GB Sciences Is Developing Plant-Inspired Mixtures for Anxiety, Depression, and Pain From PhAROS, GB Sciences' Proprietary AI-Accelerated Drug Discovery Platform

GB Sciences used PhAROS™, their novel AI-accelerated drug discovery platform, to identify and pre-validate optimized therapeutic mixtures for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and pain from mixtures of compounds identified within Kava and other plants from within the Piper family. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX) announced the completion of a data science study identifying proprietary therapeutic mixtures from within the Piper plant family. Piper plants are a family of pepper plants used around the world in traditional medicines, and GB was specifically focused on these plants' potential as sources of new therapeutic mixtures. The team at GB Sciences used a combination of conventional methodologies and their PhAROS™ drug discovery platform to identify and pre-validate these potential therapeutic mixtures designed to treat anxiety, depression, and pain. GB Sciences intends to advance these potential drug formulations into animal testing next quarter.