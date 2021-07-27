checkAd

Cushman & Wakefield Named to Forbes Best Employers for Women 2021 List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 16:00  |  24   |   |   

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has been named to Forbes’ list of Best Employers for Women 2021. This is the second consecutive year the firm has received this prestigious award, presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“We’re honored to be recognized again as a Best Employer for Women as we make progress on advancing women in our firm and the commercial real estate industry. We’re currently a leader in the industry on this front, with women representing 39% of our total workforce,” said Holly Tyson, Chief People Officer at Cushman & Wakefield. “We continue to focus on improving the experiences of and opportunities for women at Cushman & Wakefield.”

The Forbes list of Best Employers for Women was conducted through an independent survey by Statista that included around 50,000 people in the U.S. employed at companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The sample includes more than 30,000 women. The evaluation was based on four criteria: direct recommendations – general work topics; direct recommendations – topics relevant to women; indirect recommendations; and diversity among top executives / board.

At Cushman & Wakefield, women represent 42% of people managers, 40% of new hires, 39% of the total workforce and 33% of the Board of Directors. As outlined in its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, Cushman & Wakefield is a participant in the UN Global Compact and its strategy is aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In 2021, the firm added SDG 5: Gender Equality as an area of material relevance.

“Ensuring all employees have equitable access to resources and opportunities is not only beneficial to our workforce—it drives inclusion in the workplace and makes us a better partner to all our stakeholders, including clients, shareholders, and vendors and suppliers,” said Nadine Augusta, Cushman & Wakefield’s Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer.

Cushman & Wakefield’s WIN (Women’s Integrated Network) employee resource group develops and supports the talents of women across the firm by providing a platform that values diverse perspectives and leverages leadership skills to benefit the firm, its clients and the industry as a whole. Additionally, Cushman & Wakefield continues to sponsor CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Network, whose mission is to transform the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally.

The Best Employers for Women 2021 list can be viewed on the Forbes website.

About Cushman & Wakefield
 Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Cushman & Wakefield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield Named to Forbes Best Employers for Women 2021 List Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has been named to Forbes’ list of Best Employers for Women 2021. This is the second consecutive year the firm has received this prestigious award, presented by Forbes and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
XPeng P7 Achieves 5-Star Safety Rating in China’s Latest C-NCAP Safety Test
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
CynergisTek, Inc. Announces the Return of Mac McMillan as CEO and President to Lead Next Phase of ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Cushman & Wakefield Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Cushman & Wakefield to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on August 5
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $123M Refinancing of Mixed-Use Asset in Seattle
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten