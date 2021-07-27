Wolters Kluwer expert solution CCH Tagetik recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Financial Close Solutions

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services today announced that Gartner recognized its CCH Tagetik expert solution in the Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Financial Close Solutions 1 which we believe is due to its ability to simplify complexity and accelerate the financial close, empowering the office of finance with real-time results and insights to drive their business strategy.

Wolters Kluwer believes CCH Tagetik cloud-based expert solution is cited by Gartner for its ability to simplify complexity and accelerate the close

The Gartner report includes Cloud Financial Close Solutions that help the office of finance manage the financial close and apply appropriate controls throughout the accounting cycle. CCH Tagetik is helping customers accelerate their financial close with financial consolidation, financial reporting, reconciliation management, close management, intercompany transactions and disclosure management capabilities.

"This recognition by Gartner marks another significant step in our journey. We are focus on supporting our global customer base with comprehensive, innovative solutions, while keeping pace with evolving accounting standards," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "By equipping the Office of Finance with advanced functionality, we enable our customers to go beyond and gain transparency and control in times of fast-paced change."

CCH Tagetik Financial Close & Consolidation, CCH Tagetik Account Reconciliation, and CCH Tagetik Collaborative Office are the ideal solutions to manage complex global requirements in a consolidation workflow that streamlines processes from end-to-end — from account reconciliation, local close to group consolidation, financial reporting, regulatory compliance and disclosure. Strong data management and governance capabilities in CCH Tagetik solutions are powered by the Analytic Information Hub, centralizing all granular financial and non-financial data to enable integrated reporting and a faster close.

To read the full complimentary copy of Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Financial Close Solutions click here.

