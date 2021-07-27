checkAd

Delta Drills Disseminated Gold Zone Including 18m of 1.25 g/t Gold at the Delta-1 Gold Property, Thunder Bay, Ontario

Autor: Accesswire
27.07.2021, 15:49  |  45   |   |   

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTCBB:DTARF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to provide its assay results from its April 2021 drilling program at the Delta-1 Gold Property, 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. A total of 1,376 metres were completed in eight drill holes during this program.

Some of the best results from this phase of drilling are shown in the table below (reported lengths are believed to be very close to true widths):

Foto: Accesswire

André Tessier, President and CEO commented as follows: "These new results at Delta-1 are absolutely fantastic. We're now seeing wide intercepts of economic-grade gold mineralization reminiscent of Gold Shore's Moss Lake deposit, which is located to the west on the same structure. The grades and style of mineralization we have encountered at Eureka are very similar to those found at other significant gold deposits in the Abitibi such as the Detour, Rainy River and Côté deposits. We believe that these results indicate that we are onto something significant and that we are just getting started. We anxiously await to commence our next drilling program."

Drill holes D1-21-07, 09, 10, 11 and 13 all intersected a wide zone of disseminated gold mineralization trending roughly EW and dipping 50° to 55° towards the north. The mineralized zone has now been traced for over 400m of strike length and extends from surface to a vertical depth of 150 metres, with the zone open along strike and to depth (see map and section attached. Current results suggest the mineralization is becoming higher grade and wider towards the west (see vertical section attached).

Discussion of Results

The gold mineralization is hosted within a sandstone that is intensely altered with ankerite, silica flooding and sericite. The sandstone is crosscut by amphibole-feldspar-phyric intermediate dikes, also altered by similar mineralogy. All units are cut by a network of quartz-ankerite-pyrite veinlets locally with disseminated grains of visible gold.

This new phase of drilling strengthened Delta's understanding of the geometry of the deposit, and it is believed now that drill holes D1-21-7, 8, 12 and 14 were drilled down-dip and may have missed additional mineralized zones. Furthermore, considering the depth at which drill holes D1-21-11 and 12, intersected bedrock, it is likely that the source of the high gold-in-till anomaly remains untested.

