New Relic Launches Industry’s First HIPAA-Compliant Observability Platform to Help Healthcare and Life Sciences Organizations Deliver ‘More Perfect Software’

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, launched the industry’s first HIPAA-compliant observability platform for monitoring application and infrastructure performance of systems containing Protected Health Information (PHI). Unlike other monitoring tools that only offer log management, New Relic One is the first HIPAA-compliant cloud-based observability platform for all telemetry data―including metrics, events, logs and distributed traces―across the entire software stack. New Relic One empowers IT engineers in healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceuticals and biotech with a single source of truth, offering full-stack analysis tools and applied intelligence capabilities to understand and act on all their telemetry data in one place–all delivered via industry-leading pricing of just $0.25 / GB. New Relic gives IT leaders and engineers confidence, knowing they are receiving industry-standard security and industry-leading value to enable world-class observability.

As healthcare organizations aim to provide best-in-class digital experiences for patients, partners and employees, new challenges related to PHI regulations impact their ability to take advantage of observability technology. Before today, other monitoring tools provided limited HIPAA PHI compliance for applications such as log data, but left critical gaps in ensuring compliance across all other performance data, including events, metrics and traces. With this release, covered entities including insurance companies, health maintenance organizations, government assistance programs, providers and clearinghouses can now use New Relic to monitor their applications, infrastructure, digital experience and network systems while maintaining HIPAA compliance and safeguarding PHI.

“As the healthcare industry has accelerated modernization and digitalization initiatives over the past few years, and during the COVID pandemic in particular, these organizations have a critical need to measure how their systems are performing to ensure world-class digital experiences for their patients, partners and employees,” said Bill Staples, New Relic CEO. “Our long-term architectural investments to provide customers with a cloud-scale telemetry service that serves as a single source of truth for all metrics, events, logs and distributed traces with great economics means we are able to be the first to empower healthcare organizations and their engineers with all of their telemetry and full stack analysis tools covered by the HIPAA-compliance standard for PHI. This ensures our customers can adhere to regulatory standards while maintaining the health of their systems and their patients.”