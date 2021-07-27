checkAd

Fireblocks Solidifies Unicorn Status with $310 Million Series D at $2 Billion Valuation

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 15:38  |  26   |   |   

New injection of funds from renowned investors comes as the world's biggest financial institutions opt for Fireblocks' enterprise-grade platform to meet new customer demand for digital assets

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks (www.fireblocks.com), the preeminent platform that empowers the entry of traditional institutions into the digital asset space, announced today it has raised $310 million in Series D funding. The round is co-led by Sequoia Capital, Stripes, Spark Capital, Coatue, DRW VC  and SCB 10X, the venture arm of Thailand's oldest bank, Siam Commercial Bank, whose investment marks the third global bank to invest in Fireblocks alongside BNY Mellon and SVB Capital. This extension of capital marks a significant milestone for Fireblocks, boosting the company's valuation to over $2 billion.

Fireblocks founders

The Fireblocks platform propagates the expansion of digital asset use cases beyond bitcoin into payments, gaming, NFTs, digital securities and ultimately allows any business to become a digital asset business. Fireblocks' technology can be white labeled for crypto custody solutions, allowing new and established financial institutions to implement direct custody on their own without having to rely on third parties.

"Fireblocks is the preferred choice by large and small institutions given that its platform allows them to offer their customers' custom custody solutions instead of outsourcing critical capabilities," said Mukaya (Tai) Panich, Chief Venture and Investment Officer, SCB 10X. "We are an investor, partner and customer of Fireblocks in multiple areas as we believe the Fireblocks Asset Transfer Network and its crypto custody infrastructure are world-class and are unparalleled in the digital asset space. As Thailand's largest bank, we are looking forward to bringing Fireblocks' solutions to future users in Southeast Asia."

As the pioneer of MPC technology for digital assets, Fireblocks has created a trusted infrastructure that sits at the core of its platform. Now adopted by over 500 institutions and securing over one trillion dollars in digital assets, Fireblocks infrastructure has been a fundamental driver in the growth and adoption among new and traditional financial institutions. Expanding its services globally, Fireblocks now supports many of the world's biggest banks in addition to leading crypto-native exchanges, lending desks, hedge funds, OTC desks, and market makers like Revolut, BlockFi, Celsius, PrimeTrust, Galaxy Digital, Genesis Trading, crypto.com, eToro and others.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fireblocks Solidifies Unicorn Status with $310 Million Series D at $2 Billion Valuation New injection of funds from renowned investors comes as the world's biggest financial institutions opt for Fireblocks' enterprise-grade platform to meet new customer demand for digital assets NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fireblocks …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Network Optimization Services Market to Hit $9.78 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 16.1% CAGR: AMR
Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx
Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market worth $ 324.32 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Hemostats Market worth $3.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Nium Raises US$200+ Million Series D and Becomes First Global B2B Payments Unicorn from Southeast ...
Most loved brands: everyone loves Netflix - except Generation Z
Event-Based Vision Approaches Commercialization, Says IDTechEx
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
MicroPort Cardiac Rhythm Management Business Announces US$150 Million Series C Investment
Metal 3D Printing Market Size Worth $15.28 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 22.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Quark Expeditions Unveils Industry's Most Immersive Polar Helicopter Program
ExoFlo From Direct Biologics Fulfills Urgent Medical Need in COVID-19 Treatment
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom