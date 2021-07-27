checkAd

Rite Aid Rallies for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

27.07.2021   

Rite Aid will rally to change kids’ health and change the future in August, when it launches its annual in-store customer fundraising campaign benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The campaign will run Aug. 1-28. All funds donated by customers will benefit 53 local children’s hospitals providing lifesaving care and services for kids in Rite Aid communities. This marks the 27th year for Rite Aid’s annual campaign, with customer support helping the company and its public charity, The Rite Aid Foundation, raise and donate more than $100 million overall to CMN Hospitals.

During this year’s campaign, customers can donate during every in-store transaction at Rite Aid. In addition to patient services, charitable care and equipment, donations help pioneer research that transforms how hospitals care for children not just in their youth, but throughout their lives.

“The ripple effects of donations impact nearly every aspect of treatment and services for children’s hospitals, and without the help of caring partners like Rite Aid, many may face significant impacts in the short- and long-term,” said Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “Every dollar Rite Aid customers, associates and supplier partners raise truly changes kids’ health and changes the future in every community our member hospitals serve.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic proved, children’s hospitals are on the frontlines when it comes to protecting the health of future generations. The need hasn’t ended.

All donations made during Rite Aid’s campaign will stay local, supporting the children’s hospitals in customers’ communities.

“The impact of every dollar raised goes far beyond hospital walls. When we ensure kids live healthy lives, we help them become the teachers, scientists, artists, inventors and leaders of tomorrow,” said Bill Engen, senior vice president of retail operations for Rite Aid. “Every year we are deeply touched by our customers’ caring commitment to children’s health and look forward to rallying with them to change lives this summer.”

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

About Rite Aid Corporation

As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower healthcare costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

