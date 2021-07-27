checkAd

Independence Realty Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – IRT

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) and Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. is fair to Independence Realty shareholders. On a pro forma basis, following the merger, Independence Realty stockholders are expected to own approximately 50% of the combined company’s equity.

Halper Sadeh encourages Independence Realty shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Independence Realty and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Independence Realty shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Independence Realty shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Independence Realty shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

