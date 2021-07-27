checkAd

Columbus McKinnon Expands Remote Hoist and Crane Monitoring Capabilities with Intelli-Connect Mobile+

Quick and easy access to essential hoist and crane performance information is critical to increasing uptime and improving productivity. Expanding the capabilities of its Intelli-Connect Mobile Diagnostics and Analytics app, Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced the launch of Intelli-Connect Mobile+. With Mobile+, customers benefit from all the capabilities of Intelli-Connect Mobile, along with advanced diagnostic and analytic features. These features include continuous monitoring, trending data, event logging and visibility to the remaining operating life of a hoist.

Intelli-Connect Mobile+ (Photo: Business Wire)

“Intelli-Connect wirelessly delivers critical status information from a Magnetek variable frequency drive on a crane or hoist to the Intelli-Connect Mobile and Mobile+ apps,” said Dan Beilfuss, Director, Automation, Controls & Wire Rope Hoist Sales. “With this information at their fingertips, via tablet or smartphone, customers can more effectively plan maintenance, reduce their mean time to recover, and ultimately increase uptime in their facility. This information is readily available without the hassle and downtime associated with physically accessing the hoist or the drive at the top of an overhead bridge crane.”

New Features Available Through Intelli-Connect Mobile+

With the enhanced Intelli-Connect Mobile+ app, users can continuously monitor equipment and track trends over a period of time – right from the plant floor. The app tracks long-term information, providing a comprehensive view of a system by monitoring runs, faults, alarms and VFD status. This includes fault codes, motor voltage, current, available hoist operating life, and more. If regulatory or company standards apply to a crane, users can also create and keep track of maintenance and inspection notes.

Other benefits of Intelli-Connect Mobile+ include the ability to plan maintenance and inspections, predict when to repair or purchase new equipment, put service teams in place for quick repairs, and easily access manuals to troubleshoot and recover quickly from faults and alarms.

The Intelli-Connect Mobile app is available as a free download on Google Play or the Apple App Store. Users can upgrade to Intelli-Connect Mobile+ functionality for a one-time fee through the app.

Columbus McKinnon’s automation solutions are designed for ease of use, quick configuration and feature short lead times to get systems up and running quickly. For more information regarding the Company’s automation solutions, call 800-288-8178 or visit www.columbusmckinnon.com/automation.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how.

Google Play is a trademark of Google LLC. Apple and App Store are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

