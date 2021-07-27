checkAd

At 3.99% CAGR, Medical Imaging Market Size is Expected to reach USD 35.78 Billion in 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 15:30  |  48   |   |   

PUNE, India, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Medical Imaging Market in terms of revenue was worth of USD 26.52 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 35.78 Billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.99% from 2021 to 2027. The global medical imaging market is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate due to several driving factors.

BEMR_Logo

Medical Imaging Market Top Companies:

  • GE Healthcare
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Canon Medical Systems Corporation
  • Bruker
  • Mediso Ltd.
  • MILabs B.V.
  • MR Solutions
  • TriFoil Imaging
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.
  • Cubresa Inc.

Get Sample of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1626

Medical imaging states to techniques and procedures used to generate images of several parts of the human body for diagnostic and treatment functions within digital health. The term, medical imaging, comprises several radiological imaging techniques such as X-ray radiography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), fluoroscopy, medical ultrasonography, or ultrasound, elastography, endoscopy, thermography. It is the procedure and method of imaging the interior of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention, as well as visual representation of the purpose of some organs or tissues (physiology). Medical imaging pursues to reveal internal structures hidden by the skin and bones, as well as to identify and treat disease. It also determines a database of normal anatomy and physiology to get it possible to detect abnormalities. Diagnostic medical imaging depends on the use of 'invisible' waves, such as magnetic fields, electromagnetic radiation, or sound waves. It is used for spotting diagnosis, monitoring disease progression, treatment planning, and evaluating the efficacy of treatment. The idea of medical imaging began in 1895 with the discovery of the x-ray by a German professor of physics, Wilhelm Rontgen.

The study provides a crucial view of the global medical imaging market by segmenting the market based on imaging technique, end user and region & country level. Based upon imaging technique, the global medical imaging market is segmented into X-Ray Systems, Ultrasound, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Others. Based upon end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory centers, radiology centers, and others.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

At 3.99% CAGR, Medical Imaging Market Size is Expected to reach USD 35.78 Billion in 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research PUNE, India, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Global Medical Imaging Market in terms of revenue was worth of USD 26.52 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 35.78 Billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.99% from 2021 to 2027. The global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Network Optimization Services Market to Hit $9.78 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 16.1% CAGR: AMR
Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx
Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market worth $ 324.32 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Hemostats Market worth $3.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Nium Raises US$200+ Million Series D and Becomes First Global B2B Payments Unicorn from Southeast ...
Most loved brands: everyone loves Netflix - except Generation Z
Event-Based Vision Approaches Commercialization, Says IDTechEx
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
MicroPort Cardiac Rhythm Management Business Announces US$150 Million Series C Investment
Metal 3D Printing Market Size Worth $15.28 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 22.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Quark Expeditions Unveils Industry's Most Immersive Polar Helicopter Program
ExoFlo From Direct Biologics Fulfills Urgent Medical Need in COVID-19 Treatment
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom