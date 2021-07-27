SPINDLETOP OIL & GAS CO. Announces Board Review of Strategic Alternatives
DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Spindletop Oil & Gas Co. (The Company) (OTC PINK:SPND) today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to attempt to enhance shareholder value. Strategic alternatives may include a possible sale of all or a material portion of assets, either in one transaction or in a series of transactions, a merger of the Company or other form of business combination involving the Company and a third party, the purchase of additional assets or the outright sale of the Company or recapitalization of the Company.
No definitive timeline has been established for this process and there can be no assurance that the strategic alternatives review process will result in a transaction or other strategic change or outcome. The company does not expect to discuss or disclose further developments regarding the strategic alternatives review process unless and until its Board of Directors has approved a specific course of action or the Company has otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.
About Spindletop Oil & Gas Co.
Spindletop Oil & Gas Co. (OTC:SPND) is a publicly traded company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates oil and natural gas wells in several states with a large concentration of production in Texas. For more information, contact Chris Mazzini, President, at cmazzini@spindletopoil.com or visit www.spindletopoil.com. Information on such website referred above in this press release is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our business strategies, strategic alternatives review process, plans and objectives, market potential, future financial performance, planned operational and product improvements, liquidity and other matters. These statements often include words such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'project,' 'anticipate,' 'consider,' 'explore,' 'potential,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'target,' 'seek,' 'will,' 'may,' 'would,' 'should,' 'could,' 'forecasts,' 'mission,' 'strive,' 'more,' 'goal' or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, estimates, projections and assumptions, based on our experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we think are appropriate. These statements are expressed in good faith and we believe these judgments are reasonable. However, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Our actual results and strategic actions could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, forward-looking statements should not be relied on in making investment decisions.
