Accenture Federal Services Wins $729M U.S. Army Enterprise Resource Planning Contract

AFS will support the Army Shared Services Center (SSC) with organizational change management, agile development, and quality assurance, among other capability support functions.

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a $729 million contract to help the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) transform multiple enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems into a single, consolidated model to improve efficiency, enhance readiness, and reduce costs.

“We look forward to helping the Army move toward a unified ERP supported by innovative approaches and industry best practices,” said Vince Vlasho, senior managing director of Accenture Federal Services’ Defense portfolio. “This is an important opportunity to help the Army sustain its legacy systems yet enhance modernization through advanced technologies, such as automated enterprise services.”

AFS has supported the Army on other advanced technology initiatives, including a cloud-based payroll and accounting project known as the Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation Non-Appropriated Fund Integrated Financial Management System.

“We’re excited to partner with SSC on its transformation journey,” said retired Army Lt. Gen. Susan Lawrence, deputy director of Accenture Federal Services’ Defense portfolio. “AFS will bring proven commercial capabilities with our understanding of the unique needs of the military to define and optimize processes and achieve productivity improvements.”

The contract runs for six years.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

