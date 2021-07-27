Logiq Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering

Each Unit consists of one share of common stock of the Company (a “ Unit Share ”) and one common stock purchase warrant of the Company (a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one share of common stock of the Company (a “ Warrant Share ”) at an exercise price of C$3.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (“ Logiq ” or the “ Company ”) (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, is pleased to announce the partial exercise of the over-allotment option in conjunction with the Company’s C$5,929,302 initial public offering (the “ Offering ”) of units of securities of the Company (the “ Units ”) in Canada at a price of C$3.00 per Unit that closed on June 21, 2021. The Company has issued an additional 201,700 Units for additional gross aggregate proceeds of C$605,100. The total gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering, including the 1,976,434 Units sold initially and the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, is approximately C$6,534,402.

The Offering was led by Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the “Agent”).

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for development of additional data analytics tools, sales generation and marketing, and for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

The Unit Shares, Warrants, Warrant Shares, and compensation options have been registered for resale under the Securities Act of 1933 , as amended, pursuant to a prospectus supplement filed by Logiq dated July 27, 2021 (the “US Prospectus Supplement”) to Logiq’s registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-248069) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“Commission”) on August 17, 2020, which was declared effective by the Commission on August 26, 2020. The US Prospectus Supplement is available under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com, and can be found on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov/edgar.

A final prospectus dated June 9, 2021 (the “Canadian Prospectus”) has been filed with, and a receipt has been issued by, the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, containing important information relating to the common stock of Logiq. The Canadian Prospectus is available under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.