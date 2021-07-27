checkAd

New Relic Launches Industry’s First HIPAA-Compliant Observability Platform to Help Healthcare and Life Sciences Organizations Deliver ‘More Perfect Software’

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 15:55  |  43   |   |   

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, launched the industry’s first HIPAA-compliant observability platform for monitoring application and infrastructure performance of systems containing Protected Health Information (PHI). Unlike other monitoring tools that only offer log management, New Relic One is the first HIPAA-compliant cloud-based observability platform for all telemetry data―including metrics, events, logs and distributed traces―across the entire software stack. New Relic One empowers IT engineers in healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceuticals and biotech with a single source of truth, offering full-stack analysis tools and applied intelligence capabilities to understand and act on all their telemetry data in one placeall delivered via industry-leading pricing of just $0.25 / GB. New Relic gives IT leaders and engineers confidence, knowing they are receiving industry-standard security and industry-leading value to enable world-class observability.

As healthcare organizations aim to provide best-in-class digital experiences for patients, partners and employees, new challenges related to PHI regulations impact their ability to take advantage of observability technology. Before today, other monitoring tools provided limited HIPAA PHI compliance for applications such as log data, but left critical gaps in ensuring compliance across all other performance data, including events, metrics and traces. With this release, covered entities including insurance companies, health maintenance organizations, government assistance programs, providers and clearinghouses can now use New Relic to monitor their applications, infrastructure, digital experience and network systems while maintaining HIPAA compliance and safeguarding PHI.

“As the healthcare industry has accelerated modernization and digitalization initiatives over the past few years, and during the COVID pandemic in particular, these organizations have a critical need to measure how their systems are performing to ensure world-class digital experiences for their patients, partners and employees,” said Bill Staples, New Relic CEO. “Our long-term architectural investments to provide customers with a cloud-scale telemetry service that serves as a single source of truth for all metrics, events, logs and distributed traces with great economics means we are able to be the first to empower healthcare organizations and their engineers with all of their telemetry and full stack analysis tools covered by the HIPAA-compliance standard for PHI. This ensures our customers can adhere to regulatory standards while maintaining the health of their systems and their patients.”

Seite 1 von 3


New Relic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Relic Launches Industry’s First HIPAA-Compliant Observability Platform to Help Healthcare and Life Sciences Organizations Deliver ‘More Perfect Software’ New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, launched the industry’s first HIPAA-compliant observability platform for monitoring application and infrastructure performance of systems containing Protected Health Information (PHI). Unlike …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
CynergisTek, Inc. Announces the Return of Mac McMillan as CEO and President to Lead Next Phase of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21New Relic Announces Appointment of Former Disney Executive Anita Lynch as Chief Data Officer and Promotions to C-Suite Leadership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21New Relic Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten