GB Sciences Is Developing Plant-Inspired Mixtures for Anxiety, Depression, and Pain From PhAROS, GB Sciences' Proprietary AI-Accelerated Drug Discovery Platform

GB Sciences used PhAROS™, their novel AI-accelerated drug discovery platform, to identify and pre-validate optimized therapeutic mixtures for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and pain from mixtures of compounds identified within Kava and other plants from within the Piper family.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX) announced the completion of a data science study identifying proprietary therapeutic mixtures from within the Piper plant family. Piper plants are a family of pepper plants used around the world in traditional medicines, and GB was specifically focused on these plants' potential as sources of new therapeutic mixtures. The team at GB Sciences used a combination of conventional methodologies and their PhAROS™ drug discovery platform to identify and pre-validate these potential therapeutic mixtures designed to treat anxiety, depression, and pain. GB Sciences intends to advance these potential drug formulations into animal testing next quarter.

'We want to build a better mousetrap,' explained Dr. Andrea Small Howard, President, CSO, and Director of GB Sciences. 'For example, Kava, or Piper methysticum, the most recognized member of the Piper family, is used widely for anxiety as a nutraceutical but faces regulatory, supply chain, and side effect limitations. Other Piper species, which are less well-recognized, are also used in traditional medicine for anxiety and pain, and so we asked our AI-based drug discovery platform to identify alternatives to Kava and to aggregate knowledge across cultures as to the key efficacious components that work to treat anxiety, pain, and depression. This means we can then design novel, safe, effective mixtures for entry into the GB drug discovery pipeline and move away from patients relying on whole plant extracts.'

PhAROS™ (Phytomedicine Analytics for Research Optimization at Scale) is GB Sciences' proprietary drug discovery platform that uses AI technology to identify and predict the efficacy of combinations of novel active ingredients from plants. The PhAROS™ platform defines novel therapeutic mixtures that retain the efficacy of whole plant therapies, and it predicts both efficacy and potential side effects. This drug discovery project is just one of many that would not have been possible without the novel insights provided by the PhAROS™ platform.

