64 % 4.33 % 4.57 % 4.47 % 4.85 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding PPP loans (1)(2) 4.65 % 4.78 % 5.00 % 4.78 % 4.94 % 4.71 % 5.10 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees (1)(2) 3.46 % 3.53 % 3.66 % 3.61 % 3.91 % 3.49 % 4.40 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees and interest on PPP loans, as adjusted (1)(2) 4.42 % 4.52 % 4.65 % 4.69 % 4.84 % 4.47 % 4.96 % Cost of funds (1) 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.22 % 0.54 % Cost of deposits (1) 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.27 % 0.35 % 0.16 % 0.48 % Net interest margin (1) 3.70 % 3.76 % 3.89 % 3.62 % 3.78 % 3.73 % 3.93 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 2.65 % 2.62 % 2.35 % 2.26 % 2.34 % 2.64 % 2.71 % Efficiency ratio 58.69 % 60.85 % 55.26 % 56.73 % 57.66 % 59.70 % 60.80 % Loans receivable to deposits 92.03 % 105.68 % 108.85 % 110.98 % 110.77 % 92.03 % 110.77 % (1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented. (2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Noninterest income was $4.8 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.8 million from $3.0 million as of March 31, 2021, and an increase of $3.3 million from $1.5 million as of June 30, 2020. The increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was due to a $1.3 million gain on the sale of the Freeland Branch, which closed on April 30, 2021, a $476,000 increase in BaaS fees, which includes interchange income of $110,000 compared to $35,000 as of March 31, 2021, a $209,000 increase in loan referral fees, which are earned when we originate a variable rate loan and arrange for the borrower to enter into an interest rate swap agreement with a third party to fix the interest rate for an extended period, partially offset by a $127,000 decrease in other income and a $99,000 decrease in gain on sale of loans. The $127,000 decrease in other income was the result of a market adjustment associated with the purchase of $5.0 million in new bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. We expect that the BOLI policy will grow in value in future periods. The $3.3 million increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due to the $1.3 million gain on sale of the Freeland Branch, a $949,000 increase in BaaS fees, which includes $110,000 in interchange income, compared to zero interchange income at June 30, 2020, a $736,000 increase in loan referral fees, a $272,000 increase in deposit service charges and fees, primarily in point of sale and ATM fees, which were down in 2020 because of stay-at-home orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a $101,000 increase in mortgage broker fees, partially offset by $90,000 decrease in other income, which is related to the market value adjustment paid on the BOLI purchased.

Our CCBX division continues to grow, and consists of 24 relationships, at varying stages, as of June 30, 2021, compared to 21 CCBX relationships at March 31, 2021 and ten CCBX relationships as of June 30, 2020, respectively. As of June 30, 2021, we had twelve active CCBX relationships, three in friends and family/testing, seven relationships in onboarding/implementation, two signed letters of intent and a strong pipeline of potential new CCBX relationships. The following table illustrates the activity and growth in CCBX for the periods presented:

As of June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Active 12 10 3 2 Friends and family / testing 3 - 2 - Implementation / onboarding 7 5 2 3 Signed letters of intent 2 6 3 2 Total CCBX relationships 24 21 10 7

Total noninterest expense increased to $13.7 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $12.4 million as of March 31, 2021 and $8.9 million as of June 30, 2020. Increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was due to a $1.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits which is related to the hiring in CCBX, CCDB, and additional staff for our ongoing banking growth initiatives. The increase in salary expense included a sizable decrease in deferred loan costs of $787,000, primarily from the slow-down of originating PPP loans, which is recorded as a salary offset, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Other expenses increased $109,000 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the prior quarter largely due to an $59,000 increase in software license, maintenance and subscription expenses, which is expected to increase as we invest more in automated processing and as we grow our product lines and CCBX and CCDB. In addition, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, director and staff expenses increased $98,000 due to increased travel expense and general staff appreciation recognition as the economy opens back up.

The increased noninterest expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were largely due to a $3.7 million increase in salary expenses related to hiring staff for CCBX, CCDB and additional staff for our ongoing banking growth initiatives. The increase in salary expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was also higher as a result of a $861,000 decrease in deferred loan costs recorded as salary offsets, primarily from the slow-down of originating PPP loans, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Other expenses increased $290,000 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, largely due to a $232,000 increase in software license, maintenance and subscription expenses. In addition, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020, legal and professional fees increased $152,000 and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assessments increased $151,000. The increase in legal and professional expenses is associated with CCBX division expenses and higher costs associated with legal and accounting work related to financial reporting. The increase in FDIC assessments is largely the result of an increase in deposits combined with other factors that impact the FDIC assessment calculation compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The provision for income taxes was $2.3 million at June 30, 2021, a $717,000 increase compared to $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2021 and a $1.3 million increase compared to $967,000 for the second quarter of 2020, both as a result of increased taxable income. Additionally, the Company is now subject to various state taxes that are being assessed as a result of CCBX activities expanding into other states, which has increased the overall rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes.

Financial Condition

Total assets decreased $22.2 million, or 1.1%, to $2.01 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $2.03 billion at March 31, 2021. The primary cause of the decrease was $108.6 million in decreased loans receivable, primarily due to forgiveness payments on PPP loans. Partially offsetting the decrease in loans receivable is an increase in interest earning deposits with other banks of $63.9 million, a $14.6 million increase in cash due from banks and a $4.5 million increase in securities. Total assets increased $328.2 million, or 19.5%, at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.68 billion at June 30, 2020. This increase was largely the result of a $211.0 million increase in loans receivable, combined with a $103.8 million increase in interest earning deposits with other banks.

Total loans receivable decreased $108.6 million to $1.66 billion at June 30, 2021, from $1.77 billion at March 31, 2021, and increased $211.0 million from $1.45 billion at June 30, 2020. The reduction in loans receivable over the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was the result of $173.2 million in forgiveness, payoffs or principal paydowns on PPP loans, partially offset by $27.0 million in new PPP loans and growth of $35.7 million in non-PPP loans, consisting of CCBX loan growth of $412,000, and core banking loan growth, which excludes PPP loans and CCBX loans, of $35.2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021. CCBX loans totaled $103.5 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $103.1 million at March 31, 2021 and $12.2 million at June 30, 2020. Total loans receivable as of June 30, 2021 is net of $16.7 million in net deferred origination fees, $12.4 million of which is attributed to PPP loans. Deferred fees on PPP loans are earned over the life of the loan, for loans originated in 2020 are primarily two year loans with some being 5 year loans as of June 30, 2021 ,and all PPP loans originated in 2021 have five year maturities. Although loans receivable decreased as of June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021, unused commitments increased during the same period, with the unused commitments on capital call lines increasing $112.0 million to $286.8 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $174.8 million at March 31, 2021, which may translate to loan growth in future periods as the commitments are utilized. The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended June 30, 2020 includes growth of $254.9 million in non-PPP loans, partially offset by a $40.0 million decrease in PPP loans as of June 30, 2021. Non-PPP loan growth consists of $129.4 million in commercial real estate loans, $88.2 million in commercial and industrial loans, $20.6 million in residential real estate loans, and $14.3 million in construction, land and land development loans.

The latest round of the PPP loans closed on May 31, 2021. We have been accepting applications from customers for loan forgiveness on PPP loans originated in 2020 and 2021. In the three months ended June 30, 2021, we received $173.2 million in forgiveness payments or principal paydowns. We expect that the forgiveness of loans to be fairly active in 2021 and will slow in 2022 until the loans are forgiven or paid off through maturity. Forgiveness of principal, early paydowns and payoffs on PPP loans will increase interest income earned in those periods from the recognition of deferred PPP loan fees. Customers with two-year loans are also able to request that their PPP loan be extended to a five-year maturity, which we anticipate will be an option for customers not eligible for forgiveness.

The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the periods indicated.

As of June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: PPP loans $ 398,038 23.8 % $ 543,827 30.5 % $ 438,077 30.0 % All other commercial & industrial loans 201,680 11.9 202,447 11.2 113,473 7.8 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development loans 116,733 7.0 104,596 5.9 102,422 7.0 Residential real estate loans 143,574 8.7 136,417 7.7 122,949 8.4 Commercial real estate loans 807,711 48.2 793,633 44.5 678,335 46.5 Consumer and other loans 7,161 0.4 4,114 0.2 4,735 0.3 Gross loans receivable 1,674,897 100.0 % 1,785,034 100.0 % 1,459,991 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees - PPP loans (12,363 ) (14,279 ) (10,639 ) Net deferred origination fees - Other loans (4,385 ) (4,032 ) (2,208 ) Loans receivable $ 1,658,149 $ 1,766,723 $ 1,447,144

Please see Appendix A for additional loan portfolio detail regarding industry concentrations.

Total deposits increased $130.0 million, or 7.8%, to $1.80 billion at June 30, 2021 from $1.67 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase was due primarily to a $133.3 million increase in core deposits, which is the result of expanding and growing banking relationships with new customers, including deposit relationships from PPP loans made to noncustomers, who moved their banking relationship to the Bank. The overall increase in deposits was achieved despite a decrease of $24.9 million in total deposits compared to March 31, 2021, due to the sale of our Freeland branch. Additionally, deposits in our CCBX division increased $128.3 million, from $139.1 million at March 31, 2021, to $267.4 million at June 30, 2021. The deposits from our CCBX division are predominately classified as noninterest bearing, or NOW and money market accounts, but a portion of such CCBX deposits may be classified as brokered deposits as a result of the relevant relationship agreement. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, noninterest bearing deposits increased $119.2 million, or 15.5%, to $887.9 million from $768.7 million at March 31, 2021. Included in the increase in noninterest bearing deposits is an increase in CCBX division deposits of $121.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. In the second quarter of 2021 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, NOW and money market accounts increased $14.8 million, and savings accounts decreased $693,000. BaaS-brokered deposits increased $1.8 million, or 7.0%, and time deposits decreased $5.1 million, or 9.2%. Total deposits increased $495.3 million, or 37.9%, to $1.80 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $1.31 billion at June 30, 2020. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $324.1 million, or 57.5%, to $887.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $536.8 million at June 30, 2020. NOW and money market accounts increased $166.6 million, or 28.9%, to $743.0 million at June 30, 2021, and savings accounts increased $21.2 million, or 29.4%, and BaaS-brokered deposits increased $859,000, or 3.2% while time deposits decreased $17.5 million, or 25.9%. Efforts to retain and grow core deposits are evidenced by the high ratios in these categories when compared to total deposits.

The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio at the periods indicated.

As of June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 887,896 49.3 % $ 768,690 46.0 % $ 563,794 43.2 % NOW and money market 743,014 41.2 728,243 43.6 576,376 44.1 Savings 93,224 5.2 93,917 5.6 72,045 5.5 Total core deposits 1,724,134 95.7 1,590,850 95.2 1,212,215 92.8 BaaS-brokered deposits 27,388 1.5 25,597 1.5 26,529 2.0 Time deposits less than $250,000 34,809 1.9 38,986 2.3 43,900 3.4 Time deposits $250,000 and over 15,347 0.9 16,282 1.0 23,783 1.8 Total deposits $ 1,801,678 100.0 % $ 1,671,715 100.0 % $ 1,306,427 100.0 %

To support and promote the effectiveness of the SBA PPP loan program, the Federal Reserve is supplying liquidity to participating financial institutions through non-recourse term financing secured by PPP loans to small businesses. The PPPLF extends low cost borrowings at a 0.35% interest rate, to eligible financial institutions that originate PPP loans, taking the loans as collateral at face value. Borrowings are required to be paid down as the pledged PPP loans are paid down. As of June 30, 2021, all PPPLF borrowings were fully repaid with no outstanding PPPLF advances and pledged PPP loans, compared to $158.5 million at March 31, 2021. The PPPLF program will close for new borrowings as of July 30, 2021.

The Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) allows us to borrow against our line of credit, which is collateralized by certain loans. As of June 30, 2021, we borrowed a total of $25.0 million in FHLB term advances. This includes a $10.0 million advance that matures in March of 2023 and $15.0 million advance that matures in March 2025. These advances provide an alternative and stable source of funding for loan demand. Although there are no immediate plans to borrow additional funds, additional FHLB borrowing capacity of $89.2 million was available under this arrangement as of June 30, 2021.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $7.4 million since March 31, 2021. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to $7.0 million in net earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Capital Ratios

The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized at June 30, 2021, as summarized in the following table.

Capital Ratios: Coastal Community Bank Coastal Financial Corporation Financial Institution Basel III Regulatory Guidelines (unaudited) Tier 1 leverage capital 8.21 % 8.00 % 5.00 % Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans (1) 10.32 % 10.06 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.45 % 10.92 % 6.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.45 % 11.16 % 8.00 % Total risk-based capital 12.70 % 13.12 % 10.00 % (1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure is set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses was $20.0 million and 1.20% of loans receivable at June 30, 2021 compared to $19.6 million and 1.11% at March 31, 2021 and $14.8 million and 1.03% at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, there was $398.0 million in PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses to loans receivable* would be 1.57% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Provision for loan losses totaled $361,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, $357,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, and $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net charge-offs totaled $5,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $9,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $8,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The Company’s provision for loan losses during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, is related to an increase in non-PPP loan growth. The factors used in management’s analysis of the provision for loan losses indicated that a provision of $361,000 and $357,000 was needed for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. The expected loan losses did not materialize as originally anticipated in 2020, as evidenced by the low level of charge-offs and nonperforming loans. The economic environment is continuously changing and has shown signs of improvement, with the United States implementing a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, ongoing vaccination of its population and increased re-opening of economic activities. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and continues to account for the allowance for credit losses under the incurred loss model.

At June 30, 2021, our nonperforming assets were $648,000, or 0.03% of total assets, compared to $661,000, or 0.03%, of total assets at March 31, 2021, and $4.4 million, or 0.26%, of total assets at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets decreased $13,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at June 30, 2021. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 0.04% at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, compared to 0.31% at June 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, we have not seen a significant change in our credit quality metrics, as demonstrated by the low level of charge-offs and nonperforming loans. The long-term economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, political gridlock, and trade issues is unknown; however, the Company remains diligent in its efforts to communicate and proactively work with borrowers to help mitigate potential credit deterioration.

Pursuant to federal guidance, the Company deferred and/or modified payments on loans to assist customers financially during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdown. A total of $246.4 million in loans were deferred and/or modified under this guidance. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, two loans, or $11.7 million remained on deferred and/or modified status. The purpose of this program is to provide cash flow relief for small business customers as they navigate through the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s deferral program has been successful as evidenced by customers’ ability to migrate from deferral to active status and resume making payments as planned.

The table below illustrates the status of all loans that were deferred and/or modified under this guidance since the guidelines were issued:

COVID-19 Deferral Status As of June 30, 2021 Amount Number of loans (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Currently deferred $ 11,738 2 Closed - paid off 18,618 44 Successfully resumed payments 216,036 204 Total $ 246,392 250

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

June 30, March 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 482 $ 488 $ 689 Real estate: Construction, land and land development - - 3,270 Residential real estate 166 173 63 Commercial real estate - - 413 Total nonaccrual loans 648 661 4,435 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - Total nonperforming loans 648 661 4,435 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 648 $ 661 $ 4,435 Troubled debt restructurings, accruing - - - Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.31 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.26 %

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $2.0 billion community bank that the Bank operates provides service through 14 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to broker dealers and digital financial service providers through its CCBX Division. Late in 2021 or early 2022, the Bank expects to open deposit accounts to consumers over the internet in CCDB, its digital bank division in collaboration with Google. To learn more about Coastal visit www.coastalbank.com.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 Cash and due from banks $ 31,473 $ 16,842 $ 26,510 Interest earning deposits with other banks 251,416 187,472 147,666 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 25,341 20,378 20,448 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 2,101 2,515 3,870 Other investments 6,839 6,829 5,951 Loans receivable 1,658,149 1,766,723 1,447,144 Allowance for loan losses (19,966 ) (19,610 ) (14,847 ) Total loans receivable, net 1,638,183 1,747,113 1,432,297 Premises and equipment, net 17,207 17,194 16,668 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,637 6,900 7,635 Accrued interest receivable 8,108 8,597 5,944 Bank-owned life insurance, net 12,056 7,133 6,981 Deferred tax asset, net 3,808 3,802 2,721 Other assets 3,969 4,584 2,265 Total assets $ 2,007,138 $ 2,029,359 $ 1,678,956 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 1,801,678 $ 1,671,715 $ 1,306,427 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 24,999 24,999 24,999 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility - 158,519 190,156 Subordinated debt, net 10,000 9,996 9,986 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,585 3,585 3,584 Deferred compensation 803 833 919 Accrued interest payable 179 538 312 Operating lease liabilities 6,845 7,105 7,831 Other liabilities 4,949 5,330 3,765 Total liabilities 1,853,038 1,882,620 1,547,979 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 88,699 88,329 87,309 Retained earnings 65,399 58,386 43,617 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 2 24 51 Total shareholders’ equity 154,100 146,739 130,977 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,007,138 $ 2,029,359 $ 1,678,956

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 19,365 $ 18,230 $ 15,154 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 74 70 130 Interest on investment securities 24 28 53 Dividends on other investments 108 30 89 Total interest and dividend income 19,571 18,358 15,426 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 628 660 1,096 Interest on borrowed funds 331 383 337 Total interest expense 959 1,043 1,433 Net interest income 18,612 17,315 13,993 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 361 357 1,930 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,251 16,958 12,063 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 949 863 677 BaaS fees 1,424 948 475 Loan referral fees 806 597 70 Mortgage broker fees 253 262 152 Sublease and lease income 31 32 31 Gain on sales of loans, net 31 130 - Gain on sale of branch 1,263 - - Other income 25 152 115 Total noninterest income 4,782 2,984 1,520 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 8,913 7,686 5,215 Occupancy 990 1,058 933 Data processing 734 697 621 Director and staff expenses 318 220 187 Excise taxes 388 359 262 Marketing 132 82 116 Legal and professional fees 626 760 474 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation assessments 225 195 74 Business development 100 99 48 Other expense 1,305 1,196 1,015 Total noninterest expense 13,731 12,352 8,945 Income before provision for income taxes 9,302 7,590 4,638 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,289 1,572 967 NET INCOME $ 7,013 $ 6,018 $ 3,671 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.59 $ 0.50 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.49 $ 0.30 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 11,984,927 11,960,772 11,917,394 Diluted 12,459,467 12,393,493 12,190,284

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 37,595 $ 27,781 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 144 488 Interest on investment securities 52 172 Dividends on other investments 138 105 Total interest and dividend income 37,929 28,546 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 1,288 2,650 Interest on borrowed funds 714 539 Total interest expense 2,002 3,189 Net interest income 35,927 25,357 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 718 3,508 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 35,209 21,849 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 1,812 1,400 BaaS fees 2,372 1,054 Loan referral fees 1,403 1,123 Mortgage broker fees 515 314 Sublease and lease income 63 61 Gain on sales of loans, net 161 - Gain on sale of branch 1,263 - Other 177 239 Total noninterest income 7,766 4,191 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 16,599 10,898 Occupancy 2,048 1,860 Data processing 1,431 1,172 Director and staff expenses 538 457 Excise taxes 747 465 Marketing 214 228 Legal and professional fees 1,386 797 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation assessments 420 144 Business development 199 173 Other 2,501 1,770 Total noninterest expense 26,083 17,964 Income before provision for income taxes 16,892 8,076 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,861 1,681 NET INCOME $ 13,031 $ 6,395 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.09 $ 0.54 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.05 $ 0.52 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 11,972,916 11,913,321 Diluted 12,423,659 12,185,154

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits $ 235,187 $ 74 0.13 % $ 195,308 $ 70 0.15 % $ 127,721 $ 130 0.41 % Investment securities (1) 25,000 24 0.39 24,185 28 0.47 21,835 53 0.98 Other investments 6,835 108 6.34 6,080 30 2.00 5,841 89 6.13 Loans receivable (2) 1,750,825 19,365 4.44 1,640,108 18,230 4.51 1,334,991 15,154 4.57 Total interest earning assets 2,017,847 19,571 3.89 1,865,681 18,358 3.99 1,490,388 15,426 4.16 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (19,733 ) (19,391 ) (13,555 ) Other noninterest earning assets 76,727 65,912 61,713 Total assets $ 2,074,841 $ 1,912,202 $ 1,538,546 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 901,120 $ 628 0.28 % $ 856,111 $ 660 0.31 % $ 708,724 $ 1,096 0.62 % Subordinated debt, net 9,998 146 5.86 9,994 145 5.88 9,984 147 5.92 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,585 21 2.35 3,585 21 2.38 3,583 26 2.92 PPPLF borrowings 107,047 94 0.35 170,376 147 0.35 107,443 94 0.35 FHLB advances and other borrowings 24,999 70 1.12 24,999 70 1.14 24,999 70 1.13 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,046,749 959 0.37 1,065,065 1,043 0.40 854,733 1,433 0.67 Noninterest bearing deposits 863,962 690,465 541,448 Other liabilities 12,887 11,778 12,498 Total shareholders' equity 151,243 144,894 129,867 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,074,841 $ 1,912,202 $ 1,538,546 Net interest income $ 18,612 $ 17,315 $ 13,993 Interest rate spread 3.52 % 3.59 % 3.49 % Net interest margin (3) 3.70 % 3.76 % 3.78 % (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes nonaccrual loans. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets. (4) Yields and costs are annualized.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – YEAR-TO-DATE

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits $ 215,358 $ 144 0.13 % $ 115,547 $ 488 0.85 % Investment securities (1) 24,595 52 0.43 24,438 172 1.42 Other Investments 6,460 138 4.31 5,174 105 4.08 Loans receivable (2) 1,695,772 37,595 4.47 1,150,797 27,781 4.85 Total interest earning assets $ 1,942,185 $ 37,929 3.94 $ 1,295,956 $ 28,546 4.43 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (19,563 ) (12,610 ) Other noninterest earning assets 71,349 56,654 Total assets $ 1,993,971 $ 1,340,000 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 878,740 $ 1,288 0.30 % $ 668,381 $ 2,650 0.80 % Subordinated debt, net 9,996 291 5.87 9,982 293 5.90 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,585 42 2.36 3,583 61 3.42 PPPLF borrowings 138,536 240 0.35 53,722 94 0.35 FHLB advances and other borrowings 24,999 141 1.14 16,425 91 1.11 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 1,055,856 $ 2,002 0.38 $ 752,093 $ 3,189 0.85 Noninterest bearing deposits 777,693 447,189 Other liabilities 12,336 12,520 Total shareholders' equity 148,086 128,198 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,993,971 $ 1,340,000 Net interest income $ 35,927 $ 25,357 Interest rate spread 3.56 % 3.58 % Net interest margin (3) 3.73 % 3.93 % (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes nonaccrual loans. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets. (4) Yields and costs are annualized.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 19,571 $ 18,358 $ 18,098 $ 16,394 $ 15,426 Interest expense 959 1,043 1,165 1,298 1,433 Net interest income 18,612 17,315 16,933 15,096 13,993 Provision for loan losses 361 357 2,600 2,200 1,930 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,251 16,958 14,333 12,896 12,063 Noninterest income 4,782 2,984 2,049 1,942 1,520 Noninterest expense 13,731 12,352 10,489 9,666 8,945 Net income - pre-tax, pre-provision (1) 9,663 7,947 8,493 7,372 6,568 Provision for income tax 2,289 1,572 1,232 1,082 967 Net income 7,013 6,018 4,661 4,090 3,671 As of and for the Three Month Period June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 282,889 $ 204,314 $ 163,117 $ 182,170 $ 174,176 Investment securities 27,442 22,893 23,247 23,782 24,318 Loans receivable 1,658,149 1,766,723 1,547,138 1,509,389 1,447,144 Allowance for loan losses (19,966 ) (19,610 ) (19,262 ) (17,046 ) (14,847 ) Total assets 2,007,138 2,029,359 1,766,122 1,749,619 1,678,956 Interest bearing deposits 913,782 903,025 829,046 789,347 742,633 Noninterest bearing deposits 887,896 768,690 592,261 570,664 563,794 Core deposits (2) 1,724,134 1,590,850 1,328,195 1,270,249 1,212,215 Total deposits 1,801,678 1,671,715 1,421,307 1,360,011 1,306,427 Total borrowings 38,584 197,099 192,292 241,167 228,725 Total shareholders’ equity 154,100 146,739 140,217 135,232 130,977 Share and Per Share Data (3): Earnings per share – basic $ 0.59 $ 0.50 $ 0.39 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.49 $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 0.30 Dividends per share - - - - - Book value per share (4) $ 12.83 $ 12.24 $ 11.73 $ 11.34 $ 10.98 Tangible book value per share (5) $ 12.83 $ 12.24 $ 11.73 $ 11.34 $ 10.98 Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic 11,984,927 11,960,772 11,936,289 11,919,850 11,917,394 Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted 12,459,467 12,393,493 12,280,191 12,181,272 12,190,284 Shares outstanding at end of period 12,007,669 11,988,636 11,954,327 11,930,243 11,926,263 Stock options outstanding at end of period 714,620 728,492 749,397 769,607 774,587 See footnotes on following page As of and for the Three Month Period June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.26 % 0.26 % Nonperforming assets to loans receivable and OREO 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.30 % 0.31 % Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.30 % 0.31 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 3081.2 % 2966.7 % 2705.3 % 380.7 % 334.8 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable 1.20 % 1.11 % 1.25 % 1.13 % 1.03 % Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, as adjusted (1) 1.57 % 1.59 % 1.62 % 1.60 % 1.46 % Gross charge-offs $ 12 $ 18 $ 386 $ 2 $ 13 Gross recoveries $ 7 $ 9 $ 2 $ 1 $ 5 Net charge-offs to average loans (6) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.10 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Capital Ratios (7): Tier 1 leverage capital 8.00 % 8.62 % 9.05 % 9.20 % 9.38 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.92 % 10.89 % 11.27 % 12.14 % 12.34 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.16 % 11.15 % 11.55 % 12.45 % 12.67 % Total risk-based capital 13.12 % 13.15 % 13.61 % 14.61 % 14.88 % (1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release. (2) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and all time deposits. (3) Share and per share amounts are based on total common shares outstanding. (4) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. (5) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated. (6) Annualized calculations. (7) Capital ratios are for the Company, Coastal Financial Corporation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of provision for loan losses and provision for income taxes on net income and return on average assets.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of provision for loan losses and provision for income taxes from net income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income.

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of provision for loan losses and provision for income taxes from return on average assets. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Pre-tax, pre-provision net income and pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets: Total average assets $ 2,074,841 $ 1,912,202 $ 1,774,723 $ 1,704,874 $ 1,538,546 $ 1,993,971 $ 1,340,000 Total net income 7,013 6,018 4,661 4,090 3,671 13,031 6,395 Plus: provision for loan losses 361 357 2,600 2,200 1,930 718 3,508 Plus: provision for income taxes 2,289 1,572 1,232 1,082 967 3,861 1,681 Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 9,663 $ 7,947 $ 8,493 $ 7,372 $ 6,568 $ 17,610 $ 11,584 Return on average assets 1.36 % 1.28 % 1.04 % 0.95 % 0.96 % 1.31 % 0.96 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets: 1.87 % 1.69 % 1.90 % 1.72 % 1.72 % 1.78 % 1.74 %

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of loan fees on contractual loan yield.

Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of earned loan fees on the contractual interest rate yield. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees : Total average loans receivable $ 1,750,825 $ 1,640,108 $ 1,533,533 $ 1,493,024 $ 1,334,991 $ 1,695,772 $ 1,150,797 Interest and earned fee income on loans 19,365 18,230 17,885 16,244 15,154 37,595 27,781 Less: earned fee income on all loans (4,274 ) (3,974 ) (3,765 ) (2,692 ) (2,182 ) (8,248 ) (2,610 ) Adjusted interest income on loans $ 15,091 $ 14,256 $ 14,120 $ 13,552 $ 12,972 $ 29,347 $ 25,171 Yield on loans receivable 4.44 % 4.51 % 4.64 % 4.33 % 4.57 % 4.47 % 4.85 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees: 3.46 % 3.53 % 3.66 % 3.61 % 3.91 % 3.49 % 4.40 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees and interest on PPP loans (1): 4.42 % 4.52 % 4.65 % 4.69 % 4.84 % 4.47 % 4.96 % (1) Non-GAAP measure - see next table of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are presented to illustrate and identify the impact of PPP loans on loans receivable related measures. By removing these items and showing what the results would have been without them, we are providing investors with the information to better compare results with periods that did not have these items. These measures include the following:

Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of PPP loans on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is allowance for loan losses to loans receivable.

Yield on loans receivable, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of PPP loans on balance sheet and income statement. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees and interest on PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of PPP loans on the balance sheet and income statement. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of PPP loans on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is Tier 1 leverage capital ratio.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

As of and for the As of and for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, excluding PPP loans: Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 1,658,149 $ 1,766,723 $ 1,447,144 $ 1,658,149 $ 1,447,144 Less: PPP loans (398,038 ) (543,827 ) (438,077 ) (398,038 ) (438,077 ) Less: net deferred fees on PPP loans 12,363 14,279 10,639 12,363 10,639 Adjusted loans, net of deferred fees $ 1,272,474 $ 1,237,175 $ 1,019,707 $ 1,272,474 $ 1,019,707 Allowance for loan losses $ (19,966 ) $ (19,610 ) $ (14,847 ) $ (19,966 ) $ (14,847 ) Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable 1.20 % 1.11 % 1.03 % 1.20 % 1.03 % Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, excluding PPP loans 1.57 % 1.59 % 1.46 % 1.57 % 1.46 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding PPP loans: Total average loans receivable $ 1,750,825 $ 1,640,108 $ 1,334,991 $ 1,695,772 $ 1,150,797 Less: average PPP loans (509,265 ) (475,941 ) (335,200 ) (492,695 ) (167,600 ) Plus: average deferred fees on PPP loans 14,213 10,788 8,700 12,510 4,350 Adjusted total average loans receivable $ 1,255,773 $ 1,174,955 $ 1,008,491 $ 1,215,587 $ 987,547 Interest income on loans $ 19,365 $ 18,230 $ 15,154 $ 37,595 $ 27,781 Less: interest and deferred fee income recognized on PPP loans (4,821 ) (4,378 ) (2,759 ) (9,199 ) (2,759 ) Adjusted interest income on loans $ 14,544 $ 13,852 $ 12,395 $ 28,396 $ 25,022 Yield on loans receivable 4.44 % 4.51 % 4.57 % 4.47 % 4.85 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding PPP loans: 4.65 % 4.78 % 4.94 % 4.71 % 5.10 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees and interest on PPP loans: Total average loans receivable $ 1,750,825 $ 1,640,108 $ 1,334,991 $ 1,695,772 $ 1,150,797 Less: average PPP loans (509,265 ) (475,941 ) (335,200 ) (492,695 ) (167,600 ) Plus: average deferred fees on PPP loans $ 14,213 $ 10,788 $ 8,700 $ 12,510 $ 4,350 Adjusted total average loans receivable $ 1,255,773 $ 1,174,955 $ 1,008,491 $ 1,215,587 $ 987,547 Interest and earned fee income on loans $ 19,365 $ 18,230 $ 15,154 $ 37,595 $ 27,781 Less: earned fee income on all loans $ (4,274 ) $ (3,974 ) $ (2,182 ) $ (8,248 ) $ (2,610 ) Less: interest income on PPP loans (1,257 ) (1,169 ) (837 ) (2,426 ) (837 ) Adjusted interest income on loans $ 13,834 $ 13,086 $ 12,135 $ 26,921 $ 24,334 Yield on loans receivable 4.44 % 4.51 % 4.57 % 4.47 % 4.85 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees (1): 3.46 % 3.53 % 3.91 % 3.49 % 4.40 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees and interest on PPP loans: 4.42 % 4.52 % 4.84 % 4.47 % 4.96 % (1) Non-GAAP measure - see previous table of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.





(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of

June 30, 2021 As of

March 31, 2021 Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans: Company: Tier 1 capital $ 157,450 $ 150,055 Average assets for the leverage capital ratio $ 1,967,646 $ 1,741,666 Less: Average PPP loans (509,265 ) (475,941 ) Plus: Average PPPLF borrowings 107,047 170,376 Adjusted average assets for the leverage capital ratio $ 1,565,428 $ 1,436,101 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.00 % 8.62 % Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans 10.06 % 10.45 % Bank: Tier 1 capital $ 161,368 $ 153,844 Average assets for the leverage capital ratio $ 1,966,528 $ 1,740,660 Less: Average PPP loans (509,265 ) (475,941 ) Plus: Average PPPLF borrowings 107,047 170,376 Adjusted average assets for the leverage capital ratio $ 1,564,310 $ 1,435,095 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.21 % 8.84 % Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans 10.32 % 10.72 %

APPENDIX A -

As of June 30, 2021

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Three of our largest categories of our loans are commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $1.13 billion in outstanding loan balances, or 88.2% of total gross loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans of $398.0 million. When combined with $544.1 million in unused commitments the total of these three categories is $1.62 billion, or 88.8% of total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 63.3% of our total balance of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, as of June 30, 2021. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $18.2 million, the combined total exposure in commercial real estate loans represents $825.9 million, or 45.4% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of June 30, 2021:

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Exposure % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Apartments $ 124,057 $ 2,466 $ 126,523 6.9 % $ 1,676 74 Hotel/Motel 111,831 228 112,059 6.2 4,301 26 Office 91,200 3,218 94,418 5.2 970 94 Retail 83,957 2,630 86,587 4.8 1,012 83 Warehouse 74,164 1,480 75,644 4.2 1,514 49 Convenience Store 73,584 1,093 74,677 4.1 1,795 41 Mixed use 69,092 1,717 70,809 3.9 823 84 Mini Storage 44,085 174 44,259 2.4 2,755 16 Manufacturing 38,165 600 38,765 2.1 1,123 34 Groups < 2.0% of total 97,576 4,577 102,153 5.6 1,267 77 Total $ 807,711 $ 18,183 $ 825,894 45.4 % $ 1,397 578

Commercial and industrial loans comprise 15.8% of our total balance of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, as of June 30, 2021. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $347.1 million, the combined total exposure in commercial and industrial loans represents $548.8 million, or 30.1% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry, excluding PPP loans, for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of June 30, 2021:

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Exposure % of Total Loans

(Outstanding Balance & Available Commitment) Average Loan Balance Number of Loans Capital Call Lines $ 98,905 $ 286,775 $ 385,680 21.2 % $ 1,124 88 Construction/Contractor

Services 13,930 25,222 39,152 2.2 92 152 Financial Institutions 20,150 - 20,150 1.1 3,358 6 Manufacturing 10,939 6,699 17,638 1.0 185 59 Medical / Dental / Other Care 10,386 4,153 14,539 0.8 185 56 Retail 7,793 4,710 12,503 0.7 312 25 Groups < 0.70% of total 39,577 19,549 59,126 3.2 141 281 Total $ 201,680 $ 347,108 $ 548,788 30.1 % $ 302 667

Construction, land and land development loans comprise 9.1% of our total balance of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, as of June 30, 2021. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $125.8 million, the combined total exposure in construction, land and land development loans represents $242.6 million, or 13.3% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans.

The following table details our exposure for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of June 30, 2021: