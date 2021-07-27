AdvisorEngine Hires Raj Madan as Chief Information Officer

“The creation of this role comes at an important moment for the company, as we deliver the next generation of our end-to-end wealth technology platform and evolve our industry-leading Junxure CRM ,” says AdvisorEngine CEO Rich Cancro. “While getting to know Raj, we were especially drawn to his passion for delivering actionable data at scale. We are fortunate to welcome someone of Raj’s caliber to help take the platform to a new level for growing wealth management firms.”

AdvisorEngine , the financial experience company and provider of industry-leading CRM and portfolio management technology, has completed a rigorous search for a Chief Information Officer (CIO) with the recent hire of Raj Madan.

Madan brings over 20 years of technology leadership experience at BNY Mellon. In his eight years as BNY Mellon’s Pershing’s Managing Director of Common Services, Architecture and Innovation, Madan architected and implemented its Global Business Platform, enabling a single-user experience across brokerage and bank custody. He also created the Pershing Advanced Technology Labs and led hackathons that produced stretch innovations.

At AdvisorEngine, Madan will lead all technology functions, including architecture, software development, infrastructure and IT. He will work closely with Patrick Arnold, AdvisorEngine Head of Product, to deliver on the company’s fast-moving product development roadmap. He will also deepen relationships with senior leaders at custodians and fintech companies as part of the company’s open-architecture technology partnership strategy.

“The most impactful technology breakthroughs in wealth management are occurring at the intersection of portfolios and relationships. There is no company better positioned to deliver in this area,” Madan says. “I am energized to join AdvisorEngine and look forward to working with the tremendously talented team here to partner with growing advisory firms.”

AdvisorEngine technology is designed to serve three core user groups: financial advisors, business operations professionals and their clients. The company has invested heavily in an open-architecture technology foundation that provides integrated functionality across the full wealth management lifecycle - including proposal generation, client profiling, digital account opening and funding, portfolio reporting, trading and rebalancing tools, fee billing, white-label client portal and Junxure CRM. Firms have the control to brand and customize the offering to ensure the experience reflects their own unique and differentiated value proposition.