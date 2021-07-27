Tenet Healthcare Announces Results of the 2021 Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive

The 2021 Cereal Drive took place from June 7 to June 14 across Tenet’s acute care hospitals, ambulatory facilities, call centers and corporate offices. This year’s Cereal Drive resulted in the collection of more than 1.1 million servings of cereal, benefitting more than 75 local food banks and not-for-profit pantries.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced the results of its 2021 Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive. The Cereal Drive works to help those struggling with hunger and to promote the importance of eating a healthy breakfast, especially for children who lose access to school-based nutrition programs during the summer months.

“The Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive is not only a beloved tradition, but a testament to our employees and their commitment to providing compassionate care to those in need,” said Ron Rittenmeyer, Tenet’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This program began as a grassroots initiative by a nurse who acted quickly to rally her community on behalf of children struggling with hunger. The Cereal Drive has grown into such an important part of Tenet, supporting our passion for alleviating hunger for countless families in need.”

The Cereal Drive was launched in Detroit in 2010 by a nurse at The Detroit Medical Center’s (DMC) Children’s Hospital of Michigan and the DMC Professional Nurse Council. Tenet expanded the drive nationally in 2014 after the DMC became part of the Tenet system. Since 2014, more than 20 million servings of cereal have been donated to benefit children and others struggling with the effects of hunger.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 107,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and more than 460 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

