MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Orders 632 Cubic Inch Warrior Nelson Racing Engine for Its 1968 Pro Touring Camaro Build

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other …

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces it has ordered a 632 Cubic Inch (ci) Warrior Engine from Nelson Racing Engines (NRE) for its 1968 Pro Touring Camaro Build.

The 632CI Warrior Engine Block is manufactured by Dart Machinery, Inc. (DART) and is a 632 ci Aluminum Stroker Block with 10.200" Inch Deck Heights and a 4.600" Bore Size. Atop this amazing block sits a set of Brodix "BIG BRODIE" Fully CNC Machined HIGHFLOW 440CFM cylinder heads, a CALLIES forged steel crankshaft, CALLIES H Beam connecting rods, JE Forged 10:1 compression pistons, Plasma Moly Speed Pro piston rings, CLEVITE H Series main and rod bearings, Custom Mechanical Roller camshaft, Lifters and Rocker Arms with Wall Pushrods. The Intake Manifold is a Billet ALIEN Intake with Dual Fuel Injectors Ports Per Cylinder, Integral Dual Throttle Body with built in fuel regulator. The engine is sealed and bolted together with two of the best known names in the industry, Fel-Pro Performance MLS gaskets and ARP Bolts and Fasteners.

The engine has a NRE Billet SFI Approved Harmonic Damper with 60 Tooth Trigger. The Engine Computer comes with a Safety Package consisting of additional sensors that monitor water temperature, oil pressure, air fuel ratio, fuel pressure, ignition, timing and so much more. If any reading falls outside of the set parameters, the motor will go into an engine safety mode, protecting the engine from damage. The Terminator Max Computer also has transmission control that will control JTEC's "Stage7" 4L85E Custom Built Transmission with Billet Torque Converter and paddle shift capability.

As previously released, JTEC's 1968 Pro Touring Camaro build also features Roadster's SPEC Chassis utilizing an engineered approach focused on using the latest in manufacturing technology to build the lightest, strongest, and easiest to install complete chassis system available. The technology implemented into these chassis streamline procedures results in lower cost and shorter lead (build) times. The SPEC IFS Chassis is engineered to deliver outstanding performance wrapped up in a user-friendly package. A completely new proprietary suspension geometry has been designed to provide the best balance of ride quality and performance in its class.