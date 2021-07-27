checkAd

MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Orders 632 Cubic Inch Warrior Nelson Racing Engine for Its 1968 Pro Touring Camaro Build

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021, 15:30  |  41   |   |   

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other …

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces it has ordered a 632 Cubic Inch (ci) Warrior Engine from Nelson Racing Engines (NRE) for its 1968 Pro Touring Camaro Build.

The 632CI Warrior Engine Block is manufactured by Dart Machinery, Inc. (DART) and is a 632 ci Aluminum Stroker Block with 10.200" Inch Deck Heights and a 4.600" Bore Size. Atop this amazing block sits a set of Brodix "BIG BRODIE" Fully CNC Machined HIGHFLOW 440CFM cylinder heads, a CALLIES forged steel crankshaft, CALLIES H Beam connecting rods, JE Forged 10:1 compression pistons, Plasma Moly Speed Pro piston rings, CLEVITE H Series main and rod bearings, Custom Mechanical Roller camshaft, Lifters and Rocker Arms with Wall Pushrods. The Intake Manifold is a Billet ALIEN Intake with Dual Fuel Injectors Ports Per Cylinder, Integral Dual Throttle Body with built in fuel regulator. The engine is sealed and bolted together with two of the best known names in the industry, Fel-Pro Performance MLS gaskets and ARP Bolts and Fasteners.

The engine has a NRE Billet SFI Approved Harmonic Damper with 60 Tooth Trigger. The Engine Computer comes with a Safety Package consisting of additional sensors that monitor water temperature, oil pressure, air fuel ratio, fuel pressure, ignition, timing and so much more. If any reading falls outside of the set parameters, the motor will go into an engine safety mode, protecting the engine from damage. The Terminator Max Computer also has transmission control that will control JTEC's "Stage7" 4L85E Custom Built Transmission with Billet Torque Converter and paddle shift capability.

As previously released, JTEC's 1968 Pro Touring Camaro build also features Roadster's SPEC Chassis utilizing an engineered approach focused on using the latest in manufacturing technology to build the lightest, strongest, and easiest to install complete chassis system available. The technology implemented into these chassis streamline procedures results in lower cost and shorter lead (build) times. The SPEC IFS Chassis is engineered to deliver outstanding performance wrapped up in a user-friendly package. A completely new proprietary suspension geometry has been designed to provide the best balance of ride quality and performance in its class.

Seite 1 von 5


Masterbeat Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Orders 632 Cubic Inch Warrior Nelson Racing Engine for Its 1968 Pro Touring Camaro Build MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Calian Enables Department of National Defence to Track Millions of Assets
Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Subsidiary Rokin, Inc. to Exhibit at the Champs Trade Show Being Held ...
Digitalage On-Schedule to Launch a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy Feature Set for Fall Release ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX to Conduct 6 Part Interview Series to be Broadcasted on Fox Business, ...
Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team ...
Gungnir To Drill High-Grade Lappvattnet Nickel Deposit
Lexaria Receives US$3,817,643 From Warrant Exercises
Titel
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Empower Clinics Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F With the SEC and OTC Markets
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21MasterBeat Corporation’s JTEC AutoWorld Launches its Amazon Auto Parts Sales and Distribution Platform with Over 24,000 Listed Part Numbers To Date
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Breaks Ground on the First of Multiple High-End Beach Vacation Rental Properties in the Florida Panhandle
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Acquires Two Additional (Now Four Total Recent Acquisitions) Properties in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
Accesswire | Analysen