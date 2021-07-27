checkAd

Marvel Completes Heliborne Survey on Duhamel Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, QC / Musil Steps Down

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T1), (MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has completed a heliborne magnetic and TDEM survey over the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV), (Frankfurt:O4T1), (MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has completed a heliborne magnetic and TDEM survey over the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). The combined heliborne survey was completed in May 2021 by Prospectair Geosurveys of Gatineau, QC over the entire 2,300 hectare land position consisting of 342 line km at 100 metre (m) spacings.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property.

The Duhamel Property

The Duhamel project is located between Chutes-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Reservoir deformation zones (or areas) included in central part of Proterozoic Grenville Geological Province (Figure 2). The Duhamel Property is characterized by the presence of large mafic to ultramafic intrusive rock bodies located in northern margin of the Saguenay‐Lac‐Saint‐Jean (SAGLSJ) Anorthosite Suite, one of the largestanorthosite intrusive bodies in the world. The Chute-des-Passes-Pipmuacan reservoir areas contains numerous massive sulfide and iron oxide mineralization occurrences recognized and documented by the Quebec government (Sigeom, Figure 3).

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2. Geology of the Northern part of the Saguenay‐Lac‐Saint‐Jean Anorthosite Suite and location of interest area (modified from Hébert et als, 2009).

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 3. Ni‐Cu‐Co and Fe‐Ti‐P‐V mineral occurrences on the Chute-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Areas (modified from Hébert et Cadieux, 2002).

The Duhamel Property currently contains seven (7) occurrences of Ni-Cu-Co sulphides and one (1) Fe-Ti-V iron oxide occurrence discovered between 1997 to 2001 by previous operators who defined a 13 km long mineralized rock corridor (Figure 4). Drill intercept highlights include 1.27% Ni, 0.33% Cu, and 0.12% Co over 3.0 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides. Compilation of historic assessment reports to date reveals more than thirty (30) Ni-Cu (Co) and four (4) Fe-Ti (V, Cr) mineral occurrences which confirms this corridor to be highly prospective for new Ni-Cu-Co discoveries, as well as Fe-Ti (Cr, V) discoveries.

