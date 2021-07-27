Houston, TX, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Movement Industries Corporation (OTC PINK: MVNT) (the “Company”) is proud to provide additional details regarding the success of the iChem software product launch. iChem is a fully integrated SaaS (Software as a Service) product with a hardware platform based on cellular and satellite communications modules and allows for the monitoring and/or control of all chemical injection assets. Mr. Linh Nguyen, CEO of the Company, stated: “We are proud to report to our shareholders that the iChem software product launch is going extremely well and we are pleased to provide additional details on how the software is well on its way to being a successful profit center for our company.”

iChem was built for chemical injection pump systems but is inherently applicable across the full value chain of various oil & gas operations;

iChem is an effective value proposition for any our client: it has been established that automation and remote monitoring increases efficiency of capital resources; it reduces exposure to HSE (Health, Safety, Environment) incidents; optimizes the production of operation for our clients;

iChem’s built-in intracompany social platform allows for a common collaborative work environment across our clients’ organizations; and

The Company is currently engaged in conversations with multiple service providers for potential partnerships to allow them to use this system as a source of their growth.

In addition to the launch of our new software, our team is diligently working to add to our revenues and capital growth.

Our new IR and PR team, 5 Star Consulting, LLC, will start updating our shareholders and stakeholders. The hiring of this communication agency will increase the clarity of our future operations and strategies.

In closing, Mr. Nguyen had this to say, “As always, I would like to thank all our shareholders, investors, employees, customers and partners for their support and we look forward to an exciting and prosperous rest of 2021 and beyond.”

About Movement Industries Corporation

Movement Industries Corporation invests in emerging growth companies in energy, oil & gas, renewables, agricultural and industrial manufacturing sectors. Movement's executive management team brings over 50 years of experience in the global energy market. The Company’s growth strategy includes deepening products and services offered to existing customers as well as acquiring complementary business units and new customers.