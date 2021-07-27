checkAd

ITOCO Welcomes Mr. Rene A. Ibarra to its Technical Management Team, Carbon Credits

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Rene Ibarra has joined the firm's Technical Management Team, Carbon Credits and Capture.

Previously, he has been accredited as a leading verifier by the Climate Action Reserve to verify Carbon Capture projects under the standard of the Mexico Forest Protocol since 2016, participating in the evaluation of 48 projects developed in the State of Mexico, Mexico City, Puebla, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Hidalgo and Durango under the Mexico Forest Protocol. He also participated in national and international forums such as the North American Carbon World conference in its editions from 2017 to 2019, the year in which he was the recipient of the CARROT award granted by the Climate Action Reserve to its most outstanding partners and collaborators for promoting and encouraging the establishment of forest Carbon sequestration projects in Mexico.

Additionally, he worked as Coordinator of Forest Communities for WRI Mexico's CO2munitario project; coordinating the implementation of projects at the national level and contributing its experience in the training of personnel in site and in the integration of evidence of compliance with social and environmental safeguards, distribution of benefits, calculation of removals and the eligibility and additional criteria of the Mexico Forest Protocol.

Mr. Ibarra also worked as a Specialist in Certification of National and International Standards focused on the sustainable management of natural resources, in the Association of Normalization and Certification A.C.

Further, he served as a Certification Engineer for the evaluation of the NMX-AA-143-SCFI-2015 for the sustainable management of forest resources; standard in which he led the works of certification of 156 forest properties in 13 states of the republic, managing to certify 914, 720 hectares until 2019. He was also a leading verifier in the NMX-AA-170-SCFI-2016 for the certification of forest nurseries; NMX-AA-169-SCFI-2016 for the establishment of production units and forest germplasm management and as Substitute Technical Manager of the Verification Unit, accredited by the Mexican accreditation entity for the evaluation of the NMX-AA-144- standards. SCFI-2008 and NMX-N-107-SCFI-2010 related to the sustainable production and free of elemental chlorine of paper.

Mr. Ibarra is a key addition to the existing team currently updating various agreements to amalgamate Nopal Cactus Farms and related assets in Mexico and elsewhere for the purpose of creating commercial products including foods, renewable bio-energy products, and Carbon Credits.

The Nopal cactus has unique and significant Carbon reducing properties which will be discussed in upcoming releases.

CONTACT:

Michael Paul, C.E.T.
President & CEO
ITOCO INC
ir@itoco.net
+1-905-829-5000
