Wolters Kluwer expert solution CCH Tagetik recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Financial Close Solutions

Wolters Kluwer believes CCH Tagetik cloud-based expert solution is cited by Gartner for its ability to simplify complexity and accelerate the close

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services today announced that Gartner recognized its CCH Tagetik expert solution in the Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Financial Close Solutions1 which we believe is due to its ability to simplify complexity and accelerate the financial close, empowering the office of finance with real-time results and insights to drive their business strategy.

Wolters Kluwer Logo

The Gartner report includes Cloud Financial Close Solutions that help the office of finance manage the financial close and apply appropriate controls throughout the accounting cycle. CCH Tagetik is helping customers accelerate their financial close with financial consolidation, financial reporting, reconciliation management, close management, intercompany transactions and disclosure management capabilities.

"This recognition by Gartner marks another significant step in our journey. We are focus on supporting our global customer base with comprehensive, innovative solutions, while keeping pace with evolving accounting standards," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "By equipping the Office of Finance with advanced functionality, we enable our customers to go beyond and gain transparency and control in times of fast-paced change."

CCH Tagetik Financial Close & Consolidation, CCH Tagetik Account Reconciliation, and CCH Tagetik Collaborative Office are the ideal solutions to manage complex global requirements in a consolidation workflow that streamlines processes from end-to-end — from account reconciliation, local close to group consolidation, financial reporting, regulatory compliance and disclosure.  Strong data management and governance capabilities in CCH Tagetik solutions are powered by the Analytic Information Hub, centralizing all granular financial and non-financial data to enable integrated reporting and a faster close.

To read the full complimentary copy of Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Financial Close Solutions click here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

1 Gartner, Market Guide for Cloud Financial Close Solutions, Greg Leiter, Robert Anderson, 21st July 2021.

About Wolters Kluwer

About Wolters Kluwer Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Beatriz Santin   
Wolters Kluwer
+1 339 229 2447 office
Beatriz.santin@wolterskluwer.com  

Greta Bartoli          
Wolters Kluwer        
+39 058396811 office
greta.bartoli@wolterskluwer.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441883/Wolters_Kluwer_Logo.jpg




Disclaimer

