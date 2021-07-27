checkAd

American Premium Water Corp. (OTC HIPH) Begins Production of CaliBear Products in Advance of Retail Launch

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.07.2021, 15:40  |  22   |   |   

Executives from the Company will be in Attendance at the Champs Las Vegas Trade Show July 27th-July 30th to Meet with Retailers and Distributors 

PLAYA VISTA, California , July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that it has begun production of its full product kit of CaliBear CBD products in preparation for retail and online launch. Executives from the Company will be present at the Champs Las Vegas trade show to meet with distributors and retailers to discuss the upcoming launch of CaliBear (www.calibearlife.com). Champs Trade Shows have established itself as the premier counterculture, business-to-business, wholesale trade expo serving the smoke shop industry; the Las Vegas event from July 27th-July 30th is the CBD industry’s first major Las Vegas show since the beginning of the pandemic. 

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “We are very excited to begin production of CaliBear CBD products; this is a critical step to prepare inventory for distributors to ensure that the launch is successful both online and at retail. Management has been working feverishly over the past few weeks making preparations for the launch, and I am excited to get product into stores and available online for sale as soon as possible. I spent last week with our distributor (Just Logistics) in New Jersey working on the retail rollout plan in the Northeast to smoke shops in the New York City metropolitan area. I am looking forward to attending the Champs show and meeting with other distributors, bringing them up to speed on CaliBear’s progress and the Company’s launch plans in the coming months. I really enjoyed the last time I went to Champs in early 2019, and coming out of the pandemic, I think the energy is going to be great at the Las Vegas Convention Center.”  

“The Company is moving full speed ahead with plans for the official CaliBear launch. The Beta website was released (www.calibearlife.com), we are working with Studio 420 to prepare the e-commerce site to be fully shoppable, which will coincide with the retail launch. A multi-pronged activation strategy is also being developed to ensure that CaliBear has good retail sell-through.  The third quarter will be very exciting for the Company; in the coming weeks more information about the launch and marketing initiatives will be released, including a preliminary list of retailers that CaliBear CBD product will be available at, including installations and pop-ups that will leverage the New York State Hemp Cannabinoid licenses the Company acquired in April. I am very bullish on the positive effect that the CaliBear launch will have on the Company’s top line sales, and I will provide better guidance after the Company has had a chance to assess the full impact to its P&L after the launch,” concluded Mr. Fishoff.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Premium Water Corp. (OTC HIPH) Begins Production of CaliBear Products in Advance of Retail Launch Executives from the Company will be in Attendance at the Champs Las Vegas Trade Show July 27th-July 30th to Meet with Retailers and Distributors  PLAYA VISTA, California , July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – American Premium Water …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Sodexo enters into exclusive negotiations to combine its childcare activities with those of the ...
Idorsia announces financial results for the first half 2021 – Building momentum towards becoming ...
Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Name Change and Qualifying Transaction
PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Q1 2021/22 Sales
ERYTECH to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q2-21 and H1-21 Results
JCDecaux wins a 10-year contract for advertising bus shelters in the city of Antwerp (Belgium)
LVMH delivers record first half performance
FOBI AI Signs LOI To Acquire US Based Qples Online Coupon And Advertising Platform. Fully ...
Titel
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board