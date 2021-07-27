checkAd

Cardiff Lexington Issues Pro forma Financial Performance to include Nova Ortho & Spine

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC PINK:CDIX) today issued its pro forma combined historical profit and loss statement and balance sheet to include the addition of historical performance of its recent Nova Ortho and Spine acquisition.

Cardiff Lexington's newest subsidiary is expected to grow as more locations are added and the economy continues to recover from the stagnation of the Covid-19 pandemic. Cardiff Lexington's Healthcare Division will seek to provide resources and synergistic incremental additional revenue streams to augment Nova Ortho and Spine's growth.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, national health spending is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 5.4 percent for 2019-28 and to reach $6.2 trillion by 2028. Because national health expenditures are projected to grow 1.1 percentage points faster than gross domestic product (GDP) per year on average over this period, the health share of the economy is projected to rise from 17.7 percent in 2018 to 19.7 percent of GDP in 2028.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, combined historical results of Nova Ortho and Spine and Cardiff Lexington on a pro forma basis were total 2020 Revenue of $7,597,814, up 43% with a 69% EBITDA gain over combined 2019 results.

Cardiff Lexington's goal is to become a leading diversified Holding Company, maximizing shareholder value with a focus in the Healthcare, Financial Services, and Real Estate industries. The Company continues to seek out additional acquisition opportunities. Management's goal is to implement the Company's "Buy and Build" strategy.

As our mission statement states, "Cardiff Lexington's goal is to provide corporate support and services to our operating entities pertaining to strategic initiatives, financial planning, networking and business development, risk management and mitigation, legal and compliance, employee development and information technology as well as media relations."

Profit and Loss

Foto: Accesswire

The immediate impact of the Nova Ortho and Spine acquisition to Cardiff Lexington's Balance Sheet was positive. Net cash increased by over $1,000,000, both Total Assets and Stockholders' Equity increased by $7.2 million, or more than five cents per share of common stock as of June 30, 2021. Over the past six months, management reduced the Company's negative Shareholder Equity from ($8,562,401) to ($1,219,756), a net improvement of $7,342,645.

