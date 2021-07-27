At 3.99% CAGR, Medical Imaging Market Size is Expected to reach USD 35.78 Billion in 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Medical Imaging Market in terms of revenue was worth of USD 26.52 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 35.78 Billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.99% from 2021 to 2027. The global medical imaging market is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate due to several driving factors.

Medical Imaging Market Top Companies:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Bruker

Mediso Ltd.

MILabs B.V.

MR Solutions

TriFoil Imaging

PerkinElmer Inc.

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

Cubresa Inc.

Medical imaging states to techniques and procedures used to generate images of several parts of the human body for diagnostic and treatment functions within digital health. The term, medical imaging, comprises several radiological imaging techniques such as X-ray radiography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), fluoroscopy, medical ultrasonography, or ultrasound, elastography, endoscopy, thermography. It is the procedure and method of imaging the interior of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention, as well as visual representation of the purpose of some organs or tissues (physiology). Medical imaging pursues to reveal internal structures hidden by the skin and bones, as well as to identify and treat disease. It also determines a database of normal anatomy and physiology to get it possible to detect abnormalities. Diagnostic medical imaging depends on the use of 'invisible' waves, such as magnetic fields, electromagnetic radiation, or sound waves. It is used for spotting diagnosis, monitoring disease progression, treatment planning, and evaluating the efficacy of treatment. The idea of medical imaging began in 1895 with the discovery of the x-ray by a German professor of physics, Wilhelm Rontgen.

The study provides a crucial view of the global medical imaging market by segmenting the market based on imaging technique, end user and region & country level. Based upon imaging technique, the global medical imaging market is segmented into X-Ray Systems, Ultrasound, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Others. Based upon end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory centers, radiology centers, and others.