8-Channel ReDriver with Internal Coupling Capacitors from Diodes Incorporated Enhances Signal Quality in High-Speed UPI 2.0 and PCIe 4.0 Interfaces

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) has announced a new addition to its extensive range of linear ReDriver ICs. The PI3UPI1608 helps to significantly extend PCB trace lengths, while minimizing power consumption and associated bill-of-materials costs.

Supporting speeds of up to 20Gbps, this UPI 2.0 and PCIe 4.0 compliant device has eight differential channels. Its built-in coupling capacitors allow significant board area savings since use of external components can be avoided. Key applications include AI servers, data storage equipment, 5G networking infrastructure, and high-performance PCs, plus CPU-to-CPU and CPU-to-storage interconnects.

The PI3UPI1608 ReDriver compensates for channel losses at the transmitter and improves signal integrity at the receiver; it is optimized for high-performance systems operating at elevated frequencies.

Due to its programmable linear equalization, output swing, and flat gain capabilities, the PI3UPI1608 is able to reduce bit-error rates (BERs) and lower intersymbol interference (ISI) thereby extending channel reach across a variety of physical media. This programmability can be carried out via the pin-strap and I2C interface.

The PI3UPI1608 ReDriver IC runs off a 3.3V supply, with an operating temperature range of -40˚C to +85˚C. It is supplied in a 116-pin QFN package (measuring 13mm x 7mm). The PI3UPI1608 has a unit pricing of $7.00 each in 4000 piece quantities.

ReDriver is a trademark of Diodes Incorporated.

PCI Express, PCIe, PCI-SIG, and PCI are trademarks or registered trademarks and/or service marks of PCI-SIG Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

