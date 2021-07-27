checkAd

Nintex Launches AI-Based Capabilities and Integrations within Nintex Workflow Cloud

Latest release of next gen workflow automation cloud platform brings AI enhancements to Nintex Forms designer and offers deeper, more seamless integrations with SharePoint on-premises and other third-party SaaS applications

LONDON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the latest enhancements to its next generation Nintex Workflow Cloud, designed for ops, IT, process professionals and power users to improve the way people work by making it faster and easier to manage, automate, and optimise business processes and workflows.

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

 

  • Visit https://www.nintex.com/using-nintex/nintex-workflow-cloud/whats-new-july-2021/ to learn how to fully digitise operations and automate workflows with Nintex Workflow Cloud.

"As innovation in the digital space accelerates at breakneck speed, software solutions are challenged to enable organisations to work faster and smarter, with less," said Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker. "At Nintex we are continuously reimagining the way people work, providing our global community with practical enhancements to the powerful and easy-to-use Nintex Process Platform so teams can quickly deploy digital workflows, accelerate their digital transformation, and easily connect workflows to systems of record."

Highly-requested new features and functionality in the latest release of Nintex Workflow Cloud include:

  • Intelligent PDF Form Converter - This AI-based tool instantly converts static PDFs into interactive digital forms. With just a few clicks, Nintex makes it easy to eliminate paper-based PDF forms by quickly digitising them with Nintex Workflow Cloud. Support for fillable and non-fillable PDFs, as well as full customisation options via the Nintex Form Designer, are also included.
  • New Connectors - Extend automation further with integration to popular systems of record and productivity tools via new pre-built connectors and the Nintex Xtensions framework. The latest connectors integrate with Webex, Microsoft Azure, Jira, Okta, and more.
  • Repeating Data Support - Provide rich document templates that include tables and sections that are dynamically generated from data and object collections as part of a workflow action. Further object data tagging can be utilised to enhance newly created document templates.
  • People Picker - Enable participants to easily search for and leverage user information with a Form. Critical user information like name, email, and contact information are automatically populated eliminating manual data entry and improving data accuracy.
  • Nintex Gateway, with SharePoint On-Premises Support - Nintex Gateway provides a secure and easy way to access SharePoint on-premises directly from Nintex Workflow Cloud including keeping data on-premises while leveraging cutting-edge cloud functionality to deliver end-to-end automation.

Today, more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across nearly every industry are accelerating their digital transformation initiatives with the process mapping, workflow automation, robotic process automation (RPA), and document automation software capabilities Nintex offers.

To put The Power of Process to work today, request a free demo of Nintex Workflow Cloud at https://www.nintex.com/request-demo/.

