Neocova Expands Leadership Team with Appointments of Chief Solutions Officer and Chief Technology Officer to Support and Fuel the Rapid Adoption of its Solutions, Announces New Established Member to Board of Directors

Neocova offers fully secure AI-based and cloud-native data solutions for community banks and credit unions including multi-source unification, advanced business intelligence, predictive analytics, fraud detection, and regulatory compliance. Over the past year, Neocova has seen rapid adoption of its platform, reporting an 800% increase in new customer growth over the past 12 months and announcing several new clients in 2021 including Kearny Bank , a New Jersey community banking institution founded in 1884 and now servicing 49 communities across the state with assets topping $7.4B.

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Success continues for Neocova as the Company today announced two high profile additions to its leadership team and one noteworthy new Board member: Aldo Pietropaolo has joined as Chief Solutions Officer (CSO), Dino Pietropaolo has joined as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), and Barbara Piette has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors.

"With the additions of Aldo, Dino, and Barbara to the Neocova team, we've gained invaluable expertise in security, software development, and scaling technology businesses," said Neocova CEO Matt Beecher. "In their respective roles as CSO and CTO, Aldo and Dino will be intimately involved with the design, development, and implementation of our "data-on-top" community banking solutions. Bringing decades of experience in venture capital and advising banks, Barbara will elevate our vision to bring modern, secure technology to community banks. We're thrilled to be bringing on three senior leaders who understand the critical role community banks play in our financial ecosystem and look forward to seeing them help fuel our next stage of growth."

As brothers, Aldo and Dino's careers have been closely intertwined. Prior to joining Neocova, the pair leveraged more than two decades' worth of combined experience in cybersecurity to co-found Good Dog Labs, a multi and hybrid cloud security solutions provider that was acquired by Lighthouse Computer Services in 2017. Most recently, Aldo and Dino worked for ALTR, serving as Solutions Engineering Director and Senior Director of Solutions Engineering, respectively.

"Throughout our careers in cybersecurity, we've worked closely with financial institutions and have seen firsthand the value that local banks play in our communities," said Aldo and Dino. "We're excited to bring our experience in developing and integrating security solutions, as well as growing and scaling companies to Neocova, where we can play an active role in maintaining the financial stability of communities we care about."

Piette is Managing Principal at Knightsbridge Advisers, a highly specialized venture capital fund of funds, where she has co-led the firm, including investments in premier venture capital funds, finance and operations, marketing, and compliance. Piette has more than twenty years of experience as a venture capitalist, and currently serves on the Board of BankProv.

"As an advisor to fintech startups and financial institutions, I know the challenges that legacy institutions face with regards to digital transformation," said Piette. "I'm inspired by Neocova's mission to simplify digital transformation for community banks and credit unions, and I see a future where Neocova is instrumental in transforming the way emerging fintech businesses grapple with new regulations."

