Kale Fein Appointed Managing Director in EF Hutton’s New Los Angeles Office

Kale Fein has served as a trusted advisor to financial institutions and financial sponsors for nearly 10 years. He has been involved in over 150 transactions for public and private companies, representing nearly $20 billion in transaction value. In addition to public and private equity and debt financings, Mr. Fein has an extensive strategic advisory background in buy-side and sell-side M&A, restructuring and cross-border transactions. Prior to joining EF Hutton, Mr. Fein was a Director at JMP Securities in financial services and real estate investment banking. Mr. Fein holds a B.A. from Claremont McKenna College where he was a Robert Day Scholar.

New York, NY, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton today announced the appointment of Kale Fein as Managing Director in the company’s newly opened Los Angeles office.

“We are pleased to welcome Kale to the EF Hutton Investment Banking family and delighted he will be spearheading our West Coast growth plans starting with our new Los Angeles office. A seasoned investment banker with nearly 10 years of investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, and industry sector expertise, he’s a valuable addition to our rapidly expanding firm,” commented Joseph Rallo, Chief Executive Officer. “EF Hutton was established in San Francisco in 1904. As a newly imaged and expanding firm, we recognized the importance of building our presence in California and expanding our financial solutions across the West.”

David W. Boral, President of EF Hutton, stated, “Having firmly established ourselves on Wall Street, the Management team recognized the need to expand our presence on the West Coast. California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Arizona are home to numerous public and private companies, asset managers, family offices and high net worth individuals who will benefit from the many offerings of EF Hutton. With Kale opening our Los Angeles office, we intend to establish ourselves as a leading institution on both the East and West Coasts.”

Mr. Fein added, “The new EF Hutton has become a leading investment bank serving high growth companies, and I am excited to expand the investment banking group’s sector coverage while providing clients with strategic and M&A advisory capabilities. I look forward to working with the management team at EF Hutton and creating value for the current and future clients of our growing firm.”

EF Hutton continues on its trajectory of aggressive growth in 2021, having raised over $2.6B in capital year-to-date. As one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space, EF Hutton looks to expand its global footprint and build upon recent success.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton (formerly Kingswood Capital Markets), division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is a global, full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, a subsidiary of Kingswood US, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited provide EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited (trading as Kingswood) is an AIM-listed (AIM: KWG) international, fully integrated wealth management firm with approximately 18,000 active clients and approximately $8.7 billion of assets under advice and management. Securities are offered through Benchmark Investments, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

